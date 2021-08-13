Home
How to streamline your morning routine
With the start of a new school year on the horizon, you may be wondering how to ensure your mornings aren’t spent frantically rushing around. Here are some tips to help you create a stress-free morning routine.
Start the night before
One way to save time in the morning is to complete any tasks you can the night before. Be sure to get your kids involved. They can set the table for breakfast, put their gym bag by the front door, and layout the clothes they want to wear.
Be consistent
As much as possible, do things in the same order every day. This will help make your mornings more efficient and ensure no one forgets to brush their teeth. For young children, an established routine can also help them become more independent.
Make adjustments
It’s likely that you’ll need to implement a few changes before you find a morning routine that works for everyone. Give yourself time to adjust to the new school year, and don’t hesitate to divide up tasks between family members.
Include some free time
Schedule 10 minutes of free time for your children in the morning. Not only will they be tempted to get ready faster so they can play, but you’ll also have some time for yourself. Additionally, this serves as a good buffer if something unexpected comes up.
Happy back-to-school season!
Tips for a smooth morning routine
It sounds easy, but as countless parents can attest, getting kids ready for school and out the door can be a major struggle. But with a little planning and consistency, you can get that morning routine down to a science and make sure everybody starts the day off right.
* Plan outfits the night before. Eliminate the morning scramble for clean socks and t-shirts by taking a few minutes the night before to locate clean clothes for the next day. Older kids can handle this task themselves.
* Do baths and showers in the evenings. A sleepy kid languishing in the shower can eat up precious minutes that would be better spent on breakfast or transit time. Have your kids take baths and showers at night instead.
* Plan and pack lunches ahead of time. If your child takes lunch to school, pack lunches the night before. You can even set aside time on Sundays to do food prep for the week, like slicing fruits and veggies or portioning out shelf-stable items into baggies.
* Set clear expectations. Make sure your kids know what time they are expected to get up and all the steps of their morning routine, from tooth-brushing to breakfast. Consistency is key!
* Consider waking up an extra 15 to 20 minutes early. It won’t affect your quality of rest, but a few spare minutes in your morning routine can make it much easier to enjoy an easy and relaxed morning, with ample time for breakfast and for kids to make it to the bus stop with time to spare.
How to choose a terrarium for your snake
If you want to adopt a snake, you need to ensure it can thrive in its environment. Here are some tips for how to choose the right terrarium for your cold-blooded friend.
Identify its needs
There are many different snake species, and each has its own specific habitat requirements. Some prefer to burrow and hide, whereas others enjoy perching on vines and branches. You should learn about your snake’s natural habitat and behaviors so you can provide it with a suitable environment.
Consider your pet’s size
You must consider the size of your snake when shopping for a terrarium. You don’t want its living environment to be too big or too small. As a general rule, the terrarium should be long enough for your snake to lie comfortably in a straight line. Additionally, arboreal species require terrariums with considerable vertical space. Keep in mind that if you adopt a young snake, you’ll likely need to purchase a larger terrarium as it grows.
Provide essential accessories
It’s important to closely monitor the temperature and humidity levels in your snake’s terrarium. For this reason, you should purchase a thermometer and hygrometer, and avoid terrariums with wire mesh tops. Additionally, installing a heat lamp or mat is a must to keep your reptile comfortable. Lastly, be sure to provide your snake with hiding places, materials to rub on when molting, and an easily accessible water dish.
To find everything your snake needs to live a happy and healthy life, visit your local pet store.
A guide to insulated food containers
If your child doesn’t have easy access to a microwave at school, consider packing their lunch in an insulated food container. This is an ideal way for them to enjoy hot meals. Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan to purchase one.
What to buy
Since an insulated food container won’t retain heat as long if it’s only half full, choose a model based on the typical portion size you serve your child. Opt for a container with a large opening, as it’ll be easier to fill and clean. Additionally, look for terms such as “double wall” and “vacuum insulation” in the product description to ensure meals stay hot for more than a few hours.
If you select a stainless-steel insulated food container, keep in mind that this material is highly efficient at retaining heat. Therefore, you’ll need to make sure it’s cool enough to the touch that there’s no risk of your child getting burnt.
How to use it
Never put an insulated food container in the microwave. Instead, fill it with boiling water and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. Additionally, heat the food to a high temperature (too hot to eat right away) before placing it in the container. This will prevent bacteria growth. If you heat up a meal in the microwave, stir it to ensure the heat is evenly distributed before you place it in the container. Be sure to immediately seal the lid.
