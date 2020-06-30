Local News
Hrbek prepares to turn FR Rotary presidency over to R-MA’s Derrick Leasure
Bret Hrbek, the 2019-2020 president of the 94-year-old Rotary Club of Front Royal, completed a year in office last Friday (June 26) the same way he bowed in last year – at a real-life meeting as opposed to the weekly internet “Zoom” sessions he spent his last three months presiding over.
About 40 Rotarians sat down to lunch, the first since March 12, to hear Hrbek describe what became with the pandemic; a difficult but fruitful year in office; the club fundraising during his tenure of more than $126,000 for local and international projects.
During the meeting, Hrbek welcomed his successor, Derrick Leasure of Randolph-Macon Academy, who will formally assume his presidential duties at a meeting on Friday, July 10. Whether that will be an online or in-person meeting has not yet been announced.
Hrbek said of the dollar total raised that 75% stayed in Warren County and went to such entities as academic scholarships ($16,000), the Blue Ridge Educational Center ($8,000), the JDRF (juvenile diabetes) fund ($23,000), “End Polio Now” ($12,000), and various smaller amounts to, for example, the Alzheimer’s Research Trust, Ressie Jeffries playground fund, House of Hope, Little League Baseball, St. Luke Community Clinic, the Warren County Heritage Society, Samuels Public Library, and a host of others. The other 25% was earmarked for international projects such as Rotary’s years-long fight to eradicate polio.
He congratulated Rotarians who had won personal awards, including Fred Andreae, the Robert E. “Bob” Miller Award for community service; Doug Stanley, recipient of the Rotary District 7570’s Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications Award; and Rick Novak, a Skelton Fellowship Award.
Also at the annual Rotary District 7570 Conference earlier this year, the Front Royal club took top honors for “public image” and second place for club service and international service.
During the Christmas season, Front Royal Rotary distributed a record 128 baskets of food and gifts for needy Warren County residents, including 100 children who each received warm winter coats. More recently, club members headed by Hrbek delivered food to needy “shut-ins” during the COVID-19 crisis.
Additionally, members distributed 430 dictionaries to Warren County third-graders, a popular annual event that continues into the computer age. Also, individual members could be seen on Route 522/340 picking up trash, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, running golf tournaments as fundraisers for various projects, and serving meals to young cancer patients.
In the works for this and future years, partnering with other clubs in the U.S. and other countries, are projects providing water and sanitation for schools and hospitals in Africa.
In a letter to members, Hrbek wished his successor “the best of luck” adding, because of the pandemic, “He has a difficult task before him.”
AG Herring’s legislative package to go into effect July 1st
~ Herring’s legislative package helped to make 2020 the most progressive legislative session in Virginia history, includes bills that will make Virginia’s criminal justice system more fair, equal, and just; protect vulnerable communities; protect consumers, and more ~
Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s legislative package, which helped to make the 2020 General Assembly session the most progressive in Virginia history, is set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. Attorney General Herring’s package includes bills that will make Virginia’s criminal justice system more fair, just, and equal; protect vulnerable communities; make Virginia an even more open and welcoming community; and more. Additionally, Attorney General Herring’s package included comprehensive consumer protection reforms that will go into effect in January 2021, after Attorney General Herring asked Governor Northam to move the effective date up earlier citing the need to better protect Virginians during these difficult financial times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tomorrow, when these new, progressive bills take effect, it will be a new day in Virginia. I have fought for these measures and reforms for years, even when the General Assembly was led by Republicans who would block our every move,” said Attorney General Herring. “With things like decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, we are creating a more fair, just, and equal Virginia. We were able to pass comprehensive consumer protections so that Virginians can take out certain kinds of small-dollar loans without falling into a vicious cycle of debt and high-interest rates. Vulnerable communities can now feel confident in knowing that their Commonwealth is behind them and ready to protect them from hate or other threats.
“Virginians voted last November for commonsense gun reform and this year we were finally able to deliver. For too long, too many Virginians were losing their lives at the end of a gun and Republicans were okay with keeping that status quo. Our communities and our families and loved ones are now safer because of these new gun safety measures like the one-handgun-a-month law, that I successfully defended in court just last week; a red flag law; and universal background checks.
“I want to thank my colleagues in both the Senate and the House for helping to pass my priorities this year. And I look forward to seeing how much more we are able to accomplish next year.”
Criminal Justice
The General Assembly passed House Bill 972 (Delegate Charniele Herring) and Senate Bill 2 (Senator Adam Ebbin) that will decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.
“Virginia’s approach to cannabis hasn’t been working for far too long, needlessly saddling Virginians, especially Black Virginians and people of color, with criminal records. Those days are now behind us,” said Attorney General Herring. “With this historic legislation, we are making Virginia a more just, fair, equal, and progressive place. While decriminalization is an important first step on Virginia’s path, we cannot stop until we have full legalization in the Commonwealth.
“I want to thank my colleagues in the Senate and the House for helping me make this a top priority and I look forward to the progress that Virginia will make on this issue in the coming years.”
Attorney General Herring has become the leader on cannabis reform in Virginia following his call for decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, action to address past convictions, and a move towards legal and regulated adult use. In his call for cannabis reform, he cited the unnecessary negative impact of a criminal conviction for possession, the expense and social costs of enforcing the current system, and the disparate impact on African Americans and people and communities of color. In December 2019, Attorney General Herring held a cannabis summit for policymaking stakeholders in Virginia that focused on policy and included experts from attorneys generals’ offices, state agencies, and legislative operations in states that have legalized cannabis, as well as cannabis policy experts.
Protecting Vulnerable Communities
The General Assembly passed Attorney General Herring’s package of legislation that he says will better protect Virginians and vulnerable communities from hate crimes and white supremacist violence. The bills will update the Commonwealth’s definition of a hate crime, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms.
