How to use a spare tire

If you want to upgrade your vehicle and are looking for a dependable model that can help you safely navigate winter roads, here are a few things to consider.

Vehicle features

When driving on icy, snow-covered roads, four-wheel drive is considered the safest. An all-wheel-drive system will automatically distribute power to the wheels based on the road conditions, thereby optimizing your vehicle’s traction.

In addition, high ground clearance is a useful feature as it allows you to tackle large snowdrifts with ease. A bit of height also prevents you from floating on top of the snow and will help ensure you stay in control of your vehicle.

Types of vehicles

Depending on your needs, budget, and preferences, there are a number of vehicles that have winter-friendly features.

• Cars are now available with all-wheel drive. In addition, the low center of gravity will work in your favor on slippery roads.

• SUVs have good ground clearance, making them ideal for winter driving, provided they have all-wheel drive. However, SUVs that lack four-wheel drive may provide a false sense of security.

• Pickup trucks offer good elevation for driving in the snow. However, their weight makes them difficult to maneuver on the ice. Additionally, the high center of gravity can cause you to spin out if you’re not careful.

• Electric vehicles have a very low center of gravity, which makes winter driving a breeze. What’s more, electric motors are capable of efficiently managing wheel slips. On some models, the front and rear wheels are controlled by different motors for added reliability.

When shopping for a new vehicle, don’t be afraid to ask questions. This will help you determine which model best meets your needs.