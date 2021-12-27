Health
How to understand and cope with leg cramps
In the night, or just upon waking, there they are leg cramps. The excruciating pain comes on suddenly and goes away all too slowly.
For people over age 60, more than 30 percent have a leg cramp at least once every two months, and the older you are, the more likely you are to have them.
Our tendons (the tissues that connect muscles to bones) naturally shorten with age, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and this can leave us vulnerable, but cramps can have unknown causes or be caused by medications, underlying disease, or lack of activity.
Medications
Some medications have cramping side effects. Among them: Albuterol/Ipratropium, estrogens, clonazepam, diuretics, naproxen, statins, Ambien, Lyrica, as well as some antidepressants and hormones.
Diseases
Cardiovascular diseases, ALS, cirrhosis, diabetes, flat feet, kidney failure, Parkinson’s, osteoarthritis, peripheral artery disease.
9 things you can do to get some relief
There is no pill or injection you can take to relieve the cramp, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Here is what you can do:
1. Stretch the cramping leg muscle, pulling toes toward the shin.
2. Massage. Use your hands or a roller.
3. Stand. Press feet to the floor.
4. Walk. Wiggle your leg as you walk.
5. Apply heat. A heating pad or a warm bath might help.
6. Cold. A bag of ice in a towel.
7. Pain killers. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
8. Elevate. Prop up the leg. If you can, find a less painful position and stay still. Try to relax. Wait.
Steps that may help prevent leg cramps
* Drink eight glasses of water every day. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
* Stretch and move during the day. Brief walking and stretching before bed may help.
* Wear supportive shoes.
* If you sleep on your back, don’t let the blankets push your feet down. Keep your feet lightly covered with toes pointed up.
5 great reasons to sleep in the buff
Sleeping naked has many physical and mental health benefits. Here are five good reasons to put your pajamas back in the drawer.
1. You’ll fall asleep fast. Sleeping au naturel keeps your body cool, which can help you fall asleep quickly.
2. You’ll prevent infections. Letting your genitals breathe at night can help stave off the growth of bacteria, yeast, and fungi that are likely to cause infections.
3. You’ll sleep deeper. If you sleep in the nude, you won’t have to worry about your pajamas riding up and causing discomfort. You can move freely and fall into a deep, uninterrupted sleep.
4. You’ll keep your skin healthy. Your skin can breathe easily when you don’t wear anything to bed. Plus, sleeping in the nude may help your body release excess oils and get rid of toxins.
5. You’ll increase your self-esteem. Sleeping naked can feel awkward at first, especially for people who have a difficult relationship with their bodies. However, it can help you make peace with your imperfections and teach you to love yourself for who you are.
If you give this practice a try, you may be surprised at how well you sleep.
Sodium consumption outpaces dietary recommendations
If you don’t watch your salt intake, it might be time to start.
According to the Washington Post, American adults consume an average of 3,400 mg of salt per day — almost 150 percent of the federal government’s recommended daily maximum of 2,300 mg per day for people 14 and older. That’s about a teaspoon and a half.
While some sodium is essential to maintain the proper fluid balance and for nerve and muscle function, too much sodium can lead to major health problems, including kidney and cardiovascular issues. Experts advise cutting back on processed foods and reading nutrition labels to keep sodium intake within the daily recommended limits.
According to Healthline, about 70 percent of our sodium consumption comes from sodium added during commercial food production and preparation. In response, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued new guidelines to encourage food manufacturers, restaurants, and foodservice operations to reduce sodium levels in 163 different food categories. FDA officials hope to bring the average daily maximum down to about 3,000 mg per day — a meaningful reduction, though still 700 mg above the maximum recommended daily intake.
According to nutrition counselor Joan Ifland, salt content in fast food alone has gone up about 23 percent since 2000. She recommends that consumers take control of their sodium intake by learning a few quick fresh recipes that can be easily prepared at home, such as sweet potatoes or seasoned meat patties that can be made in batches and reheated for quick meals.
Experts urge caution with online health information
It’s an internet joke at this point: Google an innocuous symptom like a sore knee or persistent headache, and 10 minutes later, an online symptom checker gravely warns you that it might be cancer. In a panic, you rush to the doctor, who prescribes aspirin and urges you not to search for symptoms anymore.
It really does happen, according to Manhattan podiatrist Emily Splichal in an interview with The Outline. Splichal often sees patients who believe normal pigmentation under their toenails might be skin cancer. Inevitably, those patients have all visited the same health information database that displays a prominent warning about melanoma under fingernails and toenails. Patients panic because the information is presented without additional context and most of them lack a clinical background themselves, she says.
