How to support a caregiver

Published

1 hour ago

on

Do you know a caregiver? Do you want to help make their life easier? If so, here are some effective ways to support them.

Find resources
Many services and activities are available for caregivers, including in-home respite care and various types of workshops. Make a list of resources that could benefit your friend or family member. This will save them the time and trouble of doing it themself.

Share information
Gather articles, guides, and testimonials to help your friend or family member cope with the ups and downs of caregiving. For example, you could share a few tips with them about how to balance caregiving with full-time work responsibilities.

Lend them your time
Caregivers often have very busy schedules. To help make their load lighter, offer grocery shopping, prepare meals or do housework. You could even take over their caregiving responsibilities for a few hours to give them some time to rest.


To find extensive caregiver resources, visit caregiver.org.

 

How to make eco-friendly art

Published

1 day ago

on

November 12, 2022

By

Do you make a living as an artist or simply love to sketch and paint in your free time? If so, you may want to evaluate the materials you use to create your art. The truth is that many types of inks, paints, varnishes, and fixatives come in non-recyclable packaging or contain ingredients that contribute to pollution. If you want to make art while also protecting the environment, here are some suggestions.

Green materials
Many art supply stores stock environmentally friendly products, the quality of which may surprise and delight you. Here are some examples of items you may want to try:

• Rehydrating paint made from cornstarch and natural pigments
• Non-toxic paint made from walnut oil
• Glitter made from eucalyptus
• Crayons made of soy wax
• Natural fixatives made with a base of casein or grain alcohol
• Erasers made from recycled rubber
• Gum Arabic paint binder
• Refillable pens and markers
• Recovered materials like glass or plastic
• Plant-based paintbrush cleaners
• Watercolors made from vegetable pigments
• Brushes or pencils made from wood grown in sustainable forests
• Sketchbooks made of recycled paper

Using eco-friendly materials to make art will likely become the norm one day. Opt to become a part of the movement sooner rather than later, and be sure to spread the word.


Not an artist yourself? Consider gifting the creative people in your life with eco-friendly art supplies for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays.

Find the recliner of your dreams

Published

3 days ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

Finding the right reclining chair is surprisingly complicated. It needs to fit your body, your budget, and your personal taste and be durable enough to withstand years of regular use.

Consider your budget carefully. You should expect to spend at least $500, but a high-end model might cost as much as $2,000. You might spend much more if you want a specialty model or a prestige brand. Be cautious about inexpensive recliners — a $200 chair might represent savings now, but so-called “fast furniture” isn’t usually built to last.

Got kids or pets? A thick top-grain leather can withstand plenty of abuse and wipes clean but is usually more expensive than textile options. Synthetic microfiber is less expensive and very easy to clean but may not be as tough.

Classic recliners, not your style? Most makers offer modern and contemporary options that often take up less space and look just like regular chairs when they aren’t reclined.


If space is at a premium, a zero-wall recliner can be placed just a few inches away from the wall and is a great way to optimize your available room.

To alleviate back pain, look for a recliner with good lumbar (lower back) support. The footrest should also raise your feet above your heart to relieve pressure and improve circulation.

No matter what recliner you pick, do a quick quality check before you hand over your credit card. Make sure that any foam cushioning is rated 1.9 or higher and if possible, check the underside to ensure that the chair has a wood — not pressboard — base and heavy-duty metal screws to secure it.

6 tips to prevent caregiver burnout

Published

7 days ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

It’s not unusual for caregivers to be so focused on meeting their loved one’s needs that they neglect their own. This can push them to the brink of exhaustion. If you want to prevent caregiver burnout, here are six things you should do.

1. Set limits for yourself
It’s impossible to do everything at all times. You may not have voluntarily chosen to be a caregiver, but you can control your tasks.

2. Acknowledge your emotions
Your feelings, both good and bad, are valid. They don’t diminish your value, compassion, or abilities. Go easy on yourself, and remember, you’re doing the best you can.

3. Manage your health
Eat a balanced diet, get regular exercise, take naps when needed and limit your alcohol consumption. You should also schedule regular medical exams.


4. Delegate some of your duties
Don’t feel ashamed to ask your family members, friends, and colleagues for help. This can help ease some of the burdens you carry.

5. Remember to laugh
Joke around with your loved one, and rely on humor to get through awkward or stressful moments. Laughter can help lighten your mood and prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by stress.

6. Take regular time outs
Prioritize your well-being by diving into a good book, calling a friend, doing yoga, or watching a movie. Taking breaks will clear your mind and help you recharge your batteries.

