Job Market
How volunteering can land you a job
Although education and work experience are essential for landing your first job, volunteering can also give you an advantage over other applicants. Here’s how.
1. It gives you new skills and experience. When you volunteer, you may have to deal directly with clients, suppliers, and board members. You may also have to learn new computer programs or give presentations. You can learn hard and soft skills while volunteering, which you can bring to the table when applying for a paid job.
2. It prepares you for the application process. Most organizations require potential volunteers to fill out an application and participate in an interview. Many will also demand a driver’s license and criminal record check. Going through this process will ensure you know what to expect when applying for a paid gig.
3. It expands your network. When you volunteer, you meet new people and broaden your network of friends and associates. It’s good to save contact information from colleagues, board members, clients, and suppliers. You never know who may be able to help you find a dream job.
4. It can give you references. It’s tough to get references without work experience. However, a non-profit organization or charity reference is just as valid as one from an employer. Use your volunteering references to apply for your next job or post-secondary program.
Make sure you put your volunteering experience on your resume. Include the job title and description, examples of your activities, the skills you learned, and your achievements. Also, explain how your experience relates to your applying job.
Job Market
Entry-level position: take it or leave it?
It’s rare to get your dream job on the first try. Therefore, if you’re offered an entry-level position, you must ask yourself if it’s a good idea to accept it. Here are some tips to help you decide.
When to accept
It may be worthwhile if the job is related to your area of expertise and allows you to use and develop your skills. The job may let you explore a field you’re interested in and help you obtain a better position in the future. The offer may also be attractive if there’s room for career development within the company.
When to refuse
If you sincerely doubt you’ll enjoy your everyday tasks, the job probably isn’t for you. The same applies if most of your skills and educational achievements don’t apply to the job and won’t contribute to your professional development. Finally, it may be best to refuse the position if the salary is significantly lower than your expectations or if the company has a high turnover rate.
Are you having trouble finding a job that suits you? Consult job hunting resources in your area.
Business
How to welcome a teleworking employee
Telecommuting has become increasingly popular in recent years. It allows companies to recruit qualified talent across the globe. If your company is about to welcome a new telecommuting employee, here’s how to do it.
• Talk about the company. Describe the company’s mission, values, and other information to help employees develop a sense of belonging.
• Present your tools. Familiarize the employee with the tools, software, and online platforms the company uses daily.
• Offer mentoring. Ensure the new employees know they have someone they can lean on and contact if they need help. This will help them feel at ease.
• Introduce the team. Set up a video chat to introduce the entire team. You can reserve extra time for the employee to get to know the colleagues they’ll be working with directly.
• Follow up. Ensure new employees receive feedback from their immediate colleagues in the first few weeks to help them adjust. The recruit should feel free to ask questions without fear of judgment.
Are you looking for telecommuting employees to join your team?
Job Market
Cities work to lure remote tech workers
Some tech workers are ditching San Francisco and other areas with high living costs and relocating to more affordable areas instead. And many cities are rolling out the red carpet, aiming to attract highly skilled workers, along with the knowledge and tax revenues they bring with them.
Many cities offer relocation bonuses and other perks to entice remote workers. Why should you choose Tulsa over Memphis? Well, for one, Tulsa could pay you $10,000 to move. The cities that are most aggressively courting remote workers have suffered contracting or slow-growing populations. By drawing in new workers, cities hope to grow their tax base and attract high-value industries, such as tech and engineering.
Tulsa is running one of the best-known programs, offering remote workers $10,000 grants and free access to co-working spaces. The local government also coordinates with other organizations to host events and to help newcomers feel welcomed. Since 2018, Tulsa Remote has drawn in over 1,200 remote workers.
Tulsa is far from alone. At least 70 cities and regions have set up similar programs. The Northwest Arkansas Council launched a Life Works Here initiative, also providing $10,000 grants. Tuscon, Arizona, provides $1,500 to cover relocation costs, plus other benefits. Meanwhile, Hamilton, Ohio, is offering STEM workers who relocate $10,000 that can be put towards paying off student loans.
Freelancing website UpWork estimates that 22 percent of the American workforce, over 36 million people, will be working remotely by 2025. An Owl Labs study found that 16 percent of companies are already fully remote globally. Even as offices open back up, the Pew Research Center has found that 61 percent of employees continue to work from home simply because they prefer to do so.
Job Market
3 essential qualities for IT professionals
Whether you already work in information technology (IT) or are just starting your studies, here are three qualities essential to your success.
1. Analytical skills
As an IT employee, you’re often required to solve problems. Consequently, you must enjoy challenging yourself and looking for innovative solutions. You must also be inherently curious to stay updated with the latest technologies in a constantly evolving field.
2. Communication skills
IT specialists must be able to communicate with their colleagues and clients. This means you must be good at conveying your ideas, making yourself understood, and finding the best moments to do so.
3. Organizational skills
If you want to thrive in IT, you must have exceptional organizational skills. Depending on your job, your colleagues may regularly interrupt you and require you to switch gears constantly. Therefore, you must be well organized and able to multi-task to keep up with your workload.
Do you have these qualities? If so, you have everything you need for a long career in this promising field.
Business
4 strategies for retaining your employees
As the job market becomes increasingly competitive, it can be challenging to retain your employees. Here are four strategies to help keep your talent.
1. Focus on communication. Communicate openly with your employees. Listen to their concerns and be open to new ideas. Let them know they’re heard and that you take them seriously.
2. Think about development. Employees often quit because of a lack of advancement opportunities. Therefore, provide training so your employees can develop their potential, avoid boredom and take on new challenges.
3. Offer benefits. Ask your employees what your company could improve and add these to their benefits and perks. For example, you could include group insurance, paid holidays, yoga classes, flexible working hours, and telemedicine.
4. Get out of the office. Create opportunities for your employees to socialize and have fun in a context that doesn’t revolve around work. Use the opportunity to celebrate their successes.
Employee retention also depends on effective recruitment. Therefore, use a specialized agency to start your talent search today.
Job Market
Tips for negotiating a salary proposal
Did you receive a job offer, but the salary is too low? Here are a few tips to help you negotiate a higher salary that matches your skills.
The criteria
Companies tend to set their employees’ salaries based on specific criteria. Among other things, internal equity is typically a factor. This means your salary should be reasonable compared to other team members with the same position and level of seniority. The salary amount may also be based on the company’s budget and urgency to fill the position.
The context
You’re much more likely to negotiate a higher salary if you’re the company’s first choice. If the recruitment process drags on or you feel like you’re one of many candidates on a waiting list, you may be a second or third choice. In this case, asking for a better salary could be futile.
Points to talk about
Some things, such as vacation days and working hours, are difficult to keep secret and can cause dissatisfaction or jealousy among colleagues. Therefore, you should focus on confidential aspects of the job, like your salary and a company computer or cell phone.
Whatever your proposal, end it with an open question like “What do you think?” to get the discussion going.
