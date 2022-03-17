Mature Living
How to talk to your parents about moving into a retirement home
Do you think it’s time for your mother or father to move into a retirement home? Here are a few tips on how to bring up this sensitive subject.
Gather information
Research different retirement homes in your area that offer the services your loved one needs. When you’re ready to talk to your parent, bring along information sheets and brochures from several facilities. If they can use the internet, you can also send them links to the associated websites.
Get the timing right
Don’t rush. Wait for the right time to bring up the subject of moving into a retirement home. However, you should mention the idea earlier rather than later so they can plan for the change. Talk about your concerns but don’t unpack everything at once. Instead, break up the discussion over a few meetings.
Be patient
Your parent may not respond kindly when you bring up the topic of them moving into a retirement home. Try not to be discouraged and offer your support. It may take them time to get used to the idea. Eventually, they may recognize that moving into a retirement home is the right decision.
Finally, consider scheduling a meeting with a retirement home representative so your parent can learn more about these types of facilities and ask questions.
Mature Living
5 things to consider when touring a retirement home
If you or a loved one are planning to move into a retirement home, it’s a good idea to tour several facilities before making a final decision. Here are five things to consider when visiting a senior’s residence.
1. The units
Tour the available units to find out if they include a kitchen, accessible bathroom, balcony, and more. This way you can compare different suites and select one based on your budget and needs.
2. The atmosphere
Visit the retirement home’s common room and living area to observe the residents’ behavior. Do they seem happy and relaxed? You should also find out what kind of activities are available.
3. The amenities
Some retirement homes have amenities such as a hair salon, swimming pool, theater, convenience store, and restaurant. Make sure to tour these areas as well.
4. The neighborhood
Before or after your visit, walk around the neighborhood to see if it’s easy to access by public transit. You should also see if there are any interesting shops nearby and places where you can enjoy outdoor activities.
5. The meal plan
If you plan to use the retirement home’s food services, consult the menu to get an idea of the type of food they serve and if it meets your expectations.
Moreover, factors like the parking arrangements, available storage space, and cleanliness of the premises can help guide your decision. If you’re unsure, don’t hesitate to go back for a second tour.
Mature Living
How to keep your teeth healthy as you get older
A common misconception is that losing your teeth as you age is inevitable. This simply isn’t true. If properly cared for, your teeth can last a lifetime. Here are some tips for preserving your dental health as you get older.
1. Floss and brush your teeth
Floss at least once every day, and brush at least twice. Make sure to use a soft-bristle toothbrush. You should also avoid aggressively scrubbing your teeth. As you age, your gums tend to recede, and brushing too hard can hasten this process.
2. Stay hydrated
It’s not uncommon for older adults to experience dry mouth as a result of taking certain medications. Unfortunately, this can leave your teeth and gums vulnerable to decay. It’s therefore important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
3. Quit smoking
Smoking suppresses your immune system, which ma¬kes it harder for your body to fight bacteria that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. If you smoke, you’re also at a higher risk of getting oral cancer. It’s never too late to quit smoking.
4. Visit your dentist
Regular checkups will ensure your dentist is able to catch potential problems at their earliest stage before they become serious.
By adopting healthy oral habits and seeking regular dental care, you can keep your smile looking its best for years to come.
Mature Living
3 signs you may need a mobility aid
As you get older, slips and falls can lead to serious injuries. A mobility aid, however, can be used to help you keep your balance. Here are three signs that may indicate you’d benefit from using an assistive device.
1. You often lose your balance
If you find that you frequently hold onto walls and furniture to keep your balance or are in constant fear of falling, it may be time to invest in a mobility aid.
2. You feel more tired than usual
It’s normal to feel weary after walking and standing for long periods of time. However, if you quickly get wiped out by these activities, it may be time to think about investing in a wheelchair or scooter.
3. You have frequent falls
Trips and falls can happen to anyone, but if falling becomes a frequent occurrence, it may be time to consider using an assistive device such as a cane or walker.
