How to support tomato plants

Without support, tomato plants will collapse under their own weight. To keep yours upright, use one of these three devices.

1. Stakes. Insert a sturdy stick made of wood, bamboo or metal in the ground next to the plant. As it grows, tie the stem loosely to the stake using gardening twine.

2. Cages. Designed to surround and support plants as they grow, store-bought tomato cages are often not strong enough to keep heavy plants upright. Instead, make your own using wire fencing and strong stakes.

3. Tripods. Fashion a tripod out of three tall stakes and tie them together where they meet. As the plant grows, wrap the branches and tripod in twine to keep the plant contained and off the ground.

These devices can also be used to prop up pepper, cucumber and other types of plants that need extra support.