Health
How to take care of sensitive teeth
Tooth sensitivity is a problem that requires intervention. Here are five tips to help limit the discomfort caused by this condition.
1. Talk to your dentist
Your dentist is the best person to talk to about tooth sensitivity. They can suggest solutions and recommend appropriate products. They can also identify the cause of your sensitive teeth by examining your mouth.
2. Adjust your diet
Limit the amount of highly acidic and sweet foods you eat. If you consume them, remember to rinse your mouth thoroughly after eating to remove any residue. You can also chew sugar-free gum to promote saliva production and achieve similar results to rinsing.
3. Use the right toothpaste
Certain kinds of toothpaste are designed to relieve the discomfort of hypersensitivity by creating a protective barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth. Brushing twice a day with one of these kinds of toothpaste will ensure the active ingredients work properly. Ask your dentist which kind is right for you.
4. Use a soft-bristle brush
Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to gently clean your teeth without damaging your enamel. Damaged enamel and receding gums can expose your dentin and the nerve ending in your dental pulp, leading to pain and discomfort.
5. Maintain good oral hygiene
Brushing your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes prevents plaque from building up in your mouth. It also reduces the chance of developing gingivitis, cavities and more. However, avoid brushing too vigorously because this could stimulate your nerve endings and cause more pain.
If you don’t notice an improvement after a few days or weeks, make an appointment with your dentist.
Health
Seniors feel the impact of isolation
If you’re an older adult, there’s a good chance that social isolation is getting to you in a big way.
Distancing and quarantine have damaged the mental and physical health of seniors, according to the New York Times. Reduced physical activity and decreased interaction with others that came with social distancing took a significant toll, resulting in decreases in mobility and conditioning.
No large-scale studies have been conducted yet on how public health measures have impacted seniors.
However, some physicians and researchers say the situation is clear. In an interview with Kaiser Health News, Dr. Jonathan Bean, a geriatric rehabilitation expert, attributed the decline in function to decreased activity and remarked that it was an obvious problem to any clinician who cares for older adults. Another geriatrician, Dr. Lauren Jan Gleason, reported seeing weight changes and more depression among her patients.
Another compounding factor: Delayed access to regular preventative care, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging. Around 30 percent of adults age 50 and older had to delay or cancel appointments for checkups, dental appointments, procedures, tests, and operations.
What can older adults do to reclaim lost ground? Get moving again, said University of Michigan researcher Geoffrey Hoffman in an interview with the New York Times. Going for a walk or trying some gentle stretches are great options, or something as simple as getting groceries or doing a few more household chores. Physical therapy may also be appropriate.
Health
3 tips for taking care of your dentures
If you want to keep your dentures in good condition, you need to take good care of them. Here are three tips to help you maintain your dentures.
1. Remove them at night
You should remove your dentures for at least six hours a day. Overnight is best. This allows the tissues in your mouth to regenerate and stay healthy. You should also take this opportunity to clean your dentures with an appropriate cleaning solution to remove stains and bacteria.
2. Ensure they’re fitted
If you notice a problem with the fit of your dentures, talk to your denturist as soon as possible. It’s normal for your dentures to need readjustments. However, ill-fitting dentures can also be a sign of periodontal disease. Depending on the situation, you may need to have your dentures replaced.
3. Be gentle with them
Dentures are fragile. Therefore, you should clean them over a towel or other soft surface. Ideally, you should brush them after each meal. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and a non-abrasive toothpaste or cleaner.
If you have any questions about your dentures, contact your denturist.
Health
Jumping rope: The perfect workout
Here’s an exercise that improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, burns calories — plus you can do it anywhere and it’s cheap.
It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t. Jumping rope is a great workout for people of all fitness levels and all it takes to get started is a pair of training shoes and a jump rope.
According to Healthline, jumping rope does more than just get your heart pumping — the act of jumping itself activates upper and lower body muscles, which improves muscle strength and builds endurance. Jumping rope also enhances explosive power, which is a crucial component of functional exercise for exercisers of all ages, according to Human Kinetics.
