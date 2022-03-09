How to tell your child a loved one has a life-threatening illness

Telling your child that a loved one is suffering from a serious illness isn’t easy. Here are some tips that may help.

1. Use age-appropriate vocabulary

It’s important to adapt your vocabulary to your child’s age. This will make it easier for them to understand what’s happening. If you’re talking to an adult child, frankly explain the situation. If you have a young child, simplify your vocabulary, but avoid euphemisms. It may also be a good idea to include examples from a book or movie.

2. Monitor your child

During the conversation, closely observe your child’s reactions. Give them time to absorb and understand what you’re telling them. Be honest, and clearly answer their questions. Your child’s reaction will help you assess how much information to share and whether you need to slowly divulge details over several days.

3. Avoid misunderstandings

If your loved one is receiving medical attention, you may want to tell your child about any current or upcoming treatments. You can mention where the treatment will take place, the side effects of any medications, and the symptoms of your loved one’s illness. Additionally, clarify if there will be any changes to your family’s daily routine. You may want to consult with another adult to determine what information may be relevant to bring up.

To help you through this difficult time, look for resources in your area.