Interesting Things to Know

Kids’ Corner: How well do you know the world’s famous monuments?

Published

6 hours ago

on

The world is filled with amazing monuments. Find out how well you know some of the most famous structures by taking this short quiz.

1. How tall is the Eiffel Tower in Paris?
a. 708 feet
b. 1,063 feet
c. 1,322 feet

2. What’s the name of the Greek citadel where the Parthenon is located?
a. The Acropolis
b. The Coliseum
c. The Red Square

3. Which country do you have to visit to admire the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
a. Italy
b. Spain
c. Morocco



4. What color is the Taj Mahal, the famous mausoleum in India?
a. Pink
b. Gold
c. White

5. Which country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift?
a. Canada
b. France
c. Germany

6. When did Emperor Qin Shi Huang order the construction of the Great Wall of China?
a. In 1,000 BC
b. In the third century BC
c. In the sixth century AD

7. What is La Sagrada Familia, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Spain?
a. A basilica
b. A clock tower
c. A giant archway

 

No cheating. How did you do?

Answers: 1-b), 2-a), 3-a), 4-c), 5-b), 6-b), 7-a).

4 summer date night tips

Published

1 day ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

Summer is a great time to spice up your usual routine. Here are a few tips for creating a memorable date night with your partner.

1. Check the forecast. Whether you want to take advantage of a sunny day or dress up for a night on the town, make sure to check what Mother Nature has in store.

2. Improvise. Having a plan is great, but being spontaneous can lead to a memorable experience. Let yourself go with the flow.

3. Try something new. Shake things up by going to a restaurant you’ve never been to before or trying a new activity that piques your interest.


4. Take your time. Give yourself the opportunity to truly relax and unwind together by planning an overnight stay at a hotel or campground.

Don’t worry if everything isn’t perfect. Spending quality time together is what’s most important.

5 summer activities to enjoy solo

Published

2 days ago

on

June 19, 2021

By

Being alone doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Here are five solo activities you may want to try this summer.

1. Visit a museum. You can choose which exhibits you want to explore and not worry about being rushed or taking too long.

2. Go to a movie. You can visit either a theater or drive-in. Once the movie starts, it won’t matter if you’re there alone. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

3. Relax at the park. Take some time to read, do yoga, or picnic at a nearby park.


4. Attend an outdoor show. Once you’re there, you’ll be swept up in the festive atmosphere and probably won’t need anyone to talk to.

5. Eat at a restaurant. Take the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal without having to worry about making conversation.

This summer, don’t deprive yourself of doing things you like just because you’re alone. Instead, make the most of the season and be open to trying new things.

 

The advantages of zero-till farming

Published

4 days ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

Zero-till farming has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Here are some of its main advantages.

It can save you time and money
Not tilling every year saves money in labor and fuel. It also reduces the amount of wear and tear on your equipment.

It promotes healthier soil
Zero-till farming leaves soil organisms that are essential for growth undisturbed, which helps the soil retain vital nutrients.

It causes less soil compaction
Tilling requires heavy equipment to repeatedly drive over the soil, causing it to compact. This can increase flooding and prevent roots from getting nutrients, water, and air. With zero-till farming, this isn’t an issue.


It reduces soil erosion
Zero-till farming involves leaving unharvested crops on the field at the end of the season instead of working them into the soil, which helps reduce soil erosion.

Though it takes at least three years to see the results of zero-till farming, its benefits shouldn’t be ignored.

Zero-till farming and herbicides
Tilling is often used as weed control. Therefore, zero-till farmers typically have to increase their use of herbicides to eliminate them.

Fall in love with trail running

Published

5 days ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

Trail running can be demanding, but many people enjoy it. Here are a few reasons this activity is becoming increasingly popular.

Physical health
On top of the usual benefits of running, trail running challenges your balance, coordination, and agility. Running up and down hills, along winding trails, and over uneven ground, forces you to adjust your pace and stride to suit the terrain. Not only is it more challenging, but the movements are less repetitive, reducing the risk of injury. In addition, the ground is softer than asphalt, which limits the impact on your joints.

Mental health
Running over uneven terrain requires intense concentration. This increased focus helps you stay present instead of thinking about your worries and concerns. Plus, the benefits of spending time in nature and breathing in the fresh air are well known. For these reasons, running outdoors can help relieve stress and keep your mind sharp.