The bottom line? Don’t be afraid to ask for help and give yourself a well-deserved rest when needed.

 

‘Tis the season: Defeating porch pirates

Published

1 week ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Porch pirates are waiting to steal Christmas.

In New York City alone, 90,000 packages disappeared from doorsteps in 2019. Nationwide, 1.7 million packages are stolen daily.

But you have some options. The first option is safe storage.

The Amazon Key system allows you to install a device that the delivery person can use to open and close your garage door, dramatically increasing security. Amazon also offers lockers in some cities. Delivery storage lockers are an option.


You can install built-in drop boxes, such as Box Gobbler, that allow deliveries to be deposited inside your house.

Free-standing boxes can help. According to SafeWise.com, even a decorative box without a lid can at least make your packages less visible. Some purpose-built boxes open with codes. When placing the order, put the box code under delivery instructions.

Secondly, you might also have some luck simply having your packages delivered to a workplace, neighbor, or friend. But neighbors also have to be very conscious of getting the box off the porch.

Third, you can install cameras, video doorbells, alarms, and so forth, and these might be deterrents. SafeWise expert Ben Stickler says video might keep you safe but won’t deter or help catch thieves. After all, about 75 percent of porch thieves don’t even bother to hide their faces, suggesting they feel pretty safe. Only about eight states have a crime category for package theft.

If you get packages stolen, especially if it is becoming a problem in the neighborhood, urge your neighbors to make police reports. Although it might not result in catching the bad guy, police might make more patrols in areas targeted by pirates.

Post your video on the many porch pirate Facebook pages if all else fails.

Considering cash deposits amid high-interest rates and inflation

Published

1 week ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

For many years, Certificates of Deposit (CDs) offered low-interest rates, thus limiting their investment potential. However, CD rates are on the rise and, in many cases, exceed 3 percent. So are they good investments? As is often the case, that depends.

CDs are similar to bonds: You fork over a lump sum of cash, and you’re paid interest in exchange. With CDs, you agree to deposit your money with a bank or credit union for a specific time period, typically between six months and ten years. In return, you receive safe, predictable interest payments.

Certificates of Deposit are perhaps the safest investments around. Why? The federal government insured the deposited money (up to $250,000). So even if the bank goes belly up, you’ll still get your deposit back. With bonds, if the company you lent to goes bankrupt, you might lose your investment.

Meanwhile, as the Fed raises interest rates, rates for CDs should also rise. In recent weeks, five-year CDs have offered interest rates of around 3.5 percent, owing to Fed rate hikes. In 2018, the average rate offered by banks for five-year CDs was merely 1.5 percent.


Compared to years past, 3.5 percent is a solid return. However, there’s a catch: High inflation reduces buying power. Inflation hit 7 percent in 2021. Thus even as your deposit earns 3.5 percent, you could lose purchasing power. One thousand dollars in 10 years might be worth a lot less than $1,000 right now.

That said, CDs have a key advantage, especially long-term ones: The interest rate is fixed. Let’s say you invest in a five-year CD right now, offering 3.5 percent. Next year, inflation slows, and the Fed cuts interest rates again. Interest rates for new five-year CDs would almost certainly decline. If the 2023 rate for five-year CDs drops back to 1.5 percent, your 5-year CD at 3.5 percent is suddenly a great investment.

Front Royal Virginia

Prevent outside water sources from freezing

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Cold weather is on the way, meaning that water troughs, buckets, emergency water supplies, or outdoor water bowls for pets and feral animals are all at risk of freezing. Keep your animals watered and protect containers and hoses from damage with a few simple strategies.

For garden hoses, run a length of heat cable along your hose and secure it with high-temp tape for a DIY heated hose. Wrap the length of the hose in self-adhesive insulation for extra protection.

For buckets of water, place the bucket inside an old tire for extra insulation and set it in full sun. Keep the bucket as full as possible to slow the freezing process.

Submersible heaters are excellent for warming water in troughs and larger containers, but if you’d rather pass on all the extension cords, try a salt float to slow ice formation. Find an old plastic drink bottle with a lid, add a cup of salt and fill the rest with water. The bottle will float along the surface and keep the water in the trough moving, which can help prevent freezing.


Water bowls for pets can freeze quickly because of their small size. Heated pet bowls are a good option, but make sure that the model you choose is appropriate for your pet — i.e., no loose cords for dogs or cats who love to chew. In a pinch, you can add a little salt, sugar, or oil to water to lower the freezing point, but don’t make this your regular strategy.

