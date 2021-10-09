Regional News
Hoyer, Democrats press Senate to act on removing statues of Confederates, racists from Capitol
WASHINGTON — Standing in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol Building, visitors are taken on a journey through 250 years of American history. While some of the room’s figures, like Rosa Parks and Thomas Edison, exemplify the nation’s diverse and exemplary history, others representing a darker side of the past remain.
Statues of Confederates and white supremacists in the Hall and elsewhere in the Capitol have not surrendered to widespread public pressure to remove them – even after the House passed legislation in June to do so.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, is leading a group of Democrats – including Maryland’s Democratic House members – to renew efforts to get the Senate to follow the House.
“The names and faces of those who championed slavery, sedition, and segregation have no place in this temple of American freedom and democracy,” Hoyer and the other Democrats said in a Sept. 24 letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. “These sacred spaces should be reserved for those we revere: honorable Americans of whose deeds and legacies we can all be proud.”
Hoyer and 17 other Democrats sponsored the legislation passed by the House to remove the bust of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney from the Capitol and replace it with a bust of Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall. The measure also targets 13 other Confederate politicians and soldiers as well as white supremacists.
The bill’s co-sponsors included Maryland Democratic Reps. Anthony Brown, D-Upper Marlboro; Kweisi Mfume, D-Baltimore; Jamie Raskin, D-Kensington; Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Timonium; John Sarbanes, D-Towson; and David Trone, D-Gaithersburg. All also were on the letter to Schumer.
Taney, a Maryland native, and former slave owner wrote the majority opinion in Dred Scott v. Sandford in 1857, contending that blacks, whether they were enslaved or free, could not sue in a court because they were not American citizens; he also said Congress couldn’t free slaves in U.S. territories.
“The Dred Scott decision was a blot on our history and represents the tragic legacy of slavery and racism that should not be celebrated in our country,” Hoyer said in a statement. “In my home state of Maryland, a statue of Chief Justice Taney was removed from the grounds of the State House, and it’s past time that we follow suit in the U.S. Capitol.”
Each state is allowed two statues in the Capitol to honor people who have made a significant impact in that state’s and nation’s history.
But among the figures immortalized in Statuary Hall is Confederate President Jefferson Davis of Mississippi. His vice president, Alexander Hamilton Stephens of Georgia, is standing nearby.
A bust of Taney stands in the Capitol’s Old Senate Chamber, later used by the Supreme Court until 1935.
Not only do these statues symbolize divisive times in U.S. history, but also they stand as barriers to healing racial and political divisions, lawmakers said.
“On January 6th, we experienced the divisiveness of Confederate battle flags being flown inside the U.S. Capitol,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said in a statement. “Yet there are still vestiges that remain in this sacred building that glorify people and a movement that embraced that flag and sought to divide and destroy our great country.”
Removing the objectionable statues will “demonstrate that as Americans we do not celebrate those who seek to divide us,” Clyburn said.
Hoyer’s bill is part of a host of efforts around the nation, especially in the South, to remove the statues of Confederate and segregationist figures in state capitals and other public spaces.
The decision to remove the Taney statue from the Maryland State House “reflects our growth as a state as we have confronted the most difficult parts of our history,” Hoyer said.
The Maryland congressman won House passage of his statue bill in July 2020, but it was never considered by the Senate, then controlled by the Republicans.
This time around in the House, 218 Democrats and 67 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while 120 GOP lawmakers voted against it.
“The House has now advanced our legislation twice,” Hoyer wrote to Schumer. “We would hope that the Senate would now move this legislation. Every moment we delay is a missed opportunity to correct historical wrongs.”
Schumer’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
By MICHAEL TOUMA
Capital News Service
Crime/Court
Harrisonburg man faces Reckless Driving charge in fatal 3-car crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday, October 7th, at 7:10 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 249-mile-marker.
A 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling South on I-81 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire.
The driver of the Buick, Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, of Harrisonburg, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment. Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old female, of Chesterfield, VA, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt. The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male, of Thorn Hill, TN, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Holtzman was charged with reckless driving.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Regional News
Maryland schools eagerly await COVID vaccine OK for kids
WASHINGTON — Maryland schools are gearing up for potential Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland state superintendent of schools, told Capital News Service in an email that the vaccine is the best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The expansion of vaccine administration to younger children will help prevent school outbreaks, reduce the numbers of students and staff in quarantine, and continue to keep students and staff in classrooms for full-time in-person learning,” he said.
“Baltimore County Public Schools will be thrilled when vaccines are authorized and available for all students,” spokesman Charles Herndon told CNS. “They are the best way of keeping children and staff in our schools safe and COVID-free.”
Pfizer and BioNTech announced on September 20 that a smaller dose of their vaccine was safe and had “robust neutralizing antibody responses” among the 5- to 11-year-olds in their trial.
