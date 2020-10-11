How to winterize your home’s interior

To ensure your house is safe, warm, and energy-efficient all winter, there are several maintenance tasks you should complete in the fall. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Heating system

Use a vacuum to clean the electric baseboards or wall vents, and make sure furniture and curtains are at least four inches away from these heat sources. Remember to test your system before the temperature drops. If necessary, get it inspected and cleaned by a professional.

Doors and windows



To protect your home from drafts, caulk, and replace worn weather stripping around your doors and windows. Remove window screens to prevent condensation from building up. If you have an attached garage, check that the door closes completely.

Detectors

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work. Hold down the test button until the alarm goes off. Change the batteries if necessary and make sure you have extras on hand.

Sump pump

Confirm that your sump pump is working by slowly pouring water into the pit. The pump should immediately turn on and start draining the pit.

Ventilation system

Clean your air exchanger filters and make sure the system is working properly. Remove the grates and vacuum out the ducts.

Air conditioner

If you have a central air conditioning system, cover the outdoor unit with a weather-proof tarp. Alternatively, remove the window unit or put away your portable AC.

Humidifier

Clean your portable unit or the humidifier that’s integrated into your central heating system.

Stove

Replace the filter in your range hood vent.

To ensure you don’t forget a step, create a checklist, and post it on your fridge or bulletin board.