On social media, mental health self-diagnoses are on the rise, according to Banner Health. Behavioral health professionals have seen an increase in teens and young adults who self-diagnose themselves with conditions like ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, and Tourette syndrome after viewing mental health content on the short video platform TikTok. According to ADDitude Magazine, social media sites like TikTok may help destigmatize mental illness and validate real symptoms, but the short videos also oversimplify complex conditions like ADHD. Moreover, anyone can post a video — not just experts.
Knowledge about our bodies and our health is useful, but self-diagnosis can be downright harmful, according to Verywell Health, and patients should use their research to supplement conversations with health care providers, not replace them entirely.
What to do about dry skin in winter
Low temperatures, cold winds, and dry indoor air can make skin lose moisture in winter. Here are some tips to help you keep your skin soft and hydrated this season.
• Take shorter showers. Long, hot showers might be enjoyable, but they also remove your skin’s protective oils and dry it out even more. Spend less time in the shower or bath, and opt for lukewarm water instead.
• Use the right soaps. Gentle cleansers or creams that contain nut butter or oils, for example, will protect your skin against damage while also keeping it hydrated. You should also avoid using exfoliants.
• Moisturize regularly. For deep-penetrating skincare, use fat-based body butter and moisturizers or thermal water. If your skin is particularly dry, choose a rich, soothing cream. For best results, apply the product immediately after showering or washing your hands while your skin is still damp.
• Stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Additionally, you can maximize your skin’s health by eating foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
If your dry skin persists despite a rigorous care routine, consult a doctor or dermatologist. They may be able to recommend habits or products adapted to your specific needs.
Brain pacemaker treats crippling depression
Once taboo, seeking mental health treatment is now common. Still, treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and other severe mental health issues remains difficult. Traditional methods, such as medications and talk therapy, sometimes prove insufficient.
That’s why doctors are turning to “brain pacemakers” and deep brain stimulation to fight severe cases of depression. Early attempts at deep brain stimulation focused on cookie-cutter approaches, stimulating the same parts of the brain in different patients. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, however, recently monitored one patient’s brain activities during bouts of depression.
Doctors worked to understand the patient’s emotional circuitry, including the orbitofrontal cortex, amygdala, and hippocampus. They found that the patient’s most severe depressive bouts were accompanied by a massive increase in activity in her amygdala. Using electrical pulses, researchers reduced brain activity in the amygdala, which correlated with a reduction in symptoms.
Earlier studies also showed promise. In one proof of concept study, doctors treated six patients with deep brain stimulation targeting the same area of the brain. All six reported relief from depression symptoms. Within six months, however, two patients experienced a recurrence of symptoms. The other four patients continued to report improved symptoms.
Currently, some deep brain stimulation treatments rely on the NeuroPace RNS to monitor electrical signals in the brain, and when needed, will deliver electrical pulses. This so-called brain pacemaker helps regulate the brain’s functioning. The NeuroPace RNS is also used to treat seizures.
Over 16 million Americans suffer at least one major depressive episode per year. While many can be treated with traditional talk therapy and medications, a small number suffer severe depression that is unresponsive to traditional treatments. Deep brain stimulation may help.
3 mistakes to avoid when working out
Regardless of whether you just started exercising at home or you’ve been going to the gym for years, there are certain rules you should follow to ensure your workout is as beneficial and enjoyable as possible. Here are three common mistakes to avoid.
1. Wearing the wrong outfit
When it comes to working out, your choice of clothes and shoes is important. For instance, you should opt for polyester rather than cotton because it’s stretchier and breathes better. Additionally, be sure to select footwear intended for your activity of choice and the types of movements you’ll be doing.
2. Exceeding your limits
Pushing yourself to your limits every day with the hope of seeing quick results will only increase your risk of getting injured. While it’s good to challenge yourself, make sure you listen to your body and give yourself plenty of time to recover after a workout. This approach will pay off in the long run.
3. Neglecting your diet
Be sure to drink enough water during your workouts, as exercise speeds up dehydration. You should also eat a snack that’s rich in carbohydrates and easy to digest about an hour before you exercise to give you the energy you need. To maximize the benefits of your workouts, reduce your sugar intake, and make other improvements to your diet.
For personalized advice about adopting a healthier lifestyle, consult your doctor or a personal trainer.