Note that food won’t stay hot for long in an insulated food container unless there’s some liquid in it. Therefore, avoid dishes such as fried rice and grilled meats, and opt instead for soups, stews, and chili.
Finally, even if the manufacturer claims the container is dishwasher safe, it’s best to clean it by hand. This will ensure it stays in good condition and won’t lose its thermal capabilities. If there’s a lingering scent in the container, fill it with hot water and baking soda, and let it sit for a few hours.
Gypsy moths can eat up your trees
Southern states have Brood X cicadas, but northern states have a different, more destructive nuisance this year: Gypsy moths are back with a vengeance, with some areas seeing their worst infestations in decades.
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) is a non-native insect that originally came from France in the 19th century, and feasts on leaves from a variety of trees, especially oak. After two or three successive years of defoliation from gypsy moths, deciduous (leafy) trees are more vulnerable to other pests and diseases.
There are steps you can take to try and control gypsy moths in your own yard. Search for egg masses on trees, firewood, and outdoor furniture. Egg masses are tan-colored and have a fuzzy appearance, usually ranging in size from a dime to about a half-dollar size. Scrape the egg masses into a container filled with soapy water. You can also burn or bury the egg masses, but keep in mind that any egg mass left behind can still hatch next year.
Mice, birds, and some predatory insects, such as certain wasps and flies, also feed on gypsy moths. You can encourage these natural enemies to set up shop in your yard by ditching the insecticides and luring in birds with feeders and houses.
The good news? Gypsy moth outbreaks almost always collapse after two to three years due to a viral disease that kills caterpillars, according to Michigan State University. But in the meantime, a little prevention can save your trees.
How to help a child with dyslexia complete their homework
If your child has been diagnosed with dyslexia, you may be wondering what strategies you can adopt at home to assist them with their school¬work. Here are a few tips to help you find the most effective solutions for your child.
Assist without taking over
While your child may need help with their homework and assignments, it’s important that you don’t simply do the work for them. Here are some ways you can lend a hand:
• Take turns reading paragraphs in a long text
• Break down words and sentences into small components
• Repeat and review challenging words to help with retention
• Ask questions to make sure they understood what they read
Make organization a priority
Most children benefit from having a tidy, organized space in which to do their homework, as this type of environment is more conducive to learning. Store any materials they might need (lined paper, pencil sharpener, dictionary, etc.) in one place, and hang a calendar nearby to remind them of due dates. Additionally, make sure your child has enough desk space.
Simplify time management
If you want to prevent your child from feeling overwhelmed, teaching them how to effectively manage their time can go a long way. Create a family calendar to keep track of important events and activities, and show your child how to use their agenda. You can also sit down together each week to write a checklist of the schoolwork and chores that need to get done.
For more advice about how to support your child, consult a speech-language pathologist or other professional.
Raising backyard chickens
If you’re thinking about raising chickens in your backyard, you’re not alone — according to National Public Radio, backyard poultry has only grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when homebound families brought home chickens to supply meat and eggs, keep kids busy and bring a little happy noise into their backyards.
Before you bring any chickens home, check local ordinances and neighborhood rules to make sure that you’re allowed to have chickens on your property. They may be prohibited entirely, or you may be limited in the number you can have or the type of coop you can build.
Once you know for sure that chickens are allowed, it’s time to do a little homework. Take a class, read a book, or find an online course. Chickens aren’t difficult to keep, but you should take the time to learn about daily care, health issues, behavior, and safety. During your research, you may realize that chickens aren’t for you after all.
Next, figure out where you’re going to keep them. Chicks usually require a heat lamp and a smaller enclosure, so identify a place where they can safely stay until they’re big enough to go outside.
Once outside, chickens require shelter and protection from predators, including family pets. You can purchase or download plans to build a coop yourself, or purchase kits or already-built coops from farm supply stores, hatcheries, and other vendors.
Before you pick out what kinds of chickens you want to bring home, think about your intended use for the birds. Some chickens are prolific egg-layers, while others offer plentiful and tasty meat.
Some birds can be used for both eggs and meat, while others, such as tiny bantam chickens, are mostly just fun to watch. Contact your local hatchery or farm supply store to find out when different breeds will be available, so you can place an order.
Lastly, as the Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly admonished Americans, under no circumstances should you hug or kiss your chickens. Chickens are notorious salmonella carriers, so keep your lips away from your birds, and if you must touch them, wash thoroughly with soap and water after.
