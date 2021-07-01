Interesting Things to Know
How well do you really know our country?
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. Today, the Fourth of July is a celebration of the nation created on that momentous occasion 245 years ago. But how well do you really know the people and places of the United States? Take this quiz to find out.
True or false
1. Thomas Jefferson was the first president to live in the White House.
2. Sonia Sotomayor was the first Hispanic American to serve on the Supreme Court.
3. The United States Constitution was inspired by the Iroquois Confederacy.
4. Frederick Douglass was the first African American senator.
5. The Washington Monument is the tallest monument in the United States.
What happened first
6. The Louisiana Purchase or the passage of the Bill of Rights?
7. The invention of the telephone or the establishment of the first national park?
8. The founding of the Ford Motor Company or the Wright brothers’ first flight?
9. The creation of the National Football League or the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote?
10. The passage of the Civil Rights Act or the creation of NASA?
By the numbers
11. How many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are in the United States?
a. 24
b. 37
c. 50
12. What percentage of fire departments in the United States are staffed entirely by volunteers?
a. 30 percent
b. 55 percent
c. 70 percent
13. How many states does the Mississippi River run through?
a. 8
b. 10
c. 15
Answers
1. False (It was John Adams)
2. True
3. True
4. False (It was Hiram Rhodes Revels)
5. False (It’s the Gateway Arch)
6. Bill of Rights, 1791 (Louisiana Purchase, 1803)
7. Yellowstone, 1872 (Telephone, 1876)
8. Ford, June 1903 (Wright brothers, December 1903)
9. Women’s suffrage, Aug. 18, 1920 (NFL, Aug. 20, 1920)
10. NASA, 1958 (Civil Rights Act, 1964)
11. a)
12. c)
13. b)
Interesting Things to Know
July Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Hilarie Burton, 39, actress, Sterling, VA, 1982.
2 – Margot Robbie, 31, actress, Dalby, Australia, 1990.
3 – Tom Stoppard, 84, playwright (5 Tony awards; one Oscar), born Thomas Straussler at Zlin, Czechoslovakia (Czech Republic), 1937.
4 – Eva Marie Saint, 97, actress (Oscar for On the Waterfront), Newark, NJ, 1924.
5- Francois Arnaud, 36, actor (The Borgias), Montreal, QC, Canada, 1985.
6 – Kevin Hart, 41, comedian, actor, Philadelphia, PA, 1980.
7 – Doc Severinsen, 94, composer, conductor, (bandleader on The Tonight Show), Arlington, OR, 1927.
8 – Sophia Bush, 39, actress (Chicago P.D.), Pasadena, CA, 1982.
9 – Richard Roundtree, 79, actor (Shaft), New Rochelle, NY, 1942.
10 – Jessica Simpson, 41, actress (The Dukes of Hazzard), Abilene, TX, 1980.
11 – Giorgio Armani, 85, fashion designer, Romagna, Italy, 1936.
12 – Malala Yousafzai, 24, activist for female education, Mingora, Pakistan, 1997.
13 – Roger McGuinn, 79, musician (The Byrds), born James Joseph McGuinn, Chicago, IL, 1942.
14 – Conor McGregor, 33, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Dublin, Ireland, 1988.
15 – Forest Whitaker, 60, actor (Oscar for The Last King of Scotland), director, Longview, TX, 1961.
16 – Mark Indelicato, 27, actor, Philadelphia, PA, 1994.
17 – Lucie Arnaz, 70, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1951.
18 – Priyanka Chopra, 39, actress (Quantico), Jamshedpur, India, 1982.
19 – Ilie Nastase, 75, Hall of Fame tennis player, Bucharest, Romania, 1946.
20 – John Daley, 36, actor (Freaks and Geeks), born New York, NY, 1985.
21 – Norman Jewison, 95, producer, director (Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1926.
22 – Ezekiel Elliott, 26, football player, St. Louis, MO, 1995.
23 – Marlon Wayans , 49, actor, New York, NY, 1972.
24 – Anna Paquin, 39, actress (True Blood), Winnipeg, MB, Canada, 1982.
25 – Midge Decter, 94, journalist, author, St. Paul, MN, 1927.
26 – Taylor Momsen, 28, actress (Gossip Girl), St. Louis, MO, 1993.
27 – Maureen McGovern, 72, singer, actress, Youngstown, OH, 1949.
28 – Sally Struthers, 73, actress (All in the Family), Portland, OR, 1948.
29 – Paul Taylor, 91, dancer, Allegheny, NY, 1930.
30 – Gina Rodriguez, 37, actress (Jane the Virgin), Chicago, IL, 1984.
