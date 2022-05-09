How to start a vegetable garden

Do you want to build a garden to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables in your backyard? Whether you’re starting from scratch or have some experience, here are a few tips to help make your project a success.

Choose a suitable location

Choose a spot in your yard that receives direct sunlight all day. Ensure the area is far away from the roots of mature trees so your plants have plenty of space to thrive. If you want to protect your plants from the wind, choose an area against a hedge or fence.

Determine the size

Your garden must be large enough to grow all the fruits and veggies you and your family love. Therefore, consider how many people will be enjoying the freshly harvested goods. Additionally, determine whether you want to rely solely on your garden for vegetables or supplement your harvest with produce from the grocery store.

If you have an in-ground garden, allow for enough space to move between rows. If you have a raised bed, make sure you can reach each plant from the outside.

Use the right products

If you plan on starting an in-ground garden, add compost to the soil to provide adequate nutrients for your plants. If you prefer a raised bed, make sure to construct it from materials that won’t rot, such as wood composite, stone, or steel. Then, fill the bed with high-quality potting soil and add fertilizer as necessary.

Plant the right crops

Start with easy-to-grow plants like Swiss chard, kale, lettuce, beets, peas, and beans. If this is your first garden, these plants are great because they produce good yields and require minimal attention. Ensure each crop has enough room to grow and is located next to a companion plant to improve growth.

Visit your local gardening store to get the equipment you need to start your garden and receive personalized advice.