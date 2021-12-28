How to turn your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary

Do you want to transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis? If so, here are a few easy and inexpensive ways you can convert this room in your house.

• Swap your fixtures and hardware. Add high-end gold fixtures and hardware to your bathroom for a luxurious look. You can also spray-paint your existing pieces for a budget-friendly fix.

• Upgrade your showerhead. Invest in a waterfall showerhead or one with massage capabilities. Not only will it upgrade the look of your bathroom, but it will make your time in the shower more enjoyable.

• Add storage. Sufficient storage can help you declutter and organize your bathroom so that it’s more peaceful. Hang some shelves, mount a towel rack or add some baskets for extra storage.

• Choose calming colors. Paint is an easy way to transform your bathroom. Choose pale neutrals like white, beige, or taupe to create a serene environment.

• Install a light dimmer. Dimmer switches allow you to adjust the lighting in your bathroom to create the perfect ambiance.

Don’t forget to incorporate soothing accessories and calming scents. Add plants, candles, artwork, and soft towels for a truly spa-like experience.