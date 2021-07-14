Health
How to treat a sunburn
If you missed a spot with sunscreen or forgot it entirely, you may have to cope with a sunburn at the end of your pool or beach day.
Once you notice a burn, stay out of the sun.
Start cooling water immediately. A cool water cloth could be handy in a pinch. At home, take slow-running cool showers throughout the day.
Take ibuprofen for pain and swelling.
Aloe vera is helpful for soothing skin.
Stay hydrated. Drink more water than usual.
Don’t pop blisters.
Dress in loose clothing with a tight-knit.
Stay out of the sun.
Health
Tips for recovering from food poisoning
Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating something contaminated by infectious organisms such as bacteria, parasites, or viruses. Symptoms may appear within a few hours or days of eating the contaminated food, and they can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Here are some tips to help you deal with food poisoning and recognize when it’s serious.
How to treat it
In most cases, this illness resolves itself within a few days. If you suspect you have food poisoning, you should take the same steps as you would treat gastroenteritis (the stomach flu). In particular, healthcare experts recommend that you:
• Isolate yourself from other members of your household in case you actually have gastroenteritis, which is highly contagious.
• Drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes to prevent or treat dehydration, especially if you experience vomiting or diarrhea.
• Eat healthy, bland foods that are gentle on your stomachs such as rice, plain mashed potatoes, bananas, and toast.
Since food poisoning can leave you weak and tired, be sure to take it easy and rest until you recover.
When to see a doctor
Infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from food poisoning. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:
• Persistent vomiting for more than 24 hours
• Bloody vomit or stools, or black stools
• Diarrhea that lasts more than three days
• Inability to keep liquids down over the course of 12 hours
• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 100.4 F
Finally, keep in mind that food poisoning is more common in the summer because the higher temperatures promote bacteria growth. Therefore, keep food out of the sun during barbecues and picnics, and avoid eating anything that’s been sitting out for too long.
Health
How mRNA technology may transform medicine
You might be forgiven for thinking that synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are a new technology. After all, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first authorized vaccines in history to use mRNA technology. But according to National Public Radio (NPR), this technology has been in the works for more than 30 years, and the future looks brighter than ever.
Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactivated viruses or pieces of viruses, synthetic mRNA vaccines act like computer code, teaching cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response if someone is infected, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The benefits, according to Harvard Health, are numerous. mRNA can be easily made in large amounts in laboratories, and researchers found that mRNA vaccines can actually generate a stronger immune response than many traditional vaccines. And enormous potential exists for preventing other deadly diseases — mRNA vaccines are already being tested for Ebola, Zika virus, and influenza. mRNA vaccines may even be used to create vaccines for some cancers.
According to the MIT Technology Review, vaccines for herpes, sickle-cell disease, and perhaps even HIV might be on the horizon. mRNA technology might also be used to make complex and expensive gene therapy treatments more affordable and accessible to people around the globe.
Health
Pandemic takes another toll
The numbers are still preliminary, but it appears that drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that during the 12-month period ending in May 2020, drug overdose deaths reached 81,230 — the highest number ever recorded in such a time frame.
The CDC also reported an increase in synthetic opioids, “likely illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, 37 percent of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription drug.
In June, the National Safety Council called for employers to prioritize employee mental health, warning of a possible increase in substance abuse.
Uncertain employment and the resultant family stresses were bad, but treatment and recovery centers were also put into isolation, with few in-person recovery meetings.
This puts increased stress on those in recovery or seeking help for addiction.
Telehealth systems have taken up some slack, but recovery systems must return to operation.
Health
6 habits for healthy eyes
Did you know that many common ocular health problems can be prevented by adopting a few simple habits? Set your sights on good vision and healthy eyes by following these proven tips.
1. Remember to blink regularly, especially while looking at your phone or computer screen. Make sure your eyes close completely with each blink.
2. Add foods to your diet that are rich in vitamins A, C, and E as well as lutein and zinc. Eggs, legumes, and dark, leafy greens are all great picks.
3. Quit or avoid smoking altogether, as it increases your risk of uveitis, a form of eye inflammation that can lead to permanent vision loss.
4. Don’t look directly at sources of bright light, such as the sun and headlights from oncoming traffic, and lower the brightness of your screens.
5. Wear sunglasses that offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. You can pick up a well-made pair at your optometrist’s clinic.
