How to winterize your home

With winter fast approaching, you need to make sure your home is ready for the season ahead. Here are five key tasks to check off your to-do list this fall.

1. Inspect your heating system. Whether you use a wood stove, electric baseboards, or a furnace to heat your home, it’s important to have your equipment professionally inspected, cleaned, and maintained before the cold weather hits.

2. Ensure your doors and windows are airtight. Remove the screens from your windows and check for any drafts. If you feel air seeping in, caulk along the edge of the window or use plastic wrap to provide a better seal. You should also make sure the weatherstrip on your exterior doors is in good condition and replace it if necessary.

3. Clean and store your air conditioner. If you own a portable air conditioner, now is the time to remove it from the window, clean the filter and store it in a protected area until the weather warms up.

4. Dust your air vents. Remove the air vent covers and grilles throughout your home, and vacuum inside and around the openings to remove as much dust and debris as possible.

5. Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Whether you heat your home with wood or not, it’s important to regularly replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s also a good idea to check if your portable fire extinguisher has expired and needs to be replaced.

Doing these things will ensure you can breathe easier while sheltering from the cold.

If applicable, you should also inspect, test, and maintain your humidifier, air exchanger, and sump pump before the start of winter.