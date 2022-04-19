How to tell if a company is greenwashing

Every year, Earth Day provides an opportunity to evaluate the impact of your actions on the environment. One way you can make a difference is to limit your carbon footprint by supporting sustainable companies.

Unfortunately, greenwashing has become more prevalent than ever. This term describes companies that make false claims or overstate the environmental benefits of their services and products. Here are three ways to tell if your favorite brands are greenwashed.

1. Generic language

It may be a red flag if the product you use has packaging covered in vague buzzwords like all-natural, non-toxic, sustainable, and recyclable. Unfortunately, these terms aren’t government regulated and can be used by any company regardless of their environmental practices.

To find out if a product is truly sustainable, check the ingredient list or visit the company’s website to determine if they can back up their claims.

2. Pretty packaging

If a product has attractive packaging, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s greenwashed. However, many greenwashed companies use misleading images or earthy colors like green, brown, and blue on their packaging to seem more eco-friendly than they are.

Don’t be fooled by pretty packaging. Read the label, and look for official seals and certifications like the Green Seal and Non-GMO Project Verified label.

3. Sustainable ranges

Recently, a number of big brands have created green product lines alongside their usual offerings. However, these products often represent only a tiny portion of their overall production. Indeed, many major brands hope these initiatives will appeal to the masses, but the reality is, they haven’t magically become sustainable overnight.

Although some companies are trying to do their part for the environment, it’s important to do your research.

This Earth Day, help protect the planet by finding out which companies are truly sustainable and do your best to support them.