How to write a letter of resignation

If you decide to leave your job, it’s customary to inform your employer with a written letter of resignation. Here’s what to include in it.

• A statement of resignation. Include your name, the company’s name, your position within the enterprise and your intention of leaving your job. If you wish, you can include the reason you’re leaving but it’s not necessary.

• Your intended last day of work. It’s customary to announce your resignation two weeks before you intend to leave the company. Putting your last day in writing can help avoid confusion.

• A thank you. Briefly outline the positive aspects of working for the company and thank them for everything you’ve gained from the experience.

• An offer to help with the transition. If it’s appropriate, you can offer to help with recruiting and training your replacement.

Once the letter’s written, sign it and give it to your boss in person. Remain respectful and polite during this encounter. Staying in your former employer’s good graces is important because you may need them as a reference in the future.