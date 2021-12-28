Home
How to turn your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary
Do you want to transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis? If so, here are a few easy and inexpensive ways you can convert this room in your house.
• Swap your fixtures and hardware. Add high-end gold fixtures and hardware to your bathroom for a luxurious look. You can also spray-paint your existing pieces for a budget-friendly fix.
• Upgrade your showerhead. Invest in a waterfall showerhead or one with massage capabilities. Not only will it upgrade the look of your bathroom, but it will make your time in the shower more enjoyable.
• Add storage. Sufficient storage can help you declutter and organize your bathroom so that it’s more peaceful. Hang some shelves, mount a towel rack or add some baskets for extra storage.
• Choose calming colors. Paint is an easy way to transform your bathroom. Choose pale neutrals like white, beige, or taupe to create a serene environment.
• Install a light dimmer. Dimmer switches allow you to adjust the lighting in your bathroom to create the perfect ambiance.
Don’t forget to incorporate soothing accessories and calming scents. Add plants, candles, artwork, and soft towels for a truly spa-like experience.
How to design multifunctional living spaces
Combining several rooms into one space can end up looking crowded and messy if not done right. Here are a few tips for designing a multifunctional living space.
Prioritize storage
Maximize your available storage to help eliminate clutter and make your space appear larger. Add shelving high up on your walls to save floor space and draw eyes upward.
Use versatile furniture
Furniture takes up a lot of space so it’s important to look for versatile pieces that can serve more than one purpose. A dresser can double as a side table and an ottoman can also be used as a coffee table as well as for extra storage and seating.
Create zones
There are many creative ways to divide a space into distinct areas. Use rugs to create visual separation or hang a mirror from the ceiling. You can also place two bookshelves or other pieces of furniture back-to-back to physically divide the room. Finally, use the corners of your room to create distinct spaces. For example, an L-shaped table can be positioned to create a corner office or dining nook.
Remember that multifunctional spaces should have cohesive design elements that tie the room or area together.
7 types of kitchen waste that can be reused
In many households, the kitchen is a major source of waste. Fortunately, you can reuse plenty of items to extend their lifespan or keep them out of the garbage altogether. Here are a few suggestions.
1. Roots and stems. Green onions, bok choy, and herbs, among other vegetables, can easily be re¬planted to grow fresh produce for future meals.
2. Vegetable scraps. Collect potato peels, celery leaves, and other scraps in the freezer until you have enough to boil and strain to make broth for soups.
3. Hard bread. Turn stale bread and the end slices of a loaf into seasoned croutons, breadcrumbs, or French toast.
4. Eggshells. When crushed up and added to soil, they provide calcium for your plants. Alternatively, place larger pieces at the bottom of a pot to improve drainage.
5. Apple peels. These scraps can be used to make everything from oven-baked chips and infused water to homemade apple vinegar, syrup, jelly, and cider.
6. Butter wrappers. Save them so you can grease pots and pans with the remaining bits of butter that cling to the wrapper.
7. Plastic mesh. The net bags that hold onions and citrus fruit can be balled up and used to scrub dishes.
Keep in mind that most of the organic waste in your kitchen can be composted. Check to see if your municipality has a collection service.
Tax changes offer big benefits for families
Tax season is still some weeks away, but with a large number of changes coming into effect this year, it’s smart to plan ahead. Various COVID-19 stimulus bills introduced a number of updates to different tax provisions, while higher-than-typical inflation has tweaked many thresholds. 2021 tax changes may affect individuals and organizations too.
The American Rescue Plan featured a large one-year expansion of the child tax credit, increasing the credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children 5 years or younger, and to $3,000 for other kids.
However, the extra amount is reduced for single filers earning more than $75,000 and joint filers earning more than $150,000. The 2021 credit is fully refundable and there’s no $2,500 earned income requirement this year either.
The American Rescue Plan also temporarily expanded the child and dependent care tax credit, with helps defray the costs of child care for children under 13 or dependent adults. Last year, families could claim $3,000 in expenses and a maximum of $6,000 per year. For 2021, claimable expenses per dependent jump to $8,000 with a maximum of $16,000. Families can receive up to 50 percent of these expenses as a refundable credit. Credits phase out for individuals and families earning more than $125,000.
Inflation substantially boosted the annual Social Security wage base. In 2020, Social Security taxes, including the employer’s 6.2 percent contribution, had to be paid on all income below $137,700.
In 2021, this base jumps to $142,800.
Keep in mind that companies that suspended collecting and paying Social Security payroll taxes in 2020 must now collect deferred taxes by the end of the year. As a result, some employees may see more money withheld from their checks to cover Social Security obligations.
Geometric design: how to use shapes in your home decor
Geometry, or the science of shapes, can be found everywhere in nature, from the hexagonal shape of honeycombs to the spirals inside pine cones. Consequently, it’s not surprising that geometry has been used throughout history to design attractive and interesting spaces. Here’s how to use common shapes in your home decor.
Squares and rectangles
These are the most common geometric shapes in design. Most houses, buildings, rooms, and windows are either square or rectangular. These angular shapes provide a sense of security, stability, and reliability. Squares work well in office spaces and can be used in any room when balanced with other shapes.
Triangles
Triangles have strong, masculine energy, and they represent motion and direction. They can create visual movement in the direction of their point. When pointing sideways, like the classic fast-forward and rewind symbols, they can represent either progression or backtracking. When pointing up, triangles create powerful, positive, and stable vibes.
Circles and ovals
Circles and ovals are symbolic of unity and eternity. They can create a sense of happiness, serenity, and warmth. These shapes have soft, feminine energy. Given this, they tend to work well in bedrooms and bathrooms but can be used to add harmony to any space.
You can incorporate geometrical shapes using picture frames, artwork, wallpaper, tiles, rugs, fabrics, and hardware. Look for these and other items at your local stores.
Eco-friendly ways to keep warm in winter
Depending on where you live, you may have no choice but to turn on your home’s heating system to stay warm in winter. But did you know there are several ways you can minimize your impact on the environment without limiting your comfort? Here are some things you can do.
Adjust the thermostat
For every degree you heat your home above 68 F, your energy consumption goes up by two to five percent. Therefore, it’s best to keep the indoor temperature between 65 and 69 F. If you’re still a bit chilly, a knit sweater and woolen socks can help keep you cozy.
Reverse ceiling fans
While you should set your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in the summer to create a cool breeze, reversing them to a clockwise direction in the winter will provide an updraft that recirculates heat downward.
Stop any air leaks
To compensate for drafts, your home’s heating system needs to work harder and use more energy. You can locate air leaks by holding a candle near exterior doors, window frames, and electrical outlets. If the flame wavers, apply a weatherstrip or window film to seal the leak.
Modify your decor
Another way to improve insulation around your windows is to hang thermal or blackout curtains. And if the tile or hardwood floors in your home are always cold, lay down rugs to keep your feet warm and help create a cozy atmosphere.
Keep in mind that taking these simple steps to help protect the environment will also lower the cost of heating your home. It’s a win-win situation.
Only 1 week before Christmas!
Christmas is so close you can practically smell the turkey. Fortunately, there are only a few details left to sort out. Here’s your final check¬list.
• Ask guests how they plan to get home or make arrangements for them to stay over.
• Buy fresh produce and any other last-minute items you need for your holiday feast.
• Shovel your driveway and walkways and sprinkle the surfaces with de-icing salt.
• Tidy up the house, and stock bathrooms with toilet paper and fresh hand towels.
• Clear a space in your front entrance for guests to leave their boots and coats.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider going for an evening stroll to admire the lights or spending the afternoon baking cookies.
