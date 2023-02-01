How to write a homebuyer’s letter

In a competitive market, writing a homebuyer letter can help persuade the seller that you’re the right candidate for their home. Here are a few tips for drafting the perfect letter to seal the deal.

1. Get personal. Above all, your letter should build an emotional connection with the seller. Paint a picture of why you’re excited about buying their home. Sellers like to know their property will be more than just an investment. For example, if you have children, mention how nice it’ll be to raise them in such a picturesque home. The goal is to help the seller identify with you and your family.

2. Don’t mention remodeling. People have deep emotional connections to their homes. Therefore, keep any remodeling plans to yourself. Instead, mention the things you love most about the house. This will reassure the seller that you’ll leave their favorite aspects intact.

3. Keep it short. If you want your letter to stand out, keep your letter concise and to a single page. Focus on two or three of the most important reasons why you’re the best buyer for the home.

Finally, revise and proofread your letter to ensure it’s as professional and eloquent as possible.