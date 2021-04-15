How to treat sudden lower back pain

Lower back pain can be caused by a number of conditions, some serious, but if it occurs suddenly or after activity, then it could be a muscle strain.

Strains are caused by activity and impact, according to Spine Health.

* Heavy lifting. Lifting improperly can cause back and muscle strains.

* Sudden impact. Jarring motions from sports, a fall, or a car accident.

* Repetitive motions. Common in sports such as rowing, golf, or baseball.

* Poor posture and weak abdominal and back muscles. Slouching puts added strain on lower back muscles. Tight hamstring muscles can also add strain to the back over time.

* New activities can put new, sudden strains on muscle groups.

Anti-inflammatory medicines, available over the counter, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or naproxen can reduce inflammation. Acetaminophen can minimize pain by interfering with the pain signals to the brain. Doctors might prescribe a muscle relaxant to reduce muscle spasms.

Lie flat to sleep or rest, so you can reduce strain on the back.

At home, limit strenuous activity and stop heavy lifting for one or two days. Then get back to regular activity, so muscles don’t become stiff and weak.

Ice packs can help right after the strain. Apply for 10 to 20 minutes at intervals throughout the day.

After two days, apply a heating pad for 10 minutes before getting out of bed or before painful movement.

Massage therapy can increase circulation and relax muscles. Short walks of three to five minutes can also help.