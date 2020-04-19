How to take care of your dental implants

Dental implants are commonly used to replace missing teeth in adults. However, these prostheses require sufficient care in order to remain in good shape. Here’s how to properly maintain your dental implants.

Brush

Brush your teeth twice a day using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoridated toothpaste. Be sure to use a toothpaste that isn’t too abrasive as it can scratch and damage the surfaces of prosthetic teeth.

Floss

Once a day, floss your implants the same way you do your natural teeth. You may also need to use an interdental brush to clean underneath and around them.

Visit your dentist

At least twice a year, visit your dentist’s office for a thorough cleaning and checkup.

If you have dental implants, it’s important to avoid chewing on hard candies, ice or anything else that might damage the prosthetic tooth. This is especially true if the implant is made of ceramic or porcelain since these materials are much more brittle than natural teeth and therefore more susceptible to damage.