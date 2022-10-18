How volunteering can land you a job

Although education and work experience are essential for landing your first job, volunteering can also give you an advantage over other applicants. Here’s how.

1. It gives you new skills and experience. When you volunteer, you may have to deal directly with clients, suppliers, and board members. You may also have to learn new computer programs or give presentations. You can learn hard and soft skills while volunteering, which you can bring to the table when applying for a paid job.

2. It prepares you for the application process. Most organizations require potential volunteers to fill out an application and participate in an interview. Many will also demand a driver’s license and criminal record check. Going through this process will ensure you know what to expect when applying for a paid gig.

3. It expands your network. When you volunteer, you meet new people and broaden your network of friends and associates. It’s good to save contact information from colleagues, board members, clients, and suppliers. You never know who may be able to help you find a dream job.

4. It can give you references. It’s tough to get references without work experience. However, a non-profit organization or charity reference is just as valid as one from an employer. Use your volunteering references to apply for your next job or post-secondary program.

Make sure you put your volunteering experience on your resume. Include the job title and description, examples of your activities, the skills you learned, and your achievements. Also, explain how your experience relates to your applying job.