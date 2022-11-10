How to thrive at work as an introvert

In the workplace, introverts can quickly become exhausted by meetings and the need to interact with colleagues and customers. Unfortunately, this can affect their work performance and impact their morale. Here are a few tips to help you thrive at work if you’re an introvert.

Set aside time to work alone

Depending on the nature of your job, you may want to consider giving yourself time to focus on your tasks without being interrupted. For example, you could let your colleagues know that you’re only available to answer questions from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. You may also want to wear noise-canceling headphones to limit distractions.

Know your strengths and suggest compromises

Are you nervous about meeting clients, calling suppliers, or making sales pitches? If so, you could offer to draft presentation materials or take on other behind-the-scenes tasks you’re good at. The extroverts on your team will likely be thrilled with your contribution, and you’ll save yourself from unwanted stress.

Befriend like-minded colleagues

Introverts enjoy friendships with colleagues as much as extroverts. However, they may feel better understood by those who share this personality trait. Fortunately, about 30 percent of all people are introverts. Therefore, you’ll likely meet colleagues you can connect with and be able to develop meaningful relationships at work.

Is your introverted nature getting in the way of having a successful career? If so, consider finding a more suitable job or consulting a counselor to help you better manage your current situation.