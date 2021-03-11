Local News
How Virginia’s data protection law will affect consumers, businesses
Information technology experts say a new Virginia consumer data protection law could be more robust, but it will force businesses to rethink how they handle consumer data.
“This is the first time in Virginia that consumers will have the right to understand what data a company collects about them, and how they use that data and who they share it with,” said Andrew Miller, the co-founder of Workshop Digital, a Richmond-based digital marketing agency.
Senate Bill 1392 and House Bill 2307 are known as the Consumer Data Protection Act or CDPA. The governor signed both bills into law this month.
The CDPA allows Virginia residents to retrieve a copy of their personal online data and delete the data. Consumers can opt-out of allowing businesses to sell their data.
Personal data is information that can be linked to a consumer’s profile, according to Joseph Jerome, director of state advocacy at San Francisco-based Common Sense Media. The nonprofit rates movies, TV shows, and other media for age appropriateness and learning potential.
“It’s important to have a broad understanding of personal data,” said Jerome, a lawyer whose expertise includes cybersecurity and data privacy.
What data will be affected
The law defines personal data as information that is linked or reasonably linkable to a person.
“Consumers tend to think of personal information as something like their Social Security number or an email address, but new privacy regulations are really trying to get at the sorts of data that go into customer profiles,” Jerome said.
A company can attach traits to a user, such as the individual’s perceived race, education level, and political affiliation, according to Jerome.
“The issue isn’t so much what one single company collects, but rather how companies share data among themselves and use that information to infer even more about us,” he said.
Some companies track consumers’ location.
“If a person is at location A at time Y and location B at time Z, if those two locations are coordinates for your home and office, it’s pretty easy to infer who that person is,” Jerome said.
The CDPA impacts companies which handle the data of at least 100,000 consumers annually, or which control or process the data of at least 25,000 consumers and make over half of their gross revenue from selling data.
CDPA exceptions
There are exceptions. Companies won’t have to participate if they are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which restricts the release of medical information or the
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act to protect health and financial data. The GLBA requires financial institutions to safeguard sensitive banking information.
“So in certain scenarios, Google is a business associate under HIPAA,” Jerome said. “Apple offers financial products on its iPhone, you know, has the Apple credit card.”
The Virginia measure is different from the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act. The California law also regulates how companies buy, sell, license, and share data but with stricter parameters in place. California’s voters recently voted to amend and strengthen the privacy act, with the changes going into effect in 2023. Unlike the Virginia law, California consumers can pursue legal action for a breach of certain information. In Virginia, the attorney general’s office would handle the enforcement of the CDPA, from consumer complaints to the enforcement of fines.
The California law impacted businesses in Virginia, such as Richmond-based IT consulting firm CapTech. The company helps clients bring IT systems into compliance with the California law, said CapTech Principal Peter Carr.
“It affected our business in that it gave us more opportunities to sell into our clients and to help them with their problems around privacy,” Carr said.
Businesses predict impact
CapTech is preparing for Virginia’s new data protection law to go into effect.
“I briefed my partners on the law, we made some projections as to how much business we could generate from this law and how many clients this could apply to,” Carr said.
Other experts in the data field speculate that the CDPA could force businesses to rethink the value of consumer data. Miller, the co-founder of Workshop Digital, said companies can highlight how they protect consumer data to stand out from competitors.
“When you’re telling your customers that we actually care about your data, we keep it secure, here’s how you can access it and what you can ask for us to remove, then I think it shows that the business is aligned with the customer,” Miller said.
He also said the CDPA could move the focus from the collection of data to the protection of consumer data.
“If it passes as it’s written now, it’ll mostly affect larger businesses or companies that aggregate and collect a lot of data about Virginia consumers or citizens,” Miller said. “It’ll force companies to rethink how they capture data, what they use it for, how much data they actually need and start to pivot towards having a privacy-driven message to their consumers.”
Consumers will have the ability to exert some control over how their data is used by businesses and across the internet, according to Randy Franklin, the vice-president and general manager at Terazo, a Richmond-based software, and platform development company.
“This bill is important for consumers because consumers are increasingly aware of the fact that they are tracked in their online activities,” Franklin said. “They want to understand that the information that these providers and businesses are collecting on them is used in a manner that aligns with how they would like to see that information be used.”
Concerns over data protection act
Jerome said Common Sense Media has concerns about the bill and said several things are still unclear. People do not read privacy policies and can be overwhelmed by choices such as requesting or deleting personal information, he added.
