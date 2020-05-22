Home
How to update wood panels
Does your home have wood paneling that needs to be updated? If so, here are some great ways to modernize it.
• Paint it. This is the quickest and easiest way to update your wood paneling. White or bright colors will look fresh and clean, while darker ones will feel moody and somber. Or, consider whitewashing the wood using watered-down paint. This will lighten the panels while preserving the grain.
• Camouflage it. Use the drywall compound to fill in the grooves between panels. Follow this with a coat of primer and your choice of paint. No one will be able to tell that the walls are paneled.
• Refinish it. Solid wood panels can be sanded and stained like any other wood surface. Choose a lighter tone for a Scandinavian feel or opt for a stain that mimics mahogany for a more luxurious look.
If you love wood paneling and want it in your home, be sure to choose wide panels over thin ones and stay away from orangey tones, as these tend to look dated. Also, consider mounting your panels horizontally or diagonally instead of vertically for a more modern design.
Relief Bill: How should I use the money?
In late March, the U.S. Congress passed a $2 trillion economic rescue plan, dubbed the CARES Act, to provide relief to Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill included cash payments to individuals, increased unemployment insurance benefits, changes to student loans, and to retirement account rules, among others.
The amount of the payments varied by income, but most people fell into these categories: single adults with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less would receive $1,200, while married couples with no children who are earning $150,000 or less would receive $2,400. An additional $500 per dependent was also included. You do not have to pay income tax on the payment.
If you’re in a situation where you have a choice how to spend it (i.e. you’re able to use it for discretionary purposes instead of rent/mortgage/food), what should you do? Market Watch had some ideas after polling financial experts:
* Put it into an emergency fund account. A rainy day account should cover three to six months of expenses and some online savings accounts can offer annual percentage yields of 1.5 to 1.7 percent.
* Pay down debt. Experts recommend putting it toward high-interest debt like credit cards and waiting on student loans to see what might come of other relief efforts.
* Invest – but cautiously. True, some people can benefit from a quick flip. No one but a trusted investment advisor should recommend stocks. But, some ideas are equities, a long-term strategy; investing in companies like virtual learning, grocery stores, and Esports; or even an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is a basket of securities that you can buy and sell through a broker.
* Donate. If you’re in a position to donate some of your payment, food banks, and other charities will need an influx for some time. Animal charities expect to be hard hit as their donors scramble to shore up their finances.
The one group that loves people forced to work at home: Hackers
Someone at your workplace no doubt makes sure the networks are secure and safeguards are in place to block bad guys.
And who does that at your house? Right. You or no one.
During the current crisis, with employees working at home, many companies have issued employees guidance on how to establish home internet security.
It’s guidance worth following.
1 – Change the locks.
That means update your software. You might have noticed that software frequently has security updates. That’s because smart hackers figured out how to break the software. But what you may not know is that there is a second wave of dumb hackers who just read the security update for tips on how to get the folks who don’t update. It’s like they have a key. Your mission is to change the locks and update.
2 – Use a secret code.
Implement two-factor identification. Yes, it is a second step. You will have to put in a new secret code every time you do certain tasks. But it is better than a hacker walking out with your briefcase.
3 – Use a mask.
Meaning, mask your internet activity with a personal VPN. It protects your privacy. It doesn’t protect you from phishing, malicious software, or digital viruses, but at least you aren’t accessing your company website in cyber-public.
Deferred mortgage payments
Mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in March unveiled a new payment deferral program that allows borrowers facing hardship to defer two months of their mortgage payments. The deferred payments would not be due until the end of the mortgage, according to housingwire.com.
The hardship does not have to be related to the coronavirus crisis.
The program is aimed at people who are experiencing short-term hardship and have the ability to restart their payments in full without modifying their loans.
The borrower becomes current and no additional interest is charged.
If the virus crisis has affected you, talk to your lender.
4 factors to consider before buying a horse
Are you passionate about horses and thinking about buying one? If so, take these four factors into consideration before you do.
1. The time commitment
In addition to riding your horse regularly, you’ll need to set aside time to groom, feed and clean it. You’ll also need to make sure the horse gets an hour or more of exercise and lots of pasture time every day, especially if it lives in a stall.
2. Boarding requirements
3. All associated expenses
The cost of owning a horse includes more than the initial purchase price. Horses can live to be up to 30 years old and you’ll have to budget for ongoing expenses such as:
• Food
• Board
• Veterinary care
• Farrier services
• Riding lessons
• Bedding
You should also have an emergency fund set aside in case your horse gets injured or sick.
4. The horse itself
In addition to finding out about the horse’s age, health and temperament, you should meet it a few times before making a decision. It’s also a good idea to ride the horse at least once to be sure that the two of you have the right chemistry.
Depending on your interests, you may want a horse that can jump, barrel race, or trail ride. However, unless you’re an experienced rider and trai¬ner, you should look for an animal that’s already trained.
In sum, owning a horse is costly and time-consuming. However, for those who love them, it’s also deeply rewarding. If you have any questions about horse ownership, speak to a veterinarian or breeder in your area.
3 reasons to wallpaper your home
Once considered outdated, wallpaper has made a comeback in recent years. Here are three reasons to choose wallpaper instead of paint for your home.
1. It makes an impact. With a wide range of colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, wallpaper makes it easy to make a statement in your home. And there’s an option to suit every style, from bold, geometric patterns to pastel floral prints and more.
2. It’s long-lasting. Wallpaper that’s been properly hung can last 15 years or more. In addition, it holds up better in high-traffic areas of your home than paint, which should be reapplied at least every five years.
3. It’s easy to remove. Modern, non-woven wallpapers are designed to easily peel away from the wall in one big sheet. Unlike older types, there’s little risk of damaging the wall underneath.
If you love the look but aren’t ready to commit, many companies make temporary wallpaper that’s easy to put up and takedown.
5 benefits of learning another language
There are numerous psychological, cognitive, and social advantages of learning a second — or third! — the language later in life. Here are five of them.
1. It will keep your mind sharp
Studying a second language stimulates your brain, allowing it to create and sustain new neural pathways. Bilingualism can improve your memory and ability to concentrate. In addition, it can reduce your risk of dementia and delay age-related cognitive problems.
2. It will improve your self-confidence
3. It will help you to socialize
The most effective way to master a language is through conversation. Taking lessons with a tutor or participating in a language exchange will provide you with an opportunity to meet new people and broaden your vocabulary.
4. It will make travel easier
Learning a foreign language, even if it’s just the basics, can make international travel easier and more enjoyable. In fact, the ability to communicate with locals in their native language can lead to you having more meaningful interactions and memorable experiences.
5. It will enhance cultural appreciation
Learning a second language may spark your interest in another country’s history, traditions, and cuisine. It can help you absorb another culture through its art, literature, and film.
Are you looking for a more unique challenge? If so, consider studying American Sign Language instead.
