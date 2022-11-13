How to support a caregiver

Porch pirates are waiting to steal Christmas.

In New York City alone, 90,000 packages disappeared from doorsteps in 2019. Nationwide, 1.7 million packages are stolen daily.

But you have some options. The first option is safe storage.

The Amazon Key system allows you to install a device that the delivery person can use to open and close your garage door, dramatically increasing security. Amazon also offers lockers in some cities. Delivery storage lockers are an option.

You can install built-in drop boxes, such as Box Gobbler, that allow deliveries to be deposited inside your house.

Free-standing boxes can help. According to SafeWise.com, even a decorative box without a lid can at least make your packages less visible. Some purpose-built boxes open with codes. When placing the order, put the box code under delivery instructions.

Secondly, you might also have some luck simply having your packages delivered to a workplace, neighbor, or friend. But neighbors also have to be very conscious of getting the box off the porch.

Third, you can install cameras, video doorbells, alarms, and so forth, and these might be deterrents. SafeWise expert Ben Stickler says video might keep you safe but won’t deter or help catch thieves. After all, about 75 percent of porch thieves don’t even bother to hide their faces, suggesting they feel pretty safe. Only about eight states have a crime category for package theft.

If you get packages stolen, especially if it is becoming a problem in the neighborhood, urge your neighbors to make police reports. Although it might not result in catching the bad guy, police might make more patrols in areas targeted by pirates.

Post your video on the many porch pirate Facebook pages if all else fails.