What’s more, the beautiful scenery helps you focus less on your performance and more on enjoying yourself. In particular, it encourages you to slow down and admire your surroundings. There’s nothing like reaching your destination and being rewarded with a stunning view and a sense of accomplishment.


Lastly, trail running is simply fun. It can be freeing to let yourself trample through dust, mud, and puddles. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, head out and explore the trails in your area this summer.

 

Kids’ Corner: 5 birds that can’t fly

Published

1 week ago

on

June 14, 2021

By

Did you know that many species of birds can’t fly? Instead, their bodies are adapted to activities like running or swimming. Here are some examples.

1. Penguins
These aquatic birds are excellent swimmers. Even their bones have evolved to help them stay underwater rather than in the air. While nearly all penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere, you can find them in several places besides Antarctica.

2. Ostriches
These are the tallest and heaviest birds on the planet. They’re also fantastic runners. Thanks to their long, muscular legs and two-toed feet, ostriches can reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour.

3. Steamer ducks
All four species of this seabird live at the very tip of South America, mostly in Argentina and Chile. Their name refers to the way they use their wings to move through the water, which resembles the wheel paddles of a steamboat.


4. Kiwis
These nocturnal birds from New Zealand are about the size of a chicken, but their wings are so small you can barely see them. Kiwis also don’t have tail feathers, but they do have whiskers like a cat.

5. Cassowaries
These running birds are native to the tropical forests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia. Their feathers are black, but the skin on their neck can be bright blue, yellow, or red. They also have a large bony crest on top of their head.

While you certainly won’t spot any of these birds in your neighborhood, see if you can identify some species in your area on your next walk or bike ride.

 

Fly the flag: How well do you know Old Glory?

Published

1 week ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Every year on June 14, people across the country commemorate the adoption of the United States flag. But how well do you know your Stars and Stripes? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

1. In what year was a design for the national flag approved by the Second Continental Congress?

a) 1765
b) 1777
c) 1783
d) 1863

2. Which president signed into law an Act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day?



a) Harry Truman
b) Abraham Lincoln
c) Woodrow Wilson
d) John Hancock

3. How many versions of the United States flag have featured Stars and Stripes?

a) 5
b) 14
c) 27
d) 32

4. Which of these statements is NOT a United States Flag Code guideline?

a) The flag should never be used for advertising purposes
b) The flag should never be used as clothing, bedding or drapery
c) The flag should never touch the ground
d) The flag should never be flown at night or in bad weather

5. When was the 50th star added to the flag of the United States?

a) 1945
b) 1959
c) 1960
d) 1967

6. Which state was the first to make Flag Day a legal holiday?

a) Massachusetts
b) Delaware
c) New Hampshire
d) Pennsylvania

7. How many red and white stripes are on the American flag?

a) 7 red, 6 white
b) 6 red, 6 white
c) 6 red, 7 white
d) 7 red, 7 white

8. What does the United States Flag Code recommend you do with a worn-out flag that’s no longer usable?

a) Cut it up
b) Burn it
c) Recycle it
d) Bury it

 

 

No cheating. How did you do?

————————
Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-c, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b
————————

Upcoming Events

Jun
21
Mon
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jun 21 @ 9:00 am – Jun 25 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
6:00 pm FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
WARREN COALITION HOSTS FREE TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training beginning on June 14th. This course is designed to provide information[...]
Jun
23
Wed
12:00 pm FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
CLICK HERE for link to attend. Guest: Patty Fadeley, Blue Ridge Hospice *Event will also be Live on Facebook Topic: Blue Ridge Hospice FREE VIRTUAL EVENT “More than just another networking group”. FRWRC WIN is[...]
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 23 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Winchester Royals Wednesday, June 23rd @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium Warren County Night at the Bing
Jun
24
Thu
5:30 pm Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 24 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
The newly formed Daisy Girls Scout troop for Warren County is hosting an Open House on June 24th, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It is open to girls in Pre-school through 1st grade.[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 24 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Purceville Cannons Thursday, June 24th @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun
26
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 26 – Jun 27 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
9:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 26 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Carriage Barn. Sky Meadows’ summer landscape comes alive with the bounty of nature. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the tasty wild edible plants of the Crooked Run Valley.[...]
Jun
27
Sun
5:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 27 @ 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Waynesboro Generals Sunday, June 27th @ 5 PM & 7:30 PM Double Header Game Bing Crosby Stadium