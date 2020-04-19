Health
How to take care of your dental implants
Dental implants are commonly used to replace missing teeth in adults. However, these prostheses require sufficient care in order to remain in good shape. Here’s how to properly maintain your dental implants.
Brush
Brush your teeth twice a day using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoridated toothpaste. Be sure to use a toothpaste that isn’t too abrasive as it can scratch and damage the surfaces of prosthetic teeth.
Floss
Once a day, floss your implants the same way you do your natural teeth. You may also need to use an interdental brush to clean underneath and around them.
Visit your dentist
At least twice a year, visit your dentist’s office for a thorough cleaning and checkup.
If you have dental implants, it’s important to avoid chewing on hard candies, ice or anything else that might damage the prosthetic tooth. This is especially true if the implant is made of ceramic or porcelain since these materials are much more brittle than natural teeth and therefore more susceptible to damage.
Health
Conjunctivitis: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin membrane that covers the inside of the eyelid and the white part of the eye.
Causes
Most cases of conjunctivitis are the result of a virus. However, it also can be caused by a bacterial infection, an allergy or a chemical coming into contact with the eye. In a newborn, a blocked tear duct may be the cause of conjunctivitis.
Symptoms
Regardless of the cause, symptoms include:
• Itching, burning or a gritty sensation in the eyes
• Excessive tear production
• Reddish or pink eyes
• Swelling of the eyelids
• Blurry vision and light sensitivity
Infectious conjunctivitis will also be characterized by an aqueous, transparent discharge if caused by a virus or a mucus-like yellow discharge if caused by bacteria.
Diagnosis
Conjunctivitis is typically diagnosed through a simple exam and analysis of the patient’s health history. More advanced testing such as tissue smears or cultures may be required for chronic cases or those that don’t respond to treatment.
Treatment
The condition typically resolves on its own within a few days. However, infectious forms are highly contagious, so it’s important to consult a medical professional to receive proper diagnosis and treatment.
For bacterial cases, antibiotic drops and unguents may be prescribed. Viral cases have to run their course, but artificial tears will help manage symptoms. Finally, allergy- and chemical- related cases are treated with antihistamine eye drops, along with the removal of the offending substance from the patient’s environment when possible.
If conjunctivitis lasts for more than a week, return to your doctor for further assessment.
Infectious conjunctivitis guidelines
To avoid spreading the infection, wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your eyes. You should also clean your pillowcases daily and throw out anything that came into contact with your eyes such as disposable contacts and makeup brushes.
Health
5 factors to consider when choosing a retirement home
If you intend to move into a senior’s residence, choosing your new home should involve careful reflection and a lot of research. In order to make the right choice, here are some important factors to consider.
1. Location
For many people, living close to their family is a top priority. Plus, if you opt for a retirement home in a familiar neighborhood, it can help make the transition easier. You might also want to choose a residence with nearby amenities and a safe, accessible outdoor area.
2. Care
Consider both your current and long-term needs. Even if you’re largely independent now, you may eventually require assistance with personal care, laundry and housekeeping. Many facilities also have special care units to accommodate you if there are changes to your health.
3. Activities
An extensive calendar of events and activities is a sign that the administration values your health and well-being. Access to a variety of physical, spiritual and social activities will keep you busy and help you flourish in your new home.
4. Dining experience
Access to delicious, nutritious food can significantly improve your quality of life. Find out if the menu offers a variety of fresh options and can accommodate dietary restrictions. Additionally, the dining room should be a welcoming social environment.
5. Staff
The staff will be your main caregivers, so their attitude, qualifications and professionalism are key. Visit the facility and observe how they interact with residents. Are they warm and respectful or do they seem impatient and overworked?
Where you live is no small matter, so take your time in making a decision. Explore your options and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
Health
Cancer and guilt
A cancer diagnosis puts an immense psychological strain on the afflicted individual and their loved ones. One of the main sources of distress is often guilt, which can affect patients, survivors, and caregivers alike.
Guilt in cancer patients
People diagnosed with cancer will often experience feelings of regret. For instance, it’s very common for people to blame themselves for their cancer, especially if their lifestyle choices increased their risk of developing it. It’s also common for them to perceive themselves as a burden, or as having let their friends and family members down if the treatment didn’t work as expected.
Guilt in cancer survivors
Survivor’s guilt occurs when a cancer survivor reflects on the fact that they survived when others didn’t. It can put tremendous pressure on them to try and make the most of their second chance, which can paradoxically cause them more stress. It also makes the fear of recurrence much worse.
