How to stay healthy over the holidays

It can be challenging to make healthy choices over the holiday season given that so many celebrations and gatherings revolve around food. Here are five tips to help you eat moderately and stay healthy over the holidays.

1. Load your plate with veggies

Pile vegetables, fruits, and green salads onto your plate. These foods are low in calories, high in fiber, and will keep you satiated. Don’t worry, you don’t have to forgo the turkey or any of the side dishes; just be mindful of your portion sizes.

2. Eat slowly

It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness once you start eating. Therefore, to avoid overindulging, try to wait five or 10 minutes before refilling your plate. By doing so, you may realize you’re already full.

3. Watch what you drink

Both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks can add additional calories, sodium, and sugar to your holiday meal. Consequently, try having a glass of water or seltzer in between the eggnog, cocktails, and hot chocolate.

4. Be active

Staying active can help make up for eating more than usual over the holidays. It can also help reduce stress and improve your sleep. One good way to keep moving is to encourage your friends and family members to go for a walk after your meal. Partaking in winter sports, such as skiing and snowshoeing, is also a great way to refresh your mind and body.

5. Take care of yourself

To stay healthy over the holidays, remember to regularly wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay at home if you feel sick. Don’t overextend yourself and give yourself enough time to rest in between parties.

Happy holidays!