How well do you know your pet’s dental health?

Good oral hygiene is just as important for preventing dental and periodontal diseases in pets as in humans. It’s also critical to ensure their longevity and quality of life. But do you know the ins and outs of caring for your faithful friend’s teeth? Here are a few questions to test your knowledge.

1. How many teeth does an adult dog have?

A. 32

B. 38

C. 42

2. What are the teeth at the back of a goldfish’s mouth?

A. Pharyngeal teeth

B. Laryngeal teeth

C. Jugal teeth

3. What type of teeth are missing in rodents?

A. Incisors

B. Canines

C. Molars

4. At what age does a cat begin to lose its milk teeth?

A. Three months

B. 10 months

C. Two years

5. Which of these animals changes its teeth several times during its life?

A. Snake

B. Rabbit

C. Guinea pig

6. Which of these species has tiny teeth on the lower jaw?

A. Turtle

B. Parakeet

C. Fighting fish

7. What nutrients enable a rabbit to wear down its teeth?

A. Proteins

B. Fiber

C. Carbohydrates

February is Pet Dental Health Month, an opportunity to ensure you provide the necessary care for your best friend. Make an appointment with your veterinarian to get the best advice for your pet.

Answers

1-C, 2-A, 3-B, 4-A, 5-A, 6-C, 7-B