Once you get the go-ahead from your doctor, you’ll need to choose the right rope, and you don’t have to spend a fortune. A basic rope with a thick cable or the beaded fitness ropes you might remember from gym class is ideal. Whatever you choose, just make sure it’s about three feet longer than your height.
According to Self, jump roping with improper form can lead to injury, or at the very least tire you out more quickly. When it’s time to jump, keep your core engaged and your posture straight, elbows tight to your body, and shoulders relaxed. Don’t swing at the elbows to control the rope — use your wrists instead. Aim to jump just one or two inches off the ground. Any higher will wear you out faster and make it harder for you to stay in rhythm.
If you’re new to fitness, try jumping in shorter bursts of about 30 seconds followed by 30 seconds of rest for five minutes. Focus on form and consistency, increasing rest periods when needed. As your fitness level and coordination improve, you can increase your active periods and decrease your rest periods, lengthen your workouts and mix in more advanced moves than the basic jump.
Health
7 teeth-staining substances
Do you want sparkling white teeth? On top of regular brushing, the easiest way to prevent your teeth from yellowing is to avoid or limit the consumption of things that can stain them. Here are seven substances that can dull your smile.
1. Red wine can stain teeth. In fact, your teeth can turn a light purple color after you drink it. However, certain white wines also contain tannins that can discolor your teeth.
2. Coffee and tea can leave behind gray or brown stains on your teeth if consumed daily.
3. Carbonated beverages are very acidic. Consequently, they can discolor your teeth and make them more porous and vulnerable to staining. Use a straw to limit the amount of time the beverage is in contact with your teeth.
4. Berries like raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and blueberries contain pigments that can stain your teeth. Therefore, it’s a good idea to thoroughly rinse your mouth with water after eating berries.
5. Curry spices are extremely pigmented and can leave yellow or orange marks on your teeth. The spices can be found in a variety of dishes and sauces.
6. Tomato sauce and ketchup are highly pigmented and can leave marks on your teeth. Additionally, their acidity can weaken your enamel, making your teeth more susceptible to staining.
7. Cigarettes contain nicotine and tar, which can leave yellow and brown stains on your teeth. Additionally, smoking cigarettes can lead to other oral health problems like gum disease.
Have your teeth lost their luster? If so, contact your dentist and ask about professional teeth whitening solutions.
Health
What to do if you have a nosebleed
Nosebleeds can be frightening but are usually harmless. Whether your nosebleed is caused by dry air, allergies, or trauma to the nose, you must take steps to stop the bleeding. Make sure you:
• Don’t tilt your head back. This can cause blood to flow down your throat. Tilting your head back can also prevent your blood from clotting and make it difficult to estimate the amount of blood you’ve lost. Instead, keep your head upright or tilted slightly forward.
• Pinch your nostrils for five to 10 minutes to stop the bleeding. Use a tissue or cotton ball to absorb any excess blood.
• Sit down and rest in a quiet place for a few minutes without blowing your nose.
Are you taking blood thinners or anticoagulant medications? Do you frequently get nosebleeds? Do they last for more than 20 minutes? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should consult a doctor.
The medical term for a nosebleed is epistaxis.
Health
How to remove food stuck between your teeth or gums
Do you ever get food lodged between your teeth or under your gums? Stuck particles of food like popcorn, meat and bread can cause bad breath, inflammation and pain. Here are three ways to deal with this problem quickly.
1. Brush your teeth
Brush your teeth to dislodge the stuck food. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to avoid hurting your gums. Wet the brush with warm water and use a little bit of toothpaste if necessary. Make sure to use gentle strokes.
2. Floss your teeth
Slide a piece of dental floss between your teeth as close as possible to your gums. Gently move the floss up and down and back and forth to remove stubborn food residue. Finish by rinsing your mouth with water.
3. Use an interdental brush
Choose a brush size that fits the space between your teeth so you can clean without putting too much pressure on your teeth or gums. Brush the affected area thoroughly to remove the problematic particles.
To avoid painful gum inflammation, visit your dentist. They’ll suggest ways to reduce the risk of another piece of food getting stuck in the same spot.
