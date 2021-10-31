How understanding your emotions can improve your mental health

One important part of strengthening your mental health is learning how to better identify and understand your emotions.

What is emotional awareness?

It can be useful to think of your emotions as messengers. They tell you something about yourself, your needs, and your situation. Emotional awareness is the ability to acknowledge and make sense of these emotions so you can express and act on them in a healthy way. For example, recognizing when you feel stressed can help you identify the source of this strain and allow you to make decisions to improve your current circumstances.

Additionally, a crucial component of emotional awareness is learning to accept how you feel without judgment. While some emotions can feel positive and others negative, all emotions are normal. Rather than ignoring, repressing, or judging your emotions as good or bad, you can greatly improve your mental health by simply accepting how you feel.

Why is this important?

There are numerous benefits to being able to understand and accept your emotions. In addition to helping you work through difficult feelings, increasing your emotional awareness can help you improve the way you express yourself and communicate with others. Being more in touch with your emotions can also help you recognize how others are feeling, thereby improving your personal and professional relationships.

It’s important to remember that building emotional awareness takes time. If you’re having trouble managing your emotions, don’t hesitate to confide in a trusted friend or family member or reach out to a mental health professional for help.