How to take care of sensitive teeth

Tooth sensitivity is a problem that requires intervention. Here are five tips to help limit the discomfort caused by this condition.

1. Talk to your dentist

Your dentist is the best person to talk to about tooth sensitivity. They can suggest solutions and recommend appropriate products. They can also identify the cause of your sensitive teeth by examining your mouth.

2. Adjust your diet

Limit the amount of highly acidic and sweet foods you eat. If you consume them, remember to rinse your mouth thoroughly after eating to remove any residue. You can also chew sugar-free gum to promote saliva production and achieve similar results to rinsing.

3. Use the right toothpaste

Certain kinds of toothpaste are designed to relieve the discomfort of hypersensitivity by creating a protective barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth. Brushing twice a day with one of these kinds of toothpaste will ensure the active ingredients work properly. Ask your dentist which kind is right for you.

4. Use a soft-bristle brush

Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to gently clean your teeth without damaging your enamel. Damaged enamel and receding gums can expose your dentin and the nerve ending in your dental pulp, leading to pain and discomfort.

5. Maintain good oral hygiene

Brushing your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes prevents plaque from building up in your mouth. It also reduces the chance of developing gingivitis, cavities and more. However, avoid brushing too vigorously because this could stimulate your nerve endings and cause more pain.

If you don’t notice an improvement after a few days or weeks, make an appointment with your dentist.