How to welcome a teleworking employee

Telecommuting has become increasingly popular in recent years. It allows companies to recruit qualified talent across the globe. If your company is about to welcome a new telecommuting employee, here’s how to do it.

• Talk about the company. Describe the company’s mission, values, and other information to help employees develop a sense of belonging.

• Present your tools. Familiarize the employee with the tools, software, and online platforms the company uses daily.

• Offer mentoring. Ensure the new employees know they have someone they can lean on and contact if they need help. This will help them feel at ease.

• Introduce the team. Set up a video chat to introduce the entire team. You can reserve extra time for the employee to get to know the colleagues they’ll be working with directly.

• Follow up. Ensure new employees receive feedback from their immediate colleagues in the first few weeks to help them adjust. The recruit should feel free to ask questions without fear of judgment.