“We’re not entirely sure how it’ll be enforced, there are a number of provisions in the law that are, for a lack of a better word, squishy,” Jerome said. “That said, you know, it certainly creates a baseline set of protections that don’t exist for Virginians.”
Furthermore, to be effective, Miller said the bill requires that Virginia consumers are informed about their rights to access their data.
“The way it’s written now is it puts the emphasis on the consumer to request their data or request their data to be deleted,” Miller said. “It doesn’t obligate a company to do that proactively without the consumer requesting it.”
Miller and Jerome hope the CDPA will encourage discussion in Congress and help create a broader national data protection law.
“It’s the first step towards figuring out what a national data protection or data privacy law could look like, which would benefit consumers everywhere rather than just having a patchwork of state-specific laws and regulations,” Miller said.
The Consumer Data Protection Act will take effect in January 2023. The chairman of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science will establish a workgroup to review the bill and report any issues related to its implementation by November 1.
By Hyung Jun Lee
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic expands
The Auto Care Clinic is an independently-owned and operated repair and service center based in Front Royal, Virginia. They provide high-quality repairs and services by competent, skilled technicians. They use premium parts, have up-to-date equipment, employ ASE Certified Technicians, and offer a 36,000-mile/36-month warranty. Bill says, “We fix it right!”
You’ll enjoy their spacious waiting room (with free WiFi, snacks, and drinks) and clean bathrooms. They also provide free shuttle service and loaner cars. And most of all, you will appreciate the way they treat you and your vehicle.
They service all automobiles up to one ton and specialize in Lexus, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Toyota, and Subaru. The team consists of ASE Master Technicians that can do everything from oil changes to VA safety inspections. The Auto Care Clinic offers something different: car maintenance and mechanical repair center that is focused on customer service and repeat business.
Bill mentioned their Cars Changing Lives ministry of The Auto Care Clinic, which is an official public charity with IRS 501(c)3 Tax-Exempt Status. Check it out.
Local News
Golf entrepreneur turns to the Shenandoah River to mitigate against pandemic-caused losses at SVGC
A longtime county golf entrepreneur is turning to water sports to bail him out of a financial hole caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and on March 16 will approach the Warren County Board of Supervisors to “permit” him to do so.
Richard Runyon Jr., 45, has spent his entire life from age 13 in and around county golf courses, winding up buying into one – the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club – in 2014, then becoming sole owner and operator a couple years or so before the pandemic hit.
While golfing shot up in popularity from this time last year – 65% at SVGC, Runyon said – the more lucrative side of any golf facility, its off-shoot earnings from the likes of weddings, major dinner fundraisers and resulting beverage and food sales, spiraled downward during the pandemic, costing Runyon’s enterprise an estimated $2 million.
Fortunately, the year before the pandemic, Runyon and his staff happened on a regular spring, summer and early fall event they called “Fire Pit Fridays,” an outside picnic affair with upscale entertainment that attracted unexpectedly large crowds on fair weather days.
“We were very fortunate in that it kept us in business for the best part of last year. – It saved us,” said Runyon in an exclusive interview with Royal Examiner.
Runyon waxed enthusiastic as he took the occasion to describe his current idea of expanding his business and establishing a new attraction for locals and tourists alike – a launch ramp for kayaks, canoes and tubes from the newly established public park adjacent to the “Not-So-Low-Water” Morgan’s Ford Bridge in the Rockland Historic Area.
“What we see – and I hope our county supervisory board will see – is a venture that will attract more tourists to the area resulting in more money into county coffers, and an opportunity for local people and tourists alike to appreciate the beauty of this particular stretch of the Shenandoah River extending all the way to the Route 50 bridge (Berry’s Ferry) with a five-mile stop at Farm’s River View Landing for the people who don’t want to paddle quite that far (to Route 50),” Runyon explained. Pickups will be made at both destinations.
“Additionally, of course, the business we envision would help mitigate our lost revenues until the COVID has passed – but would remain as a major tourist attraction after that happens,” Runyon said.
He sees visiting golfers taking an extra day to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a trip on the river; to enjoy; to observe wildlife from the quiet of being in a canoe or kayak. Also to perhaps enjoy a golf course-provided picnic along the way. He saw his proposal as being “of great benefit to the Front Royal area as a whole and to the hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, that the tourist industry depends on.”
“Our aim is to make the experience fun and easy to obtain,” he said, explaining a simple method of online reservations offering affordable rentals and picnics, while keeping a close eye on protecting the environment. “There are ways we can do that, and will encourage that,” Runyon said, mentioning the use of biodegradable items in picnic baskets.
