How to talk to an elderly relative about their driving
Do you have an elderly family member whose driving has become dangerous? If so, telling them you fear for their safety can be difficult. Here are a few tips to help you broach this sensitive subject.
Give examples
Prepare a list of your relative’s risky driving activities. For example, not coming to a complete stop at an intersection or driving the wrong way down a one-way street. You can use these examples to gently question your loved one and determine whether they’ve forgotten the rules of the road or if their vision, hearing, or reflexes have deteriorated with age. If needed, you can suggest they consult their doctor.
Be compassionate
Losing the ability to drive can be frightening for someone who’s been doing so for decades. Therefore, approach the subject gently, and choose your words carefully. You don’t want to infantilize your loved one. Above all, be empathetic when expressing your concerns.
Offer solutions
Instead of telling your loved one, they must stop driving immediately, and suggest ways they can get behind the wheel more safely. For example, ask them to avoid driving in poor weather conditions or stressful situations like rush hour. This will help them maintain some of their independence.
If your relative is in complete denial and their driving is out of control, you may want to consider anonymously reporting them to your local driving authority.
4 tips for assisting an elderly relative from a distance
Caring for an elderly relative can be demanding at the best of times. However, if you live far away, it can make things even more difficult. Whether your loved one resides in a different city or country, here are a few strategies for taking care of them from afar.
1. Develop a network of contacts
Build a network of people who can help your elderly relative when you’re not around. For example, you could ask a trustworthy friend or family member to check in on them regularly. Additionally, you can hire a healthcare professional to conduct visits. Make sure you give your loved one a list of people they can contact if they can’t reach you.
2. Make the most of your visits
During your visits, assist your loved ones with as many of their immediate and future needs as possible. For example, you could help them stock up on groceries, prepare meals, sort medication, and schedule appointments.
3. Check in regularly
Frequently checking in with your loved ones allows you to stay on top of their health and habits. On top of face-to-face visits, you can call, email, or video chat to keep in touch.
4. Prepare financial resources
If you’ll need to travel or take time off work to accompany your loved one to a medical appointment, it’s a good idea to make room in your budget for this expense.
Additionally, some non-profit organizations offer friendly calls or visits to seniors. Find out if a service like this is available in your loved one’s region.
3 tips for finding love after you retire
Have you recently retired? Are you looking for someone to share your life with? Fortunately, falling in love has no age limit. Here are three tips to help you find that special someone.
1. Adjust your expectations
As you get older, love can manifest in unanticipated ways. Indeed, what you want and value in a relationship is likely to change. Therefore, make sure you adjust your expectations. Your new relationship is likely to be different from prior ones.
2. Keep an open mind
Whether you live alone or in a retirement home, the key to finding a romantic partner is to stay open to meeting new people. For instance, when running errands, be willing to strike up a conversation with a stranger.
3. Step outside your comfort zone
Don’t be afraid to use a dating site, consult a marriage agency, or attend organized activities and outings for people in your age group. This will make it easier to find a potential partner who shares the same passions and interests as you.
To take the first steps toward finding love, look for seniors’ events in your area.
What you should know about hematomas in the elderly
Hematomas, more commonly referred to as bruises, are skin lesions that are often accompanied by a purplish mark. They mainly occur on the arms and legs and are common in older people. This is because as you age, your skin thins, and the blood vessels become more fragile. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
Hematomas are mainly caused by physical shocks like falling or banging into an object. Other factors that can contribute to bruising include damaged blood vessels, blood-thinning medications, excessive sun exposure, certain diseases, and vitamin deficiencies.
Treatment
Immediately after a shock, apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected area to reduce pain and swelling. Your doctor or pharmacist may also recommend medication to relieve your discomfort.
Prevention
There are several changes you can make to your home to reduce the risk of falling. For example, remove clutter to make it easier to move around, improve the lighting and install grab bars in places like the bathroom.
Do you often get bruises for no obvious reason? Are your bruises painful and won’t go away, even after several weeks? If so, consult your doctor immediately.
Bridge: a great pastime
Bridge is a card game that’s played with four players divided into two teams. Each team must try to find a contract that allows them to score the most points. This is determined by bidding, which consists of establishing the denomination, with or without a trump suit, and the bid or number of tricks for the contract. The team with the highest bid then wins the number of tricks announced.
Playing bridge has a host of benefits. It’s an inexpensive pastime that can allow you to maintain a stimulating social life and meet new people. It also helps improve your memory and concentration.
Bridge isn’t a game of chance. It’s a strategy game that requires reasoning, mental calculation, creativity, and decision-making skills. It’s a real mental exercise and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
If you want to give this card game a try, look for a bridge club in your area.
3 services offered in retirement homes
Are you planning to move into a retirement home but want to learn more about the services provided in these types of establishments? Here are three things offered by most seniors’ residences.
1. Food
The majority of retirement homes have a large dining room or common area where residents can meet, chat and eat. However, some facilities also offer flexible dining options for tenants with limited mobility that require extra care. For example, some retirement homes provide room service, in-room meals, and snacks as well as shuttles to and from the grocery store.
2. Recreation
Some retirement homes have recreational facilities like a library, workshop, or internet cafe. Moreover, some senior residences arrange weekly group activities like swimming, yoga, bocce ball, bingo, bowling, movies, live performances, painting, gardening, and more.
3. Health care
Many retirement homes offer around-the-clock care for residents who require extra assistance. For example, some facilities hire staff to help residents bathe, dress and manage their medication. Moreover, some senior homes offer in-suite doctors’ visits and physiotherapy sessions.
Contact the retirement homes you’re interested in to find out if they offer the services you need.
3 tips for helping visually impaired seniors remain independent
Elderly people with visual impairment often require help with everyday tasks. If someone you love has become visually impaired in their old age, here are a few things you can do to help them maintain their independence.
1. Offer your assistance
Visual impairment can make it more challenging for your loved ones to perform their daily activities. To help them, consider offering to complete the tasks they find most difficult.
2. Encourage communication
Let your loved ones know you’re there for them and they can talk to you about their feelings. Listen to their needs so you can help them make any necessary changes.
3. Assess their home
You may want to suggest installing grab bars in your loved one’s homes to prevent them from falling when getting out of the bed or shower. You should also go through their living space to ensure there aren’t pieces of furniture, rugs, or accessories that could be a safety hazard.
If you make changes to your loved one’s living space, make sure you discuss it with them. However, it’s best to avoid drastic changes, as people with severe visual impairments rely on their memory to find their way around.
If your loved one needs additional help, consider reaching out to a home-care provider in your area.
