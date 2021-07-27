How to successfully transform a fixer-upper

Are you thinking about buying a fixer-upper? If so, you should know the process can have many steps, and that encountering unforeseen issues is fairly common. Here are some tips to help make your renovation a success.

Inspect the property beforehand

As with any home, you’ll want to look for signs of water damage, cracks in the foundation, and other potential problems before you finalize your offer. Hire an inspector to ensure nothing is overlooked. A major renovation could prove quite costly if the home isn’t structurally sound.

Know when to hire professionals

If you’re handy, you might be tempted to take on as many renovation tasks as possible to reduce your expenses. However, when it comes to electrical, heating, and plumbing jobs, it’s best to leave the work to the experts. This will prevent you from making costly mistakes and ensure the job’s done safely.

Look for affordable alternatives

Although you don’t want to skimp on structural materials, there are plenty of ways to cut costs on features that are largely esthetic. For example, consider affordable flooring and countertop options that mimic more expensive materials. You can also rely on paint to create accent walls or repurpose old kitchen cabinets.

Finally, remember to put some thought into the decor. New furniture and decorative accessories can add the perfect finishing touches to a freshly renovated home. Consider hiring an interior designer to help you create a cohesive space.