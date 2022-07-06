How well do you know your summer sports?

Do you love playing outside in the summer? There are so many fun ways to get active in the great outdoors. Take this quiz to test your knowledge of summer activities. You might even find a new one to try.

Complete the statements

1. In football, the player who makes the field goals is called a ____.

2. A dinghy allows you to practice ____.

3. ___ can be done on a trail.

4. Ultimate is played with a ____.

5. The ___ is the player between the second and third base in baseball.

6. If you’re an equestrian, your ___ must fit well.

7. If you’re a cyclist, your ___ is your best friend.

8. A nose clip is helpful for ____.

9. ___ are essential for climbers.

10. In tennis, the ___ is a serve that the opponent can’t return.

11. Shin guards do a great service for ____ players.

12. A golfer’s bag contains irons and ____.

13. Hiking is often done in the ____.

14. When ___, you must paddle to move forward.

15. Unlike the indoor version, ___ is played two against two.

Choice of answers

A. Shortstop

B. Ace

C. Woods

D. Helmet

E. Kicker

F. Running

G. Shorts

H. Frisbee

I. Harnesses

J. Kayaking

K. Mountains

L. Swimming

M. Soccer

N. Sailing

O. Beach Volleyball

Don’t look…

—————

Answers

1-E, 2-N, 3-F, 4-H, 5-A, 6-D, 7-G, 8-L, 9-I, 10-B, 11-M, 12-C, 13-K, 14-J, 15-O

—————