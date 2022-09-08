How to treat eye injuries

Making children aware of the importance of good oral health is vital and has long-lasting positive consequences. It’s never too early to introduce kids to good dental hygiene habits; even babies can have their gums stimulated with a soft rubber finger cover made for the job.

Did you know dental plaque can start forming in the mouth before the first tooth appears? Slowly but surely, bacteria proliferate in the mouth and can cause cavities in very young children. Cavities in early childhood, also called baby bottle tooth decay, can be found in babies as young as six months. Good oral hygiene is essential, even when you think it might not yet count.

A dental evaluation within six months of the first tooth’s appearance is recommended to prevent early problems. This first visit will allow the dentist to detect any minor issues and introduce parents to the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. After this, routine examinations are advised every six months or yearly, especially once all the teeth have appeared. The dentist can detect if the teeth grow crooked or overlap in older children. Even though teeth often straighten themselves during growth, it is important to be vigilant to avoid more serious problems.

Your dentist might suggest applying a sealant to your child’s molars; this is a preventive measure and is not dangerous for children. Molar seals prevent food and bacteria from building up in the nooks and crannies of these bigger adult teeth, which helps them resist the formation of cavities.