Investing in a mobility aid can greatly increase your independence, safety, and overall well-being. Talk to your doctor or physical therapist to find out what type of device would work best for you.
Mature Living
How to prevent knee pain as you age
For many, knee pain is seen as an inevitable part of aging. However, it doesn’t have to be. Here are four things you can do to keep your knees healthy and preserve your mobility as you get older.
1. Strengthen your muscles
Strengthening your upper and lower leg muscles, including your hamstrings, quadriceps, and hip flexors, can help reduce stress on your joints.
2. Maintain a healthy body weight
Being overweight can put significant stress on your knees. In fact, for every excess pound, you carry, you put about four extra pounds of pressure on your knee joints. Therefore, maintaining a healthy body weight can be a significant factor in remaining mobile and preventing knee pain.
3. Choose low-impact exercises
Regularly engaging in low-impact activities like walking, cycling, swimming, Pilates, and yoga can help keep your knee cartilage healthy and prevent injuries.
4. Wear the right shoes
Properly fitted shoes that offer adequate support will keep your knees in alignment and reduce unnecessary impact. For this reason, wearing the right shoes can prevent knee pain and injuries.
If you’re suffering from knee pain, don’t ignore it. Talk to your doctor immediately to find a solution.
Mature Living
Buying the right device for folks unfamiliar with computers
Connect a laptop to the Internet and you’ve got a portal into the World Wide Web. Whether you want to communicate with friends and family, do some shopping, look up information on practically anything or whatever else, the Internet and computers offer myriad opportunities.
Yet tech can be a bit tricky, especially for someone who’s not technologically inclined, such as an elderly relative. Fortunately, users now have more options than in years past and computers are also more affordable than ever before. When purchasing a laptop for folks unfamiliar with tech, ease of use and security are arguably the two most important factors.
Mac laptops, offered by Apple, are well-known for their ease of use and security. Traditionally, cybercriminals have focused on Windows devices, as they account for a larger share of the market.
Some cybersecurity experts also argue that the Unix-like Apple OS is fundamentally more secure than Windows, according to Pensar.
If there’s one major drawback with Apple, it’s price. Their cheapest laptops start at $1000. You could opt for a cheaper iPad and get a keyboard to go along with it. However, the screens are small, making text hard to read. And touch screens are problematic for some users (cough, cough — the elderly).
If you want security, simplicity, and an affordable price, consider a Chromebook. You can now get a powerful Chromebook for $400 or less. These laptops run on ChromeOS, which is offered by Google. ChromeOS is a lightweight operating system and can run on computers with basic specs.
The software options on ChromeOS are a bit more limited compared to Mac or PC. Fortunately, Google offers many free software services, such as Google Docs, that work great even if they’re not as robust as, say, Microsoft Word.
Health
Is your knee pain coming from your back?
The bad pain in your knee could be telling you something.
It could be telling you that you have a bad back.
These are two parts of the body that may seem totally unrelated, but they are not. The lower back has all sorts of nerves that control muscles around the knees. When these nerves in the back misfire, they can cause pain in the knee.
A back that feels tense or tight could result in mild pain, but it could be the cause of worse pain in the knee, according to Regenexx.
Another notable symptom is pain and tightness in the hamstrings. Tightness in the hamstrings that can’t be relieved by stretching could be a sign of back problems. The L5 nerve runs from the lumbar spine to the outside of the hamstring muscle. A nerve problem in the back can cause inflammation in the hamstring, which causes damage to the meniscus, a cartilage pad in the knee. The knee can swell and stay inflamed and painful.
One other unusual sign that pain in the knee is coming from the back is bunion formation.
The back has separate nerves that support the inside and the outside of the foot. When these nerves are stressed or injured, the muscles don’t move the foot correctly. The foot unnaturally tilts the big toe, creating a bunion and probably knee pain, too.