Interesting Things to Know
How to fly a kite
Kites come in a variety of shapes and colors as well as different price points. However, any model can provide hours of fun. Here’s what you need to do.
Choose a kite
When kite shopping at a specialized store, the salesperson can usually help you make an informed decision. They’ll be able to tell you about any unique features and suggest models that suit your height, experience, preferences, and budget.
Kite frames and fabrics can be made of various materials, and each type has its advantages. The combination of materials you should choose depends on how you plan to fly your kite. If you have experience and want an extremely responsive model, an acrobatic kite with two or even four lines is a must. For a beginner or young child, a single-line kite will be much easier to maneuver.
Find a good spot
Once you’ve found the perfect kite, you’ll probably want to get it up in the air as soon as possible. However, you must first find a spot that meets the following criteria:
• The ground is fairly flat
• There are no large obstacles, such as buildings, that block the wind
• There’s plenty of open space, such as in a park or at the beach
• There are no trees or powerlines nearby
Once you’ve got a kite and found the perfect spot, all you have to do is wait for a windy day to try it out.
Interesting Things to Know
Understanding egg cartons
Eggs aren’t simply brown or white anymore; they come with many labels and designations. If you’re unsure about which type you should be buying, here’s a handy guide to help you make an informed decision.
Cage-free
Cage-free eggs come from hens that aren’t confined to small cages known as battery cages. These chickens are given at least one square foot of floor space in which to move around and spread their wings. However, they can’t go outdoors.
Free run
Free-run eggs come from hens that are allowed to roam the entire barn floor and are given areas to perch and nest. However, these hens aren’t generally given the freedom to go outdoors.
Free-range
Free-range eggs come from hens that are allowed to wander around the entire barn floor. They also have access to at least two square feet of outdoor roaming space when the weather permits.
Organic
Organic eggs come from hens raised in a free-range system with ample access to the outdoors. In addition, these hens are fed organic feed that doesn’t contain hormones, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms.
Pasture-raised
Pasture-raised eggs come from hens that are given at least 108 square feet each of outdoor roaming space and are free to graze on pasture for at least six hours a day. Furthermore, these hens aren’t allowed to be fed antibiotics or hormones in their supplemental feed.
Now that you know a bit more about these terms, you can make an educated decision about which carton of eggs to buy.
Interesting Things to Know
Kids’ Corner: 5 great female inventors and what they invented
Marie Curie was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize, and she was famous for her research on radioactivity. Here are five more brilliant women who were pioneers in their field.
1. Hedy Lamarr
During the Second World War, this Austrian actress invented a system that prevented enemy ships from jamming torpedo guidance signals. This encryption technology is considered an antecedent of secure Wi-Fi.
2. Mary Anderson
Without this American, driving would be a lot more dangerous. This is because she invented the first automatic windshield wipers. Thanks to Mary Anderson, drivers no longer have to get out of their car to clear their front window by hand.
3. Josephine Cochrane
Another American inventor, this woman made life easier for families by reducing the amount of time spent washing dishes. She did this by inventing the first dishwasher.
4. Melitta Bentz
Coffee might not be as popular as it is today without this German woman’s invention. Since she didn’t like to have coffee grounds floating in her drink, she came up with an innovative solution: the coffee filter.
5. Maria Beasley
This inventor from Philadelphia made improvements to the life raft that helped save many people who were aboard the Titanic when it sank. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough rafts available on the ship to save everyone.
If you want to learn more about these creative women, visit your local library.
Interesting Things to Know
Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside
Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:
1. Blow bubbles or use a bubble wand
2. Create chalk art on the driveway or sidewalk
3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots
4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts
5. Look for bugs like ants and butterflies, and observe them
6. Play hopscotch (get creative with the pattern to mix things up)
7. Learn how to spin, walk and skip with a hula-hoop
8. Jump rope to see how long you can skip without stopping
9. Build a sandcastle
10. Take pictures of things in nature
11. Play tennis against a wall (just make sure to stay away from any windows)
12. See how many times in a row you can bounce a birdie off a badminton racket
There are plenty of ways to have fun on your own. All it takes is a bit of creativity.
Interesting Things to Know
Summer ice cream
If you need a distraction from the stress of living through a pandemic, visiting your local ice cream shop for a guilt-free treat may do the trick.
There are many kinds of cold sweets to sample including soft ice cream, hard ice cream, sorbet, parfaits, slushies, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, popsicles, and more. There’s bound to be something for everyone.
What’s your favorite cold treat?
Wind: 0mph N
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 0
79/59°F
82/63°F