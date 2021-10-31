Connect with us

How understanding your emotions can improve your mental health

6 hours ago

One important part of strengthening your mental health is learning how to better identify and understand your emotions.

What is emotional awareness?
It can be useful to think of your emotions as messengers. They tell you something about yourself, your needs, and your situation. Emotional awareness is the ability to acknowledge and make sense of these emotions so you can express and act on them in a healthy way. For example, recognizing when you feel stressed can help you identify the source of this strain and allow you to make decisions to improve your current circumstances.

Additionally, a crucial component of emotional awareness is learning to accept how you feel without judgment. While some emotions can feel positive and others negative, all emotions are normal. Rather than ignoring, repressing, or judging your emotions as good or bad, you can greatly improve your mental health by simply accepting how you feel.

Why is this important?
There are numerous benefits to being able to understand and accept your emotions. In addition to helping you work through difficult feelings, increasing your emotional awareness can help you improve the way you express yourself and communicate with others. Being more in touch with your emotions can also help you recognize how others are feeling, thereby improving your personal and professional relationships.


It’s important to remember that building emotional awareness takes time. If you’re having trouble managing your emotions, don’t hesitate to confide in a trusted friend or family member or reach out to a mental health professional for help.

Protect your heart health with a dog

2 days ago

October 29, 2021

If you’d like to live longer, consider getting a dog.

According to CNN, a meta-analysis of more than four million people in the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. found that dog owners were about 24 percent less likely to die from any cause than people who didn’t own dogs. And according to the journal Circulation, dog owners reap the health benefits of increased physical activity, better social support, and valuable companionship.

But if pet ownership is off the table, you can still enjoy at least some of the benefits. A 2015 study from Indiana University found that just watching cat videos is a great mood booster.

4 benefits of orthodontic treatments

4 days ago

October 27, 2021

National Orthodontic Health Month is an annual event that was created to raise awareness about orthodontics. This specialized branch of dentistry aims to prevent, diagnose and treat malocclusions and misalignments of the teeth and jaws. Here are some of the be¬nefits provided by orthodontic treatments.

1. Improve your smile
Orthodontic dentistry is for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their smile. It can be used to make small or large corrections like straightening your jaw or closing gaps between your teeth.

2. Correct your bite
Malocclusion can make chewing more difficult and cause muscle tension, headaches, and neck pain. Orthodontic treatments can help. They may be used to correct an overbite, backbite, misaligned teeth, and more. A healthy bite will reduce wear on your teeth, which will make them stronger and less likely to chip or break.

3. Prevent dental decay
If you have crooked or crowded teeth, you can benefit from orthodontics. Properly aligned teeth make brushing and flossing easier. This reduces your risk of developing cavities and gum disease.


4. Increase your self-esteem
Orthodontic treatments can have a positive psychological effect. If your teeth are straightened, this may improve your self-esteem and allow you to smile with confidence.

Did you know it’s possible to benefit from orthodontics at any age? If you want to transform your smile, simply schedule a consultation with an orthodontist in your region.

The four-second workout

1 week ago

October 22, 2021

Short, intense workouts aren’t a new fitness trend — high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has been performed and studied for decades, while the Tabata Protocol, a form of HIIT that alternates 20 seconds of all-out work with 10 seconds of rest, was developed in Japan in 1996. And according to CNET, the workouts can be very effective, too, burning more calories in less time while still providing all the great health benefits of exercise, including lower blood pressure and body fat.

But one researcher at the University of Texas has found that even tiny bursts of activity — as short as four seconds — can be beneficial. Edward F. Coyle, Ph.D., a professor in the kinesiology and health education department at the University of Texas at Austin, found that four-second sprints performed five times per hour helped burn fat and lower blood triglycerides, according to Healthline.

Study participants were asked to sit for eight hours. Five times per hour, they performed four-second sprints on a specialized exercise bike, which added up to a little under three minutes of physical activity for the entire eight hours.

Coyle’s study supports a simple idea that researchers and physicians have promoted for decades: Too much sitting is bad for you. According to the Mayo Clinic, individuals who sit for eight hours a day with no physical activity face an elevated risk of dying similar to the risks posed by smoking or obesity.


For people who sit at desks all day, physicians and researchers have a clear message: Get up and move around every so often, whether that’s four-second bursts or a long walk or run after you clock out. Your heart and body will thank you.

October is National Liver Awareness Month

1 week ago

October 21, 2021

Guard your liver: It’s big, but not very tough

It’s the largest organ you have. The liver is about the size of a football, but not nearly as tough. There’s another big difference: You can live without a football, but you’ll die without a liver.

Weighing three or more pounds and located behind your lower ribs on the right side, it’s the body’s refinery, says the American Liver Foundation. It filters out and disposes of harmful substances, and it converts nutrients into building blocks that the body can use.

The liver quietly goes about its many jobs with little attention from you. All it needs is your protection. Here are some ways to guard your liver.


* Don’t overwork it. Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight and obese can increase your risk of fatty liver disease.

* Be careful with chemicals, including pesticides, aerosol cleaners, and paint sprays. Avoid inhaling chemicals or letting them come into contact with your skin. Skin absorbs chemicals.

* Prevent liver diseases hepatitis A, B, and C. They can be spread through contaminated tattoos and other needles and shared razors, toothbrushes, or nail clippers.

* Practice safe sex. Unprotected sex or sex with multiple partners increases the risk for hepatitis B and C.

* Get vaccinated for hepatitis A and B if you are at risk.

* Stay away from street drugs such as heroin and cocaine, which seriously damage the liver.

* Use alcohol responsibly. Too much too often can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, which causes irreversible scarring and can be fatal.

7 nutritious treats for Halloween

2 weeks ago

October 20, 2021

Along with carving a pumpkin and wearing a costume, eating candy is an integral part of celebrating Halloween. However, it’s a good idea to consume sweets in moderation to avoid getting stomach aches and cavities. Additionally, you might want to consider stocking up on treats for October 31 that provides a bit of nutrition without ruining the spirit of Halloween.

Here are a few tasty choices:

1. Dark chocolate
2. Flavored popcorn
3. Nutrition bars
4. Oatmeal cookies
5. Dried fruit
6. Salted seeds
7. Chocolate-covered nuts

These treats are a good source of nutrients, minerals, and fiber, and they’re sure to delight your family members and neighborhood trick-or-treaters.


Minimum age for prediabetes screening drops

2 weeks ago

October 19, 2021

The United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated its recommendations for when physicians should start to screen patients for diabetes and prediabetes. According to a statement published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, USPSTF now recommends that physicians start to screen overweight and obese patients at age 35 instead of the previous recommendation of 40.

According to Medical Economics, earlier screening can help delay or prevent diabetes in adults whose screenings indicate prediabetes. Lifestyle changes like diet modification and increased physical activity have been shown to be effective in reversing prediabetes.

