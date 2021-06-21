The world is filled with amazing monuments. Find out how well you know some of the most famous structures by taking this short quiz.

1. How tall is the Eiffel Tower in Paris?

a. 708 feet

b. 1,063 feet

c. 1,322 feet

2. What’s the name of the Greek citadel where the Parthenon is located?

a. The Acropolis

b. The Coliseum

c. The Red Square

3. Which country do you have to visit to admire the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

a. Italy

b. Spain

c. Morocco

4. What color is the Taj Mahal, the famous mausoleum in India?

a. Pink

b. Gold

c. White

5. Which country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift?

a. Canada

b. France

c. Germany

6. When did Emperor Qin Shi Huang order the construction of the Great Wall of China?

a. In 1,000 BC

b. In the third century BC

c. In the sixth century AD

7. What is La Sagrada Familia, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Spain?

a. A basilica

b. A clock tower

c. A giant archway

No cheating. How did you do?

Answers: 1-b), 2-a), 3-a), 4-c), 5-b), 6-b), 7-a).