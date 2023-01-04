How to survive the post-holiday slump

Are you dreading your return to work after a week or two away? It’s not unusual to feel fatigued or experience brain fog as you readjust to your nine-to-five. Here are some tips to help you ease back into your routine.

Take care of your body

After partaking in holiday indulgences, your body will likely benefit from a return to healthy habits. Before returning to the office, stock up on foods that boost your mood and pack a high nutritional punch. Oats, bananas, lentils, spinach, oily fish, and dark chocolate make great choices.

Organize your workspace

Clear dead weight from your inbox and desk. Flag high-priority messages and respond immediately to easily managed ones. Take breaks from your screen to organize your physical workspace. Remove any lingering traces of the holiday season, like cards and decorations.

Go easy on yourself

Don’t expect to be at full speed on day one. Take a moment during the day to step outdoors for fresh air. Better yet, reboot your bond with colleagues by making a coffee run for the whole team.

Finally, plan for the weekend so you have something to look forward to. It doesn’t need to be extravagant. A meal delivered to your home or a day at the spa is a good option. Plus, many local businesses offer post-holiday promotions.