Guilt in caregivers, friends and family members
A loved one’s cancer diagnosis will obviously make the people around them worry. It can also make them feel guilty for being healthy or for not being able to provide more support. Being angry at their loved ones for making choices that increased their risk of cancer is another reason people may experience guilt.
Coping with guilt
The first thing to do is to realize that these feelings are normal and that talking about them can help affected individuals cope with them better. In addition, it’s important for patients and people close to them to understand that there’s nothing to gain by focusing on past mistakes.
Keep in mind that hospitals offer access to social workers as part of their treatment plan for cancer. These professionals can help patients, survivors and their loved ones cope with the psychological impacts of cancer.
Health
What you need to know about gingivitis
As many as 70 percent of American adults will develop gum disease over the course of their lifetime. The most common type, however, is gingivitis. Here’s what you should know about it.
Causes
Gingivitis is caused by a buildup of plaque on your teeth and gums. This sticky film is filled with bacteria that can irritate your gums and make them red, inflamed and susceptible to bleeding.
The most common causes of excess plaque are poor oral hygiene and tobacco use. However, there are other risk factors including stress, hormonal changes and taking certain medications. There’s also a known link between oral health and heart health.
Symptoms
Indicators of gingivitis include the following:
• Tenderness
• Swollen, red or purple gums
• Bleeding when brushing or flossing
• Bad breath
• Receding gums
Treatment
When caught early, gingivitis can be reversed with a thorough professional cleaning and proper oral hygiene, including regular brushing and flossing. Sometimes, however, a more aggressive treatment is required to remove all traces of plaque.
If left untreated, gingivitis can develop into periodontitis, which can lead to irreversible damage to the gums, teeth and jawbone.
Overall, prevention rather than treatment is the better approach when it comes to gum disease. The best strategy is to brush and floss daily, visit the dentist twice a year and change your toothbrush every three months.
Health
4 myths about PTSD
Post-traumatic stress disorder, better known as PTSD, is both well-known and poorly understood. Here are four common myths about it that need to be debunked.
1. PTSD only affects soldiers. While it’s estimated that 10 to 20 percent of North American veterans will experience PTSD, nearly anyone can develop the disorder. Abuse, assaults, natural disasters, accidents and surviving a critical illness can all trigger PTSD. Also, some people develop PTSD if a loved one goes through a traumatic event or dies suddenly.
2. Trauma means PTSD. Most people who encounter trauma don’t develop PTSD. In fact, they’re more likely to experience acute stress immediately following the event, which can manifest as insomnia, anxiety and other symptoms. By contrast, PTSD can develop a long time after the initial event, sometimes years after experiencing the trauma.
3. Weakness causes PTSD. PTSD isn’t a character flaw, nor is it caused by one. Like depression, it’s as much a biological condition as a mental one, and genetic predisposition to mental health issues is a known risk factor. And, just as weakness doesn’t cause PTSD, trying hard to feel better or “powering through” won’t cure it. PTSD needs to be treated by a medical professional.
4. PTSD makes people violent. The myth that people with PTSD can lose track of reality and lash out violently is inaccurate and potentially harmful as it stigmatizes afflicted individuals as dangerous. In actuality, neither psychosis nor aggression are standard symptoms of PTSD and less than eight percent of patients exhibit violent behavior.
PTSD is a more common condition than many people think, and it can be treated effectively with a range of behavioral interventions and medications.
Health
How to take care of your hearing aids
Hearing aids are designed to last an average of five years, but how you care for them greatly affects their durability. Here are some habits to ensure your hearing aids perform optimally for as long as possible.
Handle with care
Take the time to put your hearing aids on properly to prevent them from falling off and breaking. When you remove your hearing aids, do so over a soft surface in case you drop them. Keep hearing aids out of the reach of small children and pets.
Clean regularly
Hearing aids should be cleaned on a daily basis. Gently remove earwax from them using a dry cotton swab or a soft-bristled brush. Then, use a dry cloth to remove dirt and dust from all surfaces of the device.
Store properly
Always store your hearing aids in the same safe, dry spot to avoid damaging or losing them. Remove the batteries before placing your hearing aids in a drying container or specialized dehumidifier overnight.
Avoid moisture
Remove your hearing aids before showering, bathing and swimming. If they get wet, turn them off and remove the batteries. Use a cloth to wipe off as much water as possible. Let your hearing aids dry completely before using them again.
Protect from contaminants
Remove your hearing aids before applying hair product, makeup, perfume, insect repellent or sunscreen. If you go to the beach, keep your hearing aids away from the sand and saltwater. Additionally, don’t leave your hearing aids in direct sunlight or extreme cold.
If your hearing aids are uncomfortable, damaged or not working, contact your audiologist as soon as possible. Never attempt to repair them yourself.
