How to survive the post-holiday slump
Are you dreading your return to work after a week or two away? It’s not unusual to feel fatigued or experience brain fog as you readjust to your nine-to-five. Here are some tips to help you ease back into your routine.
Take care of your body
After partaking in holiday indulgences, your body will likely benefit from a return to healthy habits. Before returning to the office, stock up on foods that boost your mood and pack a high nutritional punch. Oats, bananas, lentils, spinach, oily fish, and dark chocolate make great choices.
Organize your workspace
Clear dead weight from your inbox and desk. Flag high-priority messages and respond immediately to easily managed ones. Take breaks from your screen to organize your physical workspace. Remove any lingering traces of the holiday season, like cards and decorations.
Go easy on yourself
Don’t expect to be at full speed on day one. Take a moment during the day to step outdoors for fresh air. Better yet, reboot your bond with colleagues by making a coffee run for the whole team.
Finally, plan for the weekend so you have something to look forward to. It doesn’t need to be extravagant. A meal delivered to your home or a day at the spa is a good option. Plus, many local businesses offer post-holiday promotions.
Volunteer to employee: what to ask yourself before making the switch
If you want your career to align with your personal values, you may want to earn a living with the non-profit organization you’re already committed. However, before making the transition from volunteer to a paid employee, there are several questions you should ask yourself.
Does the pay support your needs?
It may be tempting to prioritize the cause over your material needs. But be realistic about your living costs and financial goals. Remember, an inadequate income may stress your life and diminish your capacity to serve the organization.
Do you have the energy?
Be honest about your physical and emotional needs. A transition into paid work for a charitable organization often comes with unpaid overtime. You may be willing to give everything you have to the cause, but be sure you can maintain a healthy work-life balance.
What do you not know about the job?
You may not be aware of the organization’s operational pain points as a volunteer. You needn’t be deterred from these challenges, as problem-solving can be rewarding. However, it’s important to factor the inside perspective into your decision.
Does the position align with your skills?
When you’re a volunteer, it’s often enough to be enthusiastic. As an employee, however, you could face pressure to perform tasks to a certain standard. Plus, you’ll likely need to uphold the organization’s obligations and meet crucial deadlines. Before accepting a paid position, be sure you have, or can learn, the necessary skills to successfully fill the role.
Finally, it’s a good idea to have a frank conversation with some of the people who currently work for the organization. If there’s a gap in your skillset, check with local colleges about strengthening your aptitude for the desired position.
What you should know about being a virtual assistant
Virtual assistants support their clients remotely. Since they work indepen¬dently, many of these professionals have more say in where and when they work. This enables them to travel or remain close to home, depending on their priorities. If you have domestic responsibilities or want to see more of the world, this career might be right for you.
You can offer a variety of services
The range of work provided by virtual assistants is continuously growing. Here are just some of the services you can offer remotely:
• Accounting and bookkeeping
• Administrative tasks like data entry, transcription, and scheduling
• Website design and development
• Blogging, newsletter writing, and social media management
• Customer service
• Client outreach and lead generation
You can work for yourself or an agency
Many virtual assistants start by finding work from within their contacts and building a reputation over time. If you take this approach, you’ll need to manage your own invoicing, payment collection, and taxes. A virtual assistant agency can take some of these tasks off your hands and help you find work. This will free you up to focus on what you do best.
You can get training online or at a college
You can take an online course to learn the ins and outs of being a virtual assistant. But first, ensure your skills are honed for whatever services you want. Your local college can help you prepare for the career you want.
A look at the most dangerous jobs in America
Some jobs are more dangerous than others. However, America’s most dangerous jobs might surprise some folks. Think dangerous jobs, and many people think of police officers and firefighters.
Certainly, these careers come with many risks, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most dangerous American jobs are fishing/hunting and logging. So much for the great outdoors.
In 2020, fishing/hunting workers suffered nearly 140 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, while loggers experienced nearly 100 and roofers ranked third with about 50 fatalities. To put that in perspective, in 2019, police officers suffered roughly 11 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.
Ultimately, logging workers are about 28 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than the average American worker. What makes logging so dangerous? This probably is no surprise, but large falling objects remain the number one risk. As for fishing, transportation incidents are the leading killer. This stands to reason since commercial fishermen often work on turbulent seas.
According to IBISWorld, roughly 86,000 people worked in the American logging industry in 2020, although not all of them were lumberjacks. IBISWorld also notes that over 70,000 people worked in the American fishing industry in 2020.
How about other dangerous jobs? Garbage collectors, semi-truck drivers, and agriculture workers, among others, all rank in the top 10. So, the next time the garbage truck rolls around or you pass a semi on the highway. You might want to tip your hat to the workers taking on these vital but dangerous roles.
How to make your mark when you start a new job
If you recently landed a new job, congratulations! Now, you’ll need to show your employer why they made the right choice. Here’s how to make a good impression.
Prepare a game plan
Talk to your boss or immediate supervisor to determine how quickly you should advance in the first few weeks. This will prevent you from being blindsided and demonstrate your willingness to learn. Moreover, periodically keep your superiors updated on your progress.
Converse with your colleagues
Take advantage of opportunities to talk with other employees. This will help you get to know them. Short conversations can build relationships and help you understand the company’s unwritten rules, whether during lunch, on break, or in the hallway.
Be a team player
Show your colleagues that you’re useful and want to be an integral part of the team by offering to help whenever possible. Moreover, familiarize yourself with the current work and communication methods and accept invitations to corporate events.
Your first few weeks at a new job are important. Be punctual, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and demonstrate your strong work ethic.
Four advantages of knowledge sharing
Knowledge sharing within a corporation or business involves employees trading information, skills, and theoretical concepts with each other, even if their positions are different. Here are four advantages of adopting this practice.
1. Improve service quality
Knowledge sharing allows your company to offer better services and optimize customer relations. For example, front desk employees who understand what goes on behind the scenes can better explain problems and obstacles to customers.
2. Maintain productivity
If an employee leaves due to illness, retirement, or parental leave, knowledge sharing prevents their departure from affecting a company’s performance and production levels. Among other things, it can help ensure other team members are able to take on their responsibilities and train new hires.
3. Increase motivation
Knowledge sharing breaks down barriers between teams within the same company. It also allows employees to understand better how the company works and become more motivated, skilled, and productive.
4. Streamline communication
It can sometimes be difficult for employees from different generations to communicate effectively with each other. Encouraging them to share their knowledge and skills constructively can help make them more open and receptive to new ideas and ways of thinking.
To help you implement and integrate knowledge sharing within your company, consider hiring a business coach or other contractor.
What you should know about being a pharmacy assistant
Pharmacy assistants work in various settings, including community drugstores, hospitals, nursing homes, and laboratories. If you’re considering pursuing a career as a pharmacy assistant, here’s what you should know.
Main duties
Pharmacy assistants work under the supervision of a pharmacist. Their main tasks include filling prescriptions and preparing medications. This involves mixing both oral solutions and creams. They must also verify the accuracy of prescription information and send refill requests to clients’ doctors. Depending on where they work, phar¬macy assistants may also need to update records, help clients find non-prescription medications, order supplies, and operate speciali¬zed machinery.
Qualities required
If you want to be a pharmacy assistant, you must be a good listener and able to communicate clearly with colleagues and patients. You should also be highly organized, willing to perform repetitive tasks, and enjoy working with a team. Pharmacy assistants must follow established standards, and therefore, being detail-oriented is a must. Good vision is also essential.
If this job description caught your attention, look for a pharmacy assistant training program in your area.
