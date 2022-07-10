How to stay hydrated this summer

Over half of your body is made up of water. Therefore, you must stay hydrated to keep yourself in peak condition. If you don’t drink enough water, you may find it difficult to concentrate or struggle with joint pain and chronic headaches. Drinking enough water also helps your body absorb nutrients and maintain your energy levels.

In the summer, your body loses a lot of water, particularly during heatwaves and when you’re active outdoors. Your body sweats to regulate temperature. However, if you don’t drink enough water to replace what you sweat out, you risk getting heatstroke. Here are a few things you can do to prevent dehydration:

• Drink a glass of water at every meal

• Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as cucumbers and strawberries

• Always have a bottle of water on hand and take small sips throughout the day

• Infuse your water with fruit, berries, mint, or cucumber to make it more appealing

• Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink water

Signs to look out for

Some signs of mild dehydration include dry mouth, fatigue, constipation, and dizziness. In more severe cases, you may experience symptoms like extreme thirst, absence of urine, rapid breathing, confusion and fainting. If you have any of these symptoms, see a medical professional as soon as possible.