“I firmly believe a boat launch at the bridge would be a great fit for the area… I look forward to dipping our toe in a bit, and I do sincerely hope our locals will take advantage,” he said.
Crime/Court
High-speed chase from northside Front Royal to Morgan’s Ford Road leads to multiple charges against Maryland man
On March 10, 2021, at approximately 9:40 PM, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies observed a passenger car pass them at a high rate of speed on Shenandoah Avenue near Sheetz. Warren County Sheriff deputies activated their emergency equipment to stop the vehicle but the vehicle failed to yield leading to a pursuit. The pursuit continued onto Happy Creek Road where the suspect vehicle almost hit numerous vehicles in the opposite lane of travel. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Morgan Ford Road. The driver fled on foot and was detained by a nearby homeowner; Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The driver, Michael D. Jacobs, age 20 from Annapolis, Maryland, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and DUI/DUID. Michael D. Jacobs is being held at RSW Regional Jail with no bond.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Front Royal Police Department, Virginia State Police and Warren County Fire and Rescue for their assistance.
No one was injured during the incident.
Local News
Fire and Rescue Training Center damaged by Tuesday evening fire incident
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched for a reported trailer on fire at the Warren County Fire and Rescue Continuing Education and Training Center located on ESA Lane in Front Royal.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find one of the modular training and education buildings with significant fire conditions through the roof of the building and beginning to spread to a nearby classroom building. Firefighters were able to quickly control the incident and prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent classroom building.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested the assistance of the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office to perform an independent and unbiased origin and cause investigation. This investigation determined the fire to be accidental in nature, a result of an electrical malfunction.
The building, which was being utilized as a training and education classroom and a storage area for spare fire and rescue equipment as well as training and educational materials, was determined to be a total loss.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services will be working alongside Warren County Administration and the County insurance vendor to begin the replacement process of the equipment lost and to ensure the safety of the two remaining buildings at the Fire and Rescue Training Facility.
Units on the call:
- Warren County
- Engines 2, 1, 10
- Tankers 4, 5
- Medic 1
- Fire Marshal 1
- Fire Marshal 3
- Mutual Aid
- Fauquier County Fire Marshal
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 9, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- The future looks hopeful; vaccinations numbers are up. 51,00 vaccinations each day.
- Community clinics to begin next week, vaccinating more people each day.
- Use the preregistration information at Vaccinate Virginia website.
- More doses to arrive next week.
- Going back to school is a priority. 40% of school staff across Virginia vaccinated, 60% have at least one dose.
- Maybe easing limits on visitations for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
- Labs looking at COVID-19 variants.
- Virginia working toward herd immunity. Trials into vaccinating children. Vaccinations/following guidelines will get virus under control.
Need to get vaccinated? Preregister here.
Local News
Tuesday morning house fire damages home, displaces two families, challenges firefighters
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at approximately 7:40 am, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched for a reported residential structure fire located in the 800 block of Jonathan Road in Linden.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 4500 square foot, two-story single family home with a walkout basement with significant fire conditions throughout the attic/roof system of the home. Firefighters were able to confirm that all occupants were able to safely evacuate the home prior to their arrival. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire suppression effort but were challenged by construction features and concealed spaces throughout the attic. After approximately 45 minutes into the incident, firefighters were forced to evacuate the structure due to structural stability concerns and fear of collapse. Firefighters moved to a defensive/exterior operation for fire suppression efforts. Due to the magnitude of the incident, resources were requested from neighboring jurisdictions and emergency callback efforts performed. Firefighters continued to work throughout the afternoon to fully extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in property and contents damage and rendered the home uninhabitable. Two families consisting of four adults and three children were noted to be living in the home at the time of the fire. Both families have received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “this unfortunate incident should serve as a reminder that a fire can strike anytime, anywhere. You must protect your home and family with proper fire safety within your home. This should include a working smoke alarm and a home fire escape plan.”
Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Assistant Fire Marshal J. Jock at jjock@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830. For more information on how to protect your home and family from the dangers of fire or learn how to receive a free smoke alarm, visit www.warrencountyfire.com.
Units on the call:
|Warren County
|Mutual Aid
|Station Fill
|Engines 1, 10, 2
|Fauquier Tanker and Wagon 1103
|Stephens City Medic 11
|Tankers 4, 5, 9, 8
|Middletown Engine 12
|Truck 10
|Brush 6
|Ambulance 6, 9
|Chief 100
|Fire Marshal 1
|Fire Marshal 3
|District Chief 4
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
61/36°F
61/30°F