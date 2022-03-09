Interesting Things to Know
How to tell your child a loved one has a life-threatening illness
Telling your child that a loved one is suffering from a serious illness isn’t easy. Here are some tips that may help.
1. Use age-appropriate vocabulary
It’s important to adapt your vocabulary to your child’s age. This will make it easier for them to understand what’s happening. If you’re talking to an adult child, frankly explain the situation. If you have a young child, simplify your vocabulary, but avoid euphemisms. It may also be a good idea to include examples from a book or movie.
2. Monitor your child
During the conversation, closely observe your child’s reactions. Give them time to absorb and understand what you’re telling them. Be honest, and clearly answer their questions. Your child’s reaction will help you assess how much information to share and whether you need to slowly divulge details over several days.
3. Avoid misunderstandings
If your loved one is receiving medical attention, you may want to tell your child about any current or upcoming treatments. You can mention where the treatment will take place, the side effects of any medications, and the symptoms of your loved one’s illness. Additionally, clarify if there will be any changes to your family’s daily routine. You may want to consult with another adult to determine what information may be relevant to bring up.
To help you through this difficult time, look for resources in your area.
Interesting Things to Know
How to practice your second language
With about a year or a little more focused study, most students may be able to carry on a simple conversation in a second language.
Still, some barriers exist to that kind of practice.
First and foremost, there is the barrier of confidence.
It takes courage to butcher another person’s language and, inevitably, a novice speaker will do just that. Accept it. Trust that others will have the grace and patience to ignore the mistakes.
Second, there might not be anyone to talk to within the second language. Take a tip from Arieh Smith, a New Yorker and a polyglot, who is fluent in Mandarin, one of the most complicated languages in existence (although he says Navajo is actually the most difficult.) He goes by the name of Xiaoma on YouTube and regularly learns new languages, and practices them with native speakers. He does this mainly by ordering food. He goes to a non-English neighborhood restaurant, store, or food truck and orders food in English, then at some point switches languages to ask a question.
It’s a good strategy. Try it by creating some basic questions and learning the vocabulary for the location. Start out by speaking in English, then add a question in your chosen language.
This will also work in travel situations, from the airport to the hotel. Keep in mind that at resorts or on cruises, the wait staff is likely to be proficient in English while less visible staff, such as housekeeping or maintenance, are less likely to speak it. So try your language with the room attendant or room service person. Don’t be afraid to engage a tour guide in your chosen language.
While traveling, be sure you familiarize yourself with some helpful phrases. Don’t rely solely on your memory — write them down. Include phrases such as:
I need help
Where is the bathroom
I can’t find my room.
I can’t find my key.
We need more towels.
I am learning this language.
Interesting Things to Know
Why Spider-Man became first post-pandemic billion dollar movie
Dread them, run from them, or await them with rapt attention — superhero movies arrive all the same. In recent years, the year’s biggest grossing superhero movie was often the biggest movie, period. And now, Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as the first billion-dollar movie since the start of the pandemic, tangling $1.5 billion in its webs.
So how did Spider-Man weave his way to starring in the first billion-dollar movie?
Movie theaters turned into ghost towns at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after movie theaters reopened, many patrons remained wary, with thin crowds in 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the domestic box office topped $11 billion. In 2020, it sank below $2.5 billion, rising to $4.4 billion in 2021.
Rather than theaters, in 2020 and 2021, movie studios focused on reeling in subscribers for their streaming programs, such as HBO Max and Disney Plus. Often, new releases hit streaming services at the same time or shortly after reaching the silver screen. Spider-Man is enjoying a more traditional theater-first release as movie studios and theaters look to get back to big, lucrative box office hits.
Add in a hot economy with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 percent in December, and folks now have more money to spend as well. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that consumer spending increased by .5 and .4 percent in October and November, respectively. With more money to spend, some consumers are spending on theaters.
And with easing social distancing measures and effective vaccines, many people are getting back to some semblance of normal life. Given everything that’s going on, many of us could use a hero.
Fortunately, superhero movies usually feature at least one lionheart who’ll stand up for the little guy and the world at large too.
Interesting Things to Know
Sensors and AI may replace referees
Mere seconds remain on the clock. Your favored NFL team is advancing to the endzone, looking to score a dramatic comeback. Fourth down. The ball’s snapped. Your quarterback is on the run, defenders hounding him. Planting his feet, he chucks the ball deep into the endzone, your star receiver practically leaping over mountains to make the catch. He comes down, but — wait, was he in or out of bounds?
Suddenly, the play goes to the replay booth. TV analysts and folks at home pore through replays, sorting through different angles. Frame-by-frame, millions of folks are trying to figure it out on the fly. The call comes down, the experts in the replay booth have made their decision. Many rejoice others scream at their TVs, certain the officials are blind and don’t understand the rule book.
If you follow sports, you’ve probably seen a situation like the above play out at some point. Yet someday, officials making rulings may be relegated to sports history books. This past fall, FIFA trialed limb tracking technologies to track whether players were offside, and some even believe that AI could one day replace human refs.
