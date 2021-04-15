How to stop yelling at your kids

After a bad night’s sleep or a stressful day, it doesn’t take much for parents to lose their temper. While yelling can feel good at the moment, you’ll likely feel guilty afterward if you raise your voice in front of your kids. Here are a few tips to help you keep your composure.

Reassess your responsibilities

Do you often feel overwhelmed by your hectic schedule? If you’re getting pulled in a million different directions, it’s normal to lose your cool. Parents often feel like they have to put other people’s needs before their own, but this can leave them overworked and make them quick to have an outburst.

Consider whether you can redistribute chores at home or cut back on the tasks that demand your attention. Additionally, be sure to make time to recharge each week with activities you enjoy.

Be consistent with discipline

Laying out clear rules about how your kids are expected to behave can reduce the likelihood of losing your temper. Additionally, consistent punishments will ensure your children know the consequences of breaking the rules. It’s also important that both parents be on the same page about the rules in order for them to be effective.

Learn to reign in your reactions

In the heat of the moment, shouting can feel like an automatic response. However, there are several things you can do to dissipate your anger before it boils over:

• Verbalize your emotions by saying “I’m very upset, and I want to scream”

• Take several deep breaths and count to 10 slowly in your head

• Go to another room or step outside for a few minutes to calm down

Finally, don’t hesitate to use babysitting services, parent helplines, and other resources that can give you the support and advice you need to foster a more positive home life for you and your kids.