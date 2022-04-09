Mature Living
How to use a mobility scooter
Do you need a mobility scooter to help you get around? If so, here are a few tips for using one.
• Review the functions. Learn the location of the different buttons and try them out to understand how they work.
• Practice driving. In an open and uncluttered space, learn how to brake, pick up speed and steer around corners.
• Remain seated. When you drive your mobility scooter, practice remaining positioned in the middle of the seat. This will prevent you from leaning too far to one side, which could cause you to tip over.
• Engage freewheel mode. Mobility scooters usually have a freewheel mode that disengages the brakes and allows your mobility aid to be pushed. However, it’s important to remember to put the scooter back in drive mode when it’s not in use.
• Drive in suitable areas. Only drive your scooter on sidewalks, in bike lanes, and on the right side of the road. You should avoid driving on the streets without a shoulder.
When purchasing a motorized mobility aid, it must have the mandatory equipment required by your region including brakes, lights, reflector strips, and more. For personalized advice, talk to the sales associate at your nearest mobility aid store.
Mature Living
Pet ownership keeps you smart and happy
Owning a pet for a long time keeps you sharper and happier, a study has found.
People who own pets seem to keep a sharper mind compared to non-pet owners, according to a new study from the American Academy of Neurology.
The study used data on more than 1,300 adults who participated in the University of Michigan’s Health and Retirement Study and found that long-term pet ownership was the most beneficial, according to CNN. The key to reaping the highest benefit: ownership of five years or more.
Animal companions don’t necessarily have to be of the fluffy variety, either. While dogs and cats were the more prevalent pets in the study, people who owned birds, fish, and reptiles saw benefits, too.
The study’s authors say that they could only confirm an association, and more research is needed to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between pet ownership and better cognitive health.
But the relationship between pet ownership and stress reduction has been well-established in numerous studies, and researchers believe that the physiological benefits of pet ownership, such as reduced blood pressure and lower cortisol levels, could impact cognitive health.
The study joins a growing body of evidence that supports what animal lovers have known all along: Pets just make life better.
Mature Living
Punch needle: Fun projects with less hand stress
It’s an ancient technique that’s good for beginners or embroidery experts. The punch needle technique is great for art projects or decorations on pillows or other items.
The great thing about a punch needle is that the needle itself is large. It doesn’t require the maker to hold a tiny needle or use a magnifying glass to see the stitches. The punch is held like a pencil and has a large threading hole, making it easier to get started. You can use a piece of wire or a wire threading tool to get it going.
This type of punch needle is a lot like rug hooking. However, in punch needling, the needle pushes a loop down into the fabric, instead of pulling it up as in rug hooking.
You will need a design (you could even make one yourself) and a tracing template, thick yarn or rug yarn, a punch needle, monk’s cloth, and an embroidery frame.
If you are a beginner, you might consider a complete beginner’s kit with all the right supplies, including the needle. Complete kits run about $20 to $40.
If you have all the supplies you need, you’ll find free templates for punch needle projects online.
Luckily, if you have no experience but want to start a project, you can see entire videos of projects on YouTube.
Like any project you aren’t familiar with, there will be some getting-started pain.
Among the things you should watch out for:
- Be sure to pull the fabric as tight as possible on the hoop. Consider using a screwdriver to close the hoop tightly. If the fabric isn’t tight enough, you’ll have loose loops and stitches.
- Keep about a foot of slack in the yarn and unwind as you go. Never lean on the slacked yarn.
- Make sure to punch the needle down to the handle on each stitch, otherwise, you might get uneven loops.
Mature Living
4 reasons why puzzles are great for seniors
Puzzles are a popular pastime for people of all ages, but for seniors, this activity has numerous health benefits. Here are four reasons to take up this hobby in your golden years.
1. Memory
Solving puzzles requires good mapping, dexterity, and observation skills. Consequently, this hobby is excellent for improving and preserving memory by stimulating the brain.
2. Focus
Putting a puzzle together requires you to pay attention to the task at hand. This type of heightened concentration can improve your focus and help boost your short-term memory and other cognitive abilities.
3. Dexterity
Connecting puzzle pieces requires manual dexterity. Maintaining your fine motor skills and coordination as you age is important for performing a variety of daily activities that can help you remain independent.
4. Relaxation
When solving a puzzle, you must focus. This allows you to escape your daily routine and can help you to relieve stress.
Just like the muscles in your body, you need to exercise your brain regularly to keep it fit. To stock up on puzzles, visit the stores in your area.
Mature Living
3 tips for getting out of your comfort zone
Are you a homebody? Are you stuck in a monotonous routine? If so, here are three ways you can push yourself to step out of your comfort zone.
1. Challenge yourself
Don’t let your everyday routine get stale. If you enjoy going for daily walks, see if you can go further or faster. If you love making art, experiment with a different style or techni¬que to push the limits of your creativity.
2. Change up your routine
Do you mindlessly go through the motions of your day? To keep things fresh, try visiting a new place, signing up for a class, or striking up a conversation with a friendly stranger.
3. Stay curious
If you’re interested in learning about another culture or have always wanted to take up a hobby, go for it. It’s important to stay curious and continue to learn new things as you age.
Above all, have confidence in yourself and dare to step out of your comfort zone. Look for activities and outings in your area that will inspire you to be your best self.
Mature Living
How to choose a walk-in bathtub
A walk-in bathtub can reduce your risk of falling and make your personal hygiene routine easier to manage. Here’s what you need to do to choose the right model.
Determine your needs
There are many different types of walk-in bathtubs. To narrow down your choices, you must first determine if you require a model that’s wheelchair accessible, has a low edge, or allows you to sit or lie down. In addition, the width of the door and the direction it opens, either in or out, should be key considerations.
Consider size and comfort
When choosing a walk-in tub, it’s important to think about the size and shape of your bathroom. The dimensions of the available space will allow you to determine which models will work best. In any case, measuring your bathroom will prevent you from purchasing a bathtub that doesn’t fit.
Select the required accessories
In addition to the tub itself, you may want to consider installing your bathtub with water jets, mobility aids, a retractable bench, a quick-drain system, a non-slip coating, or an anti-scald valve.
Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask a bathtub retailer for recommendations. After reviewing your needs, they’ll be able to suggest a model that meets your requirements.
Mature Living
How to talk to your parents about moving into a retirement home
Do you think it’s time for your mother or father to move into a retirement home? Here are a few tips on how to bring up this sensitive subject.
Gather information
Research different retirement homes in your area that offer the services your loved one needs. When you’re ready to talk to your parent, bring along information sheets and brochures from several facilities. If they can use the internet, you can also send them links to the associated websites.
Get the timing right
Don’t rush. Wait for the right time to bring up the subject of moving into a retirement home. However, you should mention the idea earlier rather than later so they can plan for the change. Talk about your concerns but don’t unpack everything at once. Instead, break up the discussion over a few meetings.
Be patient
Your parent may not respond kindly when you bring up the topic of them moving into a retirement home. Try not to be discouraged and offer your support. It may take them time to get used to the idea. Eventually, they may recognize that moving into a retirement home is the right decision.
Finally, consider scheduling a meeting with a retirement home representative so your parent can learn more about these types of facilities and ask questions.
