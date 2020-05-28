How to take care of stamped concrete

Stamped concrete is a durable, textured surface that can be used to construct driveways, walkways, and patios. Here’s how to ensure this long-lasting material looks beautiful for years to come.

Regular upkeep

As with any outdoor surface, dirt will eventually accumulate on your stamped concrete. Sweep it on a regular basis and pressure wash it periodically to get rid of stubborn dirt. If necessary, a cleaning solvent can be used to remove blemishes.

Long-term maintenance



Apply a new coat of sealant every two or three years to protect your stamped concrete from water damage and stains caused by oil and gas spills. This will also help maintain the surface’s color and luster.

If you have stamped concrete inside your home, it’ll require the same type of maintenance as other kinds of flooring. Vacuum and mop it on a weekly basis or as needed. Although you don’t have to reseal a stamped concrete floor to protect it from the elements, consider adding a fresh coat once the original sheen fades.