The FDA said Friday that it set a vaccines advisory committee for Oct. 26 in anticipation of Pfizer’s request for the vaccine’s authorization.
“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, said in a statement.
The weekly rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 children and adolescents was nearly five times higher in mid-August than in late June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Milagritos D. Tapia, a pediatrics professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said the vaccine “will decrease transmission in schools, and would … decrease the opportunity for children to become severely ill or experience the (after effects) of COVID infections, which do occur in children.”
The Maryland Health Department recognizes vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds “would be an important peace of mind for parents,” agency spokesman Andrew Owen said in an email to CNS. He added that the department is working with local jurisdictions and school systems to prepare for the vaccine’s approval.
Dana Smith, a parent of an 11-year-old student at Arbutus Middle School in Baltimore County, described the start of the school year as “nerve-wracking with the local positivity rate being up and the community spread bouncing between substantial and high,” she told CNS via Facebook Messenger.
Smith said her heart skips a beat each time the school sends COVID-19 case notifications because she wonders if the students who contracted the virus were in any of her son’s classes.
“We are looking forward to the vaccine being approved for kids, and I plan to have my son vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said.
COVID-19 last month hit elementary schools in the Baltimore County Public Schools system harder than the high schools and middle schools. Nearly half of the 240 positive cases it reported from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 were from elementary schools, according to the school system.
Two weeks later, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, the reported positive cases in Baltimore County’s schools weren’t much better. Out of the 214 reported infections, 104 were from elementary schools.
The Baltimore County Public Schools system is the third-largest in Maryland. Herndon said Baltimore County has a high level of COVID-19 community transmission under CDC criteria.
He said having the vaccine authorized for younger children would be a big step toward lowering the school system’s infection rates and making everyone safer.
Howard County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said he’s a very strong proponent of younger students being vaccinated, citing their vulnerability to the virus.
To keep students and staff safe, the school system engages in constant communication encouraging vaccinations, he said.
“Keeping this in front of everybody is absolutely critical as we try to maintain the health and well-being of our students and staff and keep schools open,” Martirano said. “That’s the main goal.”
The Howard County Health Department is working closely with county school officials to determine how to best provide COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds once authorization is given, Dr. Kelly Russo, the department’s medical director, said in an email.
School systems across Maryland are making similar preparations ahead of the FDA’s authorization.
The Anne Arundel County Public Schools system worked with the local health department during the summer to hold vaccination clinics for students and staff, spokesperson Bob Mosier said in an email.
Recently, they have been having conversations about the logistics of providing vaccination clinics if and when they become available for 5- to 11-year-olds, he said.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban said in an email that the school system and the local health department also are discussing options for offering vaccination clinics.
The Baltimore City Public Schools system told CNS in an email that once the vaccine is fully approved, it will continue its partnership with the local health department to ensure vaccines get to students.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told U.S. News & World Report that it “would be a game-changer” for elementary-aged students to be eligible for vaccinations.
The anticipated authorization of the vaccine for children comes amid a renewed push from some Maryland lawmakers to mandate vaccinations for public schools statewide.
“A requirement for students to be able to be vaccinated for Covid as they enter our schools is another tool we should be considering as a state,” state Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Howard and Baltimore counties, said in an interview with CNS.
Gov. Larry Hogan, R, rejected calls for implementing statewide mandates in a press conference on Sept. 30.
“Because we’ve done so many (vaccinations) we haven’t found the need for it,” he said.
California recently announced plans to institute a vaccine mandate in public schools once the FDA fully approves the vaccine for all school-age children, the first state in the country to do so.
Tapia said she recommends Maryland schools encourage families to vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds if the FDA authorizes the vaccine for them.
“I think that there will be concerns, just because there (are) always concerns,” Tapia said.
“But if they’re concerned, what they should be more concerned about is their risk of having an infection, and the outcomes of that infection for the child, rather than the risk of having side effects from the vaccines,” she said, referring to data from people aged 16-25 having worse reactions to COVID-19 than the vaccines.
“So it’s a safer bet to be vaccinated than to be infected with COVID,” Tapia said.
By BRITTANY N. GADDY
Capital News Service
(Capital News Service Annapolis Bureau reporter Alex Argiris contributed to this story.)
Regional News
State Police investigating fatal Frederick County crash
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Harrington is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred on Thursday, September 30, at 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Wardensville Grade.
A 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling north on Wardensvillle Grade when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound 1998 Jeep Cherokee.
The driver of the Pontiac, Ernestine F. Riley, 92, of Winchester, VA, died at the scene of the crash. Riley was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old female, of Stephens City, VA, was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
As Congress debates following states in legalizing marijuana, youth use is up
WASHINGTON – As congressional Democrats press for federal legalization of marijuana and more states continue to legalize it, an increasing number of college-age adults across the United States are ditching liquor stores and heading to dispensaries, a new study shows.
