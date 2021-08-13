How to streamline your morning routine

With the start of a new school year on the horizon, you may be wondering how to ensure your mornings aren’t spent frantically rushing around. Here are some tips to help you create a stress-free morning routine.

Start the night before

One way to save time in the morning is to complete any tasks you can the night before. Be sure to get your kids involved. They can set the table for breakfast, put their gym bag by the front door, and layout the clothes they want to wear.

Be consistent

As much as possible, do things in the same order every day. This will help make your mornings more efficient and ensure no one forgets to brush their teeth. For young children, an established routine can also help them become more independent.

Make adjustments

It’s likely that you’ll need to implement a few changes before you find a morning routine that works for everyone. Give yourself time to adjust to the new school year, and don’t hesitate to divide up tasks between family members.

Include some free time

Schedule 10 minutes of free time for your children in the morning. Not only will they be tempted to get ready faster so they can play, but you’ll also have some time for yourself. Additionally, this serves as a good buffer if something unexpected comes up.

Happy back-to-school season!