6. Take 20-second screen breaks every 20 minutes by focusing your eyes on something that’s at least 20 feet away.
Finally, be sure to schedule an eye exam with your optometrist every one to two years.
Health
Cool facts about brain freeze
Many people are familiar with the brief but sharp pain felt in the forehead and temples while eating ice cream or drinking a cold beverage. In fact, brain freeze is one of the most common types of headaches. Here’s an overview of this cool phenomenon.
How it happens
When something cold comes in contact with the roof of your mouth or the back of your throat, it causes the nearby blood vessels to constrict. This triggers a rush of blood to the area that widens these vessels in an attempt to restore warmth and proper blood flow.
The reason you experience pain when this happens is that there’s a bundle of highly sensitive nerves located just behind your nose. These are linked to the trigeminal nerve in the brain, which is responsible for providing sensation to the face. This is why you might experience brain freeze in your temples, forehead, or behind your eyes, even though the source of the cold is in your mouth.
How to treat it
A simple cure for an ice cream headache is to warm up the affected blood vessels. You can do this by firmly pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth until the pain dissipates. Alternatively, you can take a few slow sips of a warm beverage.
If you want to avoid brain freeze altogether, without giving up your favorite frozen treats, remember not to rush and to take small bites or sips.
Health
June is Men’s Health Month: 4 simple ways men can take control of their health today
There is a long-standing perception that women tend to focus on their health more than men do. Unfortunately, it’s a perception that rings all too true. A survey cited in a 2019 article from AARP found that only half of the men surveyed get regular check-ups and 72 percent preferred household chores over going to the doctor. While it’s true that women are more accustomed to regular doctor visits from an early age, it’s not an excuse for men to take their eye off the ball when it comes to their health.
Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that life expectancy for men is five years less than women. There are a number of factors contributing to this statistic. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, men tend to have it earlier and are 50 percent more likely than women to die from it. Suicide rates are higher for men and its been shown that men are less likely than women to maintain healthy eating and exercise.
So, how can men defy the stats and get and stay healthy? Here are four simple things you can do to give your health the attention it needs now.
Go to the doctor
Many times, men only visit the doctor when they absolutely have to – whether it’s an illness they can’t manage at home, an injury, or other ailment that needs immediate attention. The problem lies in the fact that many medical conditions men deal with may not have obvious symptoms. A regular check-up with a primary care provider can help you build a trusting relationship with a provider who can help you stay on top of your health and flag any issues before they become serious. A primary care provider can also help you stay up to date with screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, colon and prostate cancer and more, as appropriate.
Eat well
A healthy and well-balanced diet is one of the best things you can do for your health. Keeping a variety of healthy foods in your daily intake will help you ensure that you’re getting the nutrients your body needs, including vitamins, minerals, fiber and lean protein. Planning ahead and even prepping your weekly meals in advance can help you stay on target and avoid temptation. If you’re not sure where to start with a good eating plan, a dietitian or nutritionist can help you get started. Another health guideline recommended by the CDC includes limiting alcohol intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men.
Move often
No, not that kind of moving. While loading and unloading boxes during a house move can be good physical activity, we’re talking about getting up and moving your body on a regular basis. The benefits of regular exercise are pretty impressive: longer life expectancy; a lower risk for a number of common health issues; stronger muscles, bones and joints; and improved mental health – all great motives for getting moving. Exercise can come in many forms, too, so find what works for you – whether it’s walking, jogging, lifting, fitness classes or a local intramural sports league. Be sure and talk to your provider before you start a new exercise routine.
Destigmatize mental health
Mental health plays a vital role in your overall well-being, so it’s unfortunate that there has been such a stigma and discomfort around discussing it. If you’re suffering from or have questions about anxiety, stress, depression or any mental health issue, there are two very important things to remember: you are not alone, and it is ok to ask for help. If you’re suffering, seek help and treatment from a mental health professional. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support for suicidal crisis and emotional distress 24/7 at 800.273.8255. If you need help, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Your health is everything. It’s what powers you to be able to enjoy all of the people and things in your life that you love. Take control of it today so you can live tomorrow to its fullest.
If you are looking for a provider to help you take control of your health, Fauquier Health can help. Call 540.316.DOCS or visit FauquierHealth.org to get connected with the care you need.
by Dr. Ahmed Fida, Family Medicine