Roughly 44% of college students consumed marijuana in 2020, a jump from 38% in 2015, according to a July survey by the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health.
The survey, which has been tracking alcohol and drug consumption of Americans aged 19-60 since 1980, questioned nearly 1,600 young adults aged 19-22 from March to November of 2020. This age range showed the greatest changes in cannabis and alcohol use of all the groups studied.
By contrast, among 45-60-year-olds, 10-12% reported marijuana use in 2020, a decrease from 12-15% in 2015.
“There may be multiple reasons for these findings, including increased social acceptance of marijuana use and decreased criminal justice-related treatment admissions,” Nora Volkow, director of NIDA, told Capital News Service. “Additional research is required to build an evidence base and untangle the multiple factors that affect cannabis use outcomes.”
The increase in marijuana use among young Americans coincided with a decrease in alcohol consumption. Fifty-six percent of the study’s subjects reported drinking alcohol in 2020, compared to 62% the year before.
Likewise, binge drinking hit an all-time low in the most recent study, dipping eight points in a year to 24%.
“While binge drinking has been gradually declining among college students for the past few decades, this is a new historic low,” Dr. John Schulenberg, a University of Michigan psychology professor and one of the study’s authors, said in a statement.
The trend toward higher marijuana consumption comes at a time when the legalization of the drug is accelerating among the states: voters in Arizona, Montana, South Dakota and New Jersey approved marijuana legalization measures in the 2020 elections.
In total, 33 states – including Maryland – plus the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have legalized marijuana for medicinal use. A total of 19 states and the District of Columbia also have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
On the federal level, three Democratic senators want to legalize cannabis nationwide. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, co-sponsored a bill they introduced in July to do just that.
“Cannabis prohibition, a key pillar of the failed War on Drugs, has caused substantial harm to our communities and small businesses, and especially for communities of color,” Wyden said in a statement. “It’s as simple as this: Senators Booker, Schumer, and I want to bring common sense to the federal government, end prohibition and restore the lives of those hurt most and set them up for an opportunity.”
The lawmakers’ bill, called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and would give states the right to regulate the drug as they now regulate alcohol.
“Not only will this legislation remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances,” Schumer said in a statement. “But it will also help fix our criminal justice system, ensure restorative justice, protect public health, and implement responsible taxes and regulations.”
The House in December passed legislation decriminalizing marijuana, but the measure died in the Senate. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, and five other House Democrats reintroduced the bill in May. Nadler is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Pointing to state legalization efforts, Nadler said: “Our federal laws must keep up with this pace.”
But opponents insist cannabis use shouldn’t be encouraged by the government.
“Drug use is an epidemic in this country,” Scott Chipman, vice president of Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana, told CNS. “We need to ask why and address the underlying causes. Certainly, normalizing drug use and commercializing marijuana exacerbates the drug use epidemic.”
The University of Michigan survey found that cannabis use was highest in states in the West and Northeast. Fourteen of the 20 states in those two regions have legalized the drug for recreational use.
“Often, as humans, we want to do things that we perceive to be normative – to have our actions perceived as positive and normal within our social groups and society,” Volkow said. “So, as drugs like marijuana… are advertised to have potential therapeutic effects and are perceived as socially acceptable, that may lead people to be more likely to want to take them.”
The nation’s attitude towards marijuana the drug has become more favorable in recent years.
A November 2020 Gallup poll showed that 68% of Americans support marijuana legalization, including almost half of Republicans.
“For decades, our federal government has waged a War on Drugs that has unfairly impacted low-income communities and communities of color,” Booker said in a statement. “While red and blue states across the country continue to legalize marijuana, the federal government continues to lag woefully behind. It is time for Congress to end the federal marijuana prohibition and reinvest in communities most impacted by the failed War on Drugs.”
By MICHAEL TOUMA
Capital News Service
Regional News
Companies look to hiring Afghan refugees, but child care remains a question
WASHINGTON – As a number of top American companies are promising to train or hire Afghan refugees resettling in the United States, questions remain about providing child-care services to the new workers.
The infusion of new talent should help offset nationwide labor shortages, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.
“These refugees are such vital contributors to our economy and workforce,” Vignarajah said to CNS. “Just because these people have been persecuted doesn’t mean they aren’t coming with valuable skills.”
Maryland is slated to receive 1,348 refugees recently evacuated from Afghanistan, according to government statistics first reported by The Associated Press.
The odds of those refugees finding work are good: 61 percent of those in Maryland using employment services landed jobs in 2020, according to the Maryland Office for Refugees and Asylees. The state is ranked eleventh in employment outcomes for refugees nationwide.
