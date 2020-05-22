How to update wood panels

Does your home have wood paneling that needs to be updated? If so, here are some great ways to modernize it.

• Paint it. This is the quickest and easiest way to update your wood paneling. White or bright colors will look fresh and clean, while darker ones will feel moody and somber. Or, consider whitewashing the wood using watered-down paint. This will lighten the panels while preserving the grain.

• Camouflage it. Use the drywall compound to fill in the grooves between panels. Follow this with a coat of primer and your choice of paint. No one will be able to tell that the walls are paneled.

• Refinish it. Solid wood panels can be sanded and stained like any other wood surface. Choose a lighter tone for a Scandinavian feel or opt for a stain that mimics mahogany for a more luxurious look.

If you love wood paneling and want it in your home, be sure to choose wide panels over thin ones and stay away from orangey tones, as these tend to look dated. Also, consider mounting your panels horizontally or diagonally instead of vertically for a more modern design.