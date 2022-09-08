Health
How to treat eye injuries
About 2,000 people suffer a job-related eye injury daily, and about a third of these injuries are treated in emergency rooms.
Most injuries can be prevented with proper safety gear, but responding properly is helpful if you experience an eye emergency.
- Speck in the eye. This isn’t necessarily serious, but it could become more serious if you rub your eye, so don’t do it. Flush with large amounts of water. If the speck does not wash out, see a doctor.
- Foreign objects, cuts, or punctures in the eyeball. Your goal is to get to the emergency room. Do not wash your eye. Do not touch or rub it. Do not try to remove an object stuck in the eye.
- Chemical burns. Your goal is to immediately flush the eye with water for at least 15 to 20 minutes, then get to a doctor. If the chemical is caustic — a burning or corroding chemical — start flushing and continue to flush for about 30 to 60 minutes as you call an ambulance. The first seconds can be critical. If an eyewash station is available, use it instantly. If the victim is wearing a contact lens, flush over the lens with the understanding that the flushing may dislodge the lens.
- Minor blows to the eye. Your goal is to reduce pain and swelling. Apply a cold compress without putting pressure on the eye. A plastic bag with ice can rest gently on the injury.
- Severe blows to the eyeball. Your goal is to get to an emergency room. A severe blow to the eyeball can cause reduced vision, double vision, numbness around the eye, pain with eye movements, and severe pain in the eyeball, among other things. Do not apply pressure to the eye. Cover the eye lightly with a clean, cold cloth and immediately seek medical treatment.
Health
Good dental hygiene starts early
Making children aware of the importance of good oral health is vital and has long-lasting positive consequences. It’s never too early to introduce kids to good dental hygiene habits; even babies can have their gums stimulated with a soft rubber finger cover made for the job.
Did you know dental plaque can start forming in the mouth before the first tooth appears? Slowly but surely, bacteria proliferate in the mouth and can cause cavities in very young children. Cavities in early childhood, also called baby bottle tooth decay, can be found in babies as young as six months. Good oral hygiene is essential, even when you think it might not yet count.
A dental evaluation within six months of the first tooth’s appearance is recommended to prevent early problems. This first visit will allow the dentist to detect any minor issues and introduce parents to the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. After this, routine examinations are advised every six months or yearly, especially once all the teeth have appeared. The dentist can detect if the teeth grow crooked or overlap in older children. Even though teeth often straighten themselves during growth, it is important to be vigilant to avoid more serious problems.
Your dentist might suggest applying a sealant to your child’s molars; this is a preventive measure and is not dangerous for children. Molar seals prevent food and bacteria from building up in the nooks and crannies of these bigger adult teeth, which helps them resist the formation of cavities.
It’s never too early to introduce children to good dental hygiene habits.
Health
The ‘good life’ is hidden in the portion size
People want the “good life” and often think it’s found in nice cars, soft chairs, fast computers, and plenty of food and snacks. But this kind of life doesn’t last forever — because it leads to obesity.
Some doctors, including those at Columbia University, think the good life is hidden in the portion size of your dinner dish, lunch plate, or snack bowl. We are loading our dishes with far more food than we need.
What is the correct portion size? Think of your plate. Half the plate should be covered with vegetables. A quarter of the food would be meat, and the last quarter would be starch.
Translated, that means 1-1/2 cups of steamed vegetables (about the size of 1-1/2 fists, 3 ounces of fish or meat (about the size of a deck of cards), and 1 to 2 servings of pasta (about the size of a small computer mouse). If this doesn’t fill your plate, doctors say, get a smaller plate!
Fat has the highest caloric content. Whether it is butter, lard, or olive oil, it has the same number of calories. Olive oil is the less saturated and the healthiest fat, but it still has plenty of calories.
Always measure fat before you use it. A teaspoon of butter is about the size of the tip of your thumb.
If we follow the good advice about healthy eating (more vegetables and whole grains, less fat and smaller portions) we really will have a good, healthy life.
Health
Mourning a loved one
Losing a loved one is never easy, and yet it is something we all must face. After the wrenching loss of death, how do we move on? When we are in that dark period, with barely enough energy to continue living ourselves, it seems unimaginable that there is a way through the mourning process. How do we stay loyal to the deceased, how do we continue to love him or her without getting swept away by grief and depression?