But child care is absolutely going to be essential, said Alan Khazei, senior advisor at Welcome.US, a national coalition to welcome and support the incoming Afghan refugees through employment opportunities.
Afghan families are very large, said Freshta Taeb, a board member of the Afghan American Foundation and senior refugee interventionist for Cornerstone family and marriage intervention, a faith-based counseling organization.
“The biggest help any organization can have when hiring women is going to be the option of childcare,” said Taeb, who has been working with Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, one of the primary entry points for Afghan refugees coming to the United States.
In July, The Economist evaluated countries with the most generous child-care policies, including leave, access, quality, and affordability. America ranked number 40 out of 41 countries on the list.
Child care is an issue Welcome.US is trying to work on, Khazei said. However, he admitted that providing and funding child care will largely depend on volunteers stepping up and helping out, he said.
“We haven’t had this many refugees arriving all at once since the end of the Vietnam War, so it’s a huge challenge,” Khazei said.
In addition to companies and nonprofits, 16 governors joined Welcome.US, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Our state is proud to be the fourth state in the nation for the resettlement of SIV recipients,” Governor Larry Hogan said during the livestream launch of Welcome.US on Sept. 14.
A 2018 Migration Policy Institute report revealed early childhood services for young refugee children are a low-priority issue and are often overlooked by both state and federal agencies, policymakers, and departments responsible for refugee resettlement and integration.
The majority of the $6.3 billion in emergency funds the Biden administration received from Congress to help Afghan refugees will go to the Defense and State Departments to support processing sites and transportation to and from those sites, Shalanda Young, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget wrote in a blog post.
Additional funds will go to health screenings, vaccinations, and resettlement resources, Young said. Taeb said she has not seen Afghan refugee families coming to the base with fewer than six, seven, or eight children.
Many of the women Taeb is seeing and interacting with on the base are pregnant, she said, adding that there have been over a dozen babies born so far at the New Jersey installation.
Working married mothers in the United States often reduce work hours, take pay cuts or drop out of the workforce altogether so that they can take care of their children, according to a 2021 study by the U.S. Census Bureau,
Maryland’s refugee office has served 465 newly-arrived eligible Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants as of August 2021. The Special Immigrant Visa program is one of many programs authorizing Afghan refugees to resettle in the United States.
As of 2020, a report from Brown University’s Watson Institute said, over 18,000 Afghan applicants had received American government visas, along with over 45,000 of their immediate family members, and had immigrated to the United States.
Applicants for SIVs must meet certain requirements like working for or with the U.S. government in some capacity.
Between Oct. 1, 2020, and the end of last month, 330 Afghan SIV’s arrived in Maryland, according to data from the Refugee Processing Center, a case management system processing refugees in the United States.
Most women in Afghanistan are not eligible for the SIV program, said Devon Cone, a senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International.
Cone said women have a hard time qualifying as primary SIV applicants because they had limited access to education and, even if able to work with the U.S. military, would have faced much higher personal risks in Afghanistan simply because they were women.
However, there are some Afghan women who have come to the United States through the SIV program but will face other challenges.
Deterrents around child care and transportation made it difficult for Afghan and Iraqi female SIV spouses to attend classes or employment, according to a 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan auditing arm of Congress.
Female SIV spouses who wanted to work felt they needed to wait until their children were older or needed to learn the English language first, the GAO said.
Among other programs, child care and language adaptation are vital to the integration of refugees in the work environment, according to 2019 documents released by the International Chamber of Commerce.
The United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation earlier this month launched a coalition to help Afghan refugees find employment in the United States. The coalition also joined the Welcome.US campaign working with companies like UPS, Amazon and Walmart to offer assistance to Afghan refugees.
“…We know what a job means to an individual and to a community. It means dignity, opportunity, stability and hope for a better future,” Carolyn Cawley, president of the chamber’s foundation, said in a statement.
To ensure that their new workers stay employed, companies need to understand what skills Afghan refugees already possess and learn about Afghan culture, Taeb said.
Another challenge will be helping refugees adjust to American culture, Taeb said.
“If employees are not culturally competent or not aware of certain dynamics, you can’t expect someone from a different culture to come and assimilate overnight,” Taeb said.
By NATALIE DRUM
Capital News Service
Regional News
VSP investigating dump truck crash in Stafford County
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Grooms is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred September 28, at 12:41 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the Truslow Road bridge overpass at the 134 mile-marker.
A 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north on I-95 when the driver accidentally engaged the dump bed, which raised it and caused it to collide with the bridge overpass. The collision caused the dump bed to become wedged between the roadway and bridge.
The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Vaughan was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash caused I-95 northbound and Truslow Road overpass to be closed for several hours while crews were assessing the bridge and roadway. VDOT assisted with the cleanup and road closures.
Vaughan was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