Human refs have caused a lot of problems over the years. Back in the 1986 World Cup semifinals, Argentina beat England 2-1 when a player swatted the soccer ball into the goal with his hand. This isn’t allowed in soccer, of course, but the on-field refs missed it. Meanwhile, an NBA study found that refs were correct only 86 percent of the time in the final minutes of a game.
With sensors tracking balls and goal lines and artificial intelligence analyzing video feeds, it may be possible to reduce errors and to create a more level, honest playing field.
Interesting Things to Know
3 myths about recycling electronics
There are many misconceptions about recycling electronics. Here’s what’s true and what’s not.
1. Myth: Devices that no longer work are worthless
Fact: A number of parts found in old and broken electronics are valuable. Indeed, most of these products contain precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper.
2. Myth: Recycling companies steal data from the devices they collect
Fact: When recycling companies receive an old computer or cell phone, they promptly disassemble it to recover the various materials inside. However, it’s still a good idea to erase data from devices before dropping them off.
3. Myth: Recycled materials are inferior
Fact: Many materials, including aluminum, glass, and plastic, can be recycled over and over again without degrading. Consequently, recycling them reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Do you have old electronic devices you want to get rid of? If so, recycling them is easy. Simply bring them to your nearest drop-off location.
Almost all electronics can be recycled. This includes speakers, GPS devices, and tape recorders as well as radios, fax machines, game controllers, scanners, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Ke$ha, 35, singer, born Kesha Rose Sebert, Los Angeles, CA, 1987.
2 – Chris Martin, 45, singer/songwriter (Coldplay), born Exeter, Devon, England, 1977.
3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 72, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.
4 – Emilio Estefan, 69, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.
5 – Eva Mendes, 48, actress (Training Day), Miami, FL, 1974.
6 – Tom Arnold, 63, actor (Roseanne), Ottumwa, IA, 1959.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 66, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 63, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – David Hume Kennerly, 75, photographer, Rosenburg, OR, 1947.
10 – Bad Bunny, 28, rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, 1994.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 72, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, 81, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13- Adam Clayton, 62, musician (U2), Dublin, Ireland, 1960.
14 – Tamara Tunie, 63, actress (24, Law & Order: SVU), McKeesport, PA, 1959.
15 – Mark McGrath, 54, singer (Sugar Ray), Newport Beach, CA, 1968.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 51, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 32, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Lily Collins, 33, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Bruce Willis, 67, actor (The Sixth Sense), Idar-Oberstein, West Germany (now Germany), 1955.
20 – Spike Lee 65, director (Do the Right Thing), producer, Atlanta, GA, 1957.
21 – Kevin Federline, 44, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 79, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.
23 – Catherine Keener, 63, actress (Capote), Miami, FL, 1959.
24 – Star Jones, 60, television personality, Badin, NC, 1962.
25 – Ryan Lewis, 34, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.
26 – Keira Knightley, 37, actress (Pirates of the Caribbean), Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.
27 – Pauley Perrette, 53, actress (NCIS), New Orleans LA, 1969.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 52, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Lucy Lawless, 54, actress (Xena), Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand, 1968.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 58, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – Chloe Zhao, 40, film director (Nomadland), Zhao Ting, Beijing, China, 1982.
Interesting Things to Know
Hopscotch transcends nations, cultures
The children’s playground game Hopscotch is so universal across cultures and so ancient that in the fifth century, B.C., it appeared on Gautama Buddha’s list of games he would not play.
Through most cultures, hopscotch, known by many different names, has been a standard for playgrounds and considered wholesome, as well.
It’s a simple game that can soak up a lot of kid energy and it is easy to play. Simply draw a grid of eight to 10 numbered squares on a flat surface. Typically, single squares are drawn on top of each other, interrupted by a double square, then a single, and then another double. The player throws a small rock on the first square, then hops over it, and hops to each square, straddling the double squares. Then the player turns around and hops back, this time picking up the rock. If the player manages to hop all the squares without touching a line or losing balance, then he can pick up the rock and throw it to square two, and so forth until the whole course is achieved. If the player touches a line, the next player is up.
As you might imagine, the game has many variations, some with complicated hopping rules, with hops crossing legs, or even dance moves, and many different forms for the course. Poet Maya Angelou’s Harlem Hopscotch gives the game a soulful, jazzy reputation and a music video (see it on oprah.com) suggests that just no one can resist a hopscotch course.
The first documented mention of hopscotch was in prehistoric India around 1200, B.C. In the English-speaking world, the first written reference was in the 1600s, when it was called scotch-hop.
But the hopping game has many musical names: In the Persian language, it is laylay; in Hindi, kit kit; in the Tagalog language, piko or kiki; in the Visayas language, bikabix; in Ghana, tumatu.
Wind: 3mph NW
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 0
63/41°F
48/19°F