Funerals are not meaningless traditions; their reason for being is to help the living come to grips with the loss of the one for whom they grieve. Funerals or memorial services bring an extraordinary power to the mourning process: our people, our community, come together for a moment in time to surround and support us as we experience our terrible loss. But when those friends are gone, what then?
It is important that we express our emotions. Leaving them unspoken or un-cried can lead to dark thoughts, a reaction to suffering that gets bottled up inside. Putting words and tears into our grief will ease it. Releasing our emotions and being aware of them might seem indulgent if we’ve been taught to control them tightly, but doing so will help us to better cope with loss and pain.
In order to find the strength to accept what has happened and to fight against depression, we can ask ourselves some questions: what would our loved one have wanted for us after his or her death? What would he or she whisper in our ear if they were with us during this suffering? What kind of life would he or she have wanted for us?
We must take our lives into our own hands. Following the death of a loved one, we must, more than ever, be aware that every day lived in good health is a gift. We must live on and hope and believe in life, both for ourselves and those we love.
Health
This sneak thief can be arrested
This sneak thief doesn’t lift your wallet or abscond with the silverware. Instead, it can steal your vision.
More than 3 million Americans aged 40 and older have glaucoma. There are no early symptoms, and about half of people who have it don’t know it.
Primary open-angle glaucoma progresses without a clue until the condition reaches an advanced stage. As increased eye pressure damages the optic nerve, the patient begins to lose peripheral vision. If left untreated, tunnel vision develops, and eventually, all sight is lost.
Optic nerve damage occurs with high intraocular pressure but can also occur with normal or even below-normal eye pressure. Glaucoma can’t be cured, and damage caused by the disease can’t be reversed. But with treatment, glaucoma can be controlled. Eyedrops, oral medications, and surgical procedures can prevent or slow the damage. An annual test is recommended.
People can avoid vision loss by maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood pressure, staying physically active, and not smoking.
Glaucoma can be diagnosed with an instant, painless test done by your eye doctor or optician.
Ophthalmologists have more sophisticated testing methods, which are usually used when the results of the first tests are questionable.
Health
Seven ways to hammer hay fever
If you are among the one-in-four people who are sensitive to pollens or mold spores, remember these ways to fight mother nature.
1. Stay inside most of the time between 9 a.m. and sunset. Doctors at the National Jewish Medical and Research Center in Denver say that thermal currents and winds toss ragweed pollen and mold spores around in the air during the day.
2. Protect your eyes from flying pollen. Wear glasses, sunglasses, or wraparound goggle sunglasses.
3. Go out after a downpour. Heavy rains wash pollen away. Stay inside after light rain, which could worsen the pollen situation.
4. Check your local air quality. Pollution makes allergies worse. If there is a pollution alert, stay inside as much as possible.
5. Use your air conditioner. It recirculates air instead of bringing pollen-laden air inside. Change the filter frequently. Use the air conditioner in your car as well.
6. Use a dehumidifier in damp areas to fight mold. Wash the shower curtain and bath rugs frequently.
7. Talk to your doctor. If your medication is barely keeping up with the high pollen count, ask if you can increase it.
Work with your doctor to determine which medication is best for you. Often, people have to try two or three before finding the one that works best for them.
The editors of Prevention magazine say hypnosis may decrease the effects of allergies. The allergies are not psychosomatic, but studies show that the mind controls more of your physical responses than many doctors or patients realize.
Health
Low-fat or full-fat dairy? It’s complicated
Stick to low-fat or fat-free dairy, nutrition guidelines frequently advise and receive all the nutritional benefits of dairy (like calcium and protein) without the saturated fat that can raise cholesterol and lead to heart attacks and strokes.
For decades, that was advice from venerable sources like the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, and even the United States Department of Agriculture. But newer research suggests that fat in dairy isn’t necessarily bad — and could offer some useful benefits.
In a 2020 literature review published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, researchers concluded that instead of increasing risk factors for cardiometabolic health conditions like heart diseases or type 2 diabetes, full-fat dairy was associated with neutral or improved outcomes. Another study, published in 2021 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that among 73 patients with metabolic syndrome, eating at least three servings of full-fat dairy each day had no effect on their blood pressure or cholesterol compared to other patients who avoided dairy or consumed reduced or fat-free versions.
Researchers are still trying to figure out how full-fat dairy works and who is most likely to benefit. According to the British Heart Foundation, the nutrients found in milk may work in combination to confer health benefits. According to National Public Radio, the higher fat content may also increase satiety, which can lead to eating less overall.
