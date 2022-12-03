How to throw a hassle-free holiday brunch

Are you planning to host Christmas brunch this year? If so, here are a few ways to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

Start prepping the day before

Avoid making everything you need the morning of your brunch by doing some setup the night before. You could wash, cut, and plate fresh fruit and prepare whipped cream and custards ahead of time. If you want to serve an easy dish that can be portioned out the day before, consider putting together small bowls of yogurt and berries with granola.

Opt for fresh-baked goods

Visit your local bakery for bread, croissants, muffins, and bagels to accompany your meal. Purchase a batch made the morning of your event, or ask about frozen, ready-to-bake products. If the business has a tempting specialty, don’t hesitate to add it to your menu.

Offer a variety of beverages

Spice up your brunch by serving mimosas, Bellinis, sparkling cider, or white wine. You can also offer your guests coffee flavored with a variety of liqueurs. For kids, hot chocolate and fresh fruit juice are great choices.

Finally, be sure to decorate your table with festive accessories the day before your event.