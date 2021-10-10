How to throw a Halloween party for all ages

Dressed as jewel thieves with pillowcases of costume jewelry slung over their shoulders, mom, dad, and daughter are ready to host a Halloween party.

Who are the guests? The families of the children they invited. Two parties going on side-by-side make Halloween family-friendly and safe. This new alternative bypasses going door-to-door trick or treating while keeping the evening festively and fun.

How do you throw a party that includes adults and children?

Start with the invitations. Choose something witchy or monstrous, indicate the time and place, and make sure to encourage everyone to wear costumes. Send a separate invitation for kids.

Decorate simply. Place drinks in a witch’s cauldron and add ice cubes with gummy bears suspended inside. Color a few of the cubes red, orange, and black. Scatter skeletons, black balloons, and plastic spiders and bats around the house and on the porch.

Ask families to bring one treat for each child. When a siren wails, the children can assemble with their loot bags and each family will distribute a treat.

You could have scary movies playing in two places — one suitable for children and another with scares for adults.

Darken one room for an eerie effect. Disguise the walls with black trash bags and make a playlist of scary Halloween sounds. Glow-in-the-dark stars can decorate the ceiling. Hire a couple of neighborhood teenagers to help supervise the children so the adults can mingle and have fun too.

You could have two buffet tables so children and adults can enjoy their own fare. Don’t forget to include deviled eggs, chicken strips (or are they witch’s fingers?), and red or black tortilla chips.

With a little planning, you can throw a party that’s spooky and fun–a family affair to remember.