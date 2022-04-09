How to use a mobility scooter

Do you need a mobility scooter to help you get around? If so, here are a few tips for using one.

• Review the functions. Learn the location of the different buttons and try them out to understand how they work.

• Practice driving. In an open and uncluttered space, learn how to brake, pick up speed and steer around corners.

• Remain seated. When you drive your mobility scooter, practice remaining positioned in the middle of the seat. This will prevent you from leaning too far to one side, which could cause you to tip over.

• Engage freewheel mode. Mobility scooters usually have a freewheel mode that disengages the brakes and allows your mobility aid to be pushed. However, it’s important to remember to put the scooter back in drive mode when it’s not in use.

• Drive in suitable areas. Only drive your scooter on sidewalks, in bike lanes, and on the right side of the road. You should avoid driving on the streets without a shoulder.

When purchasing a motorized mobility aid, it must have the mandatory equipment required by your region including brakes, lights, reflector strips, and more. For personalized advice, talk to the sales associate at your nearest mobility aid store.