Additionally, the General Assembly passed House Bill 6 (Delegate Jeff Bourne) that added discrimination on the basis of a person’s income to the list of unlawful discriminatory housing practices and House Bill 1663 (Delegate Mark Sickles) that creates explicit causes of action for unlawful discrimination in public housing and employment under the Virginia Human Rights Act.
The General Assembly also passed House Bill 704 (Delegate Mark Keam) that provides that there will be a policy in Virginia that promotes environmental justice.
“It is so important to make sure that vulnerable communities throughout Virginia know that their elected officials and their state stands behind them, ready to protect them, their families, and their fundamental rights,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is incredibly gratifying this year to finally have my hate crimes and white supremacist violence legislation passed after many years of being held up in committee by Republicans in the General Assembly.”
“Preventing discrimination, both in housing and in unemployment, as well as putting policies in place that will promote environmental justice here in Virginia are all crucial elements to building stronger, more inclusive communities. I am proud I was able to help get this important legislation passed.”
Attorney General Herring’s hate crimes and white supremacist violence legislative package is below:
Updating Virginia’s definition of “hate crime”: This bill will create protections against hate crimes committed on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. (House Bill 618 Delegate Ken Plum)
Empowering the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes: This bill will allow the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes through the Commonwealth’s network of multijurisdictional grand juries. (House Bill 787 Delegate Lamont Bagby)
Prohibiting Paramilitary Activity: This bill will further restrict the kind of paramilitary activity by white supremacist militias and similar groups that were seen in Charlottesville in August 2017 (Senate Bill 64 Senator Louise Lucas)
Firearms at Permitted Events: This bill authorizes communities to ban firearms in a public space during a permitted event or an event that would otherwise require a permit. (Senate Bill 35 Senator Scott Surovell)
Protecting Virginia Consumers
This year, Attorney General Herring supported two bills (House Bill 789 Delegate Lamont Bagby and Senate Bill 421 Senator Mamie Locke) that were passed by the General Assembly that will enact comprehensive predatory lending reforms in Virginia. The legislation tightens the rules on exploitative predatory lenders and closes easily abused loopholes so that Virginia borrowers are afforded protections regardless of the type of loan they seek. It will also give Attorney General Herring’s Predatory Lending Unit more tools to enforce these new protections and better combat predatory lenders operating in the Commonwealth. These bills will go into effect January 2021 after Attorney General Herring asked Governor Northam to move the effective date earlier citing the need to better protect Virginians during these difficult financial times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney General Herring also supported House Bill 1553 (Delegate Rodney Willett) that will further protect Virginia borrowers by putting tighter restrictions and regulations on debt settlement service providers.
“This much needed comprehensive consumer protection legislation closes easily abused loopholes and tightens the rules on exploitative predatory lenders ensuring that Virginia borrowers do not have to worry about falling into a cycle of debt and high-interest rates if they take out certain kinds of loans,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia consumers deserve to be protected during every phase of the loan process and this comprehensive legislation will help with that.”
Firearms on School Property
Attorney General Herring’s bill House Bill 1080 (Delegate Patrick Hope) further clarifies that only trained, authorized individuals may carry a gun at schools. This bill follows an opinion Attorney General Herring put out that concluded that schools could not designate just anyone as a special conservator of the peace and allow them to carry a firearm on school property.
“Our kids deserve to go to school in a safe, secure learning environment. Adding guns and armed, unqualified individuals to our classrooms and our schools does not align with that goal,” said Attorney General Herring. “The last thing we need to do to keep our children safe is to put more guns in schools and in the hands of untrained, unqualified personnel. I hope we can all work together to continue to find safe, effective ways to make our schools safe and welcoming places for our kids to learn and grow.”
In-State Tuition for DREAMers
In 2014, Attorney General Herring sent a letter to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, the presidents of Virginia’s colleges and universities, and the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System advising that Virginia students who are lawfully present in the United States under DACA quality for in-state tuition.
This year, Attorney General Herring supported House Bill 1547 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez) that further clarifies that any student is eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of citizenship status, as long as they have fulfilled the necessary requirements.
“Every student deserves in-state tuition in their own home state, regardless of what their citizenship status is,” said Attorney General Herring. “I hope that knowing that their right to in-state tuition is now protected in Virginia code and no one will be able to deny them a higher education will give DREAMers peace of mind.”
Driver’s License Suspension
Attorney General worked with the General Assembly this year to ensure that there was a permanent fix that ended Virginia’s license suspension policy and strongly supported Senate Bill 1 (Senator Stanley).
“No one should have their license suspended just because they are unable to immediately pay their fines,” said Attorney General Herring. “This was a bad policy from the start and it disproportionately affected minority communities and I’m pleased we were able to change it.”
Confederate Monuments
Attorney General Herring has pushed for legislation that will give localities the ability to remove, relocate, or contextualize Confederate monuments and statues and Senate Bill 183 (Senator Mamie Locke) will do just that.
“These grandiose Confederate monuments memorialize one of the darkest periods in Virginia history and they represent oppression and injustice to so many who call our Commonwealth home,” said Attorney General Herring. “Giving localities the ability to remove or contextualize their monuments will allow these communities to tell their own stories – an important step on Virginia’s path to becoming even more open and welcoming.”
Marriage Records
Last fall, Attorney General Herring sent a memo to clerks of the court around Virginia explaining that state law “does not require a clerk to refuse to issue a marriage license when the applicant declines to identify his or her race and that clerks should issue a license regardless of an applicant’s answer or non-answer to that inquiry.” Along with the memo, clerks also received a newly updated marriage license form that gave applicants the option to decline to answer a question about the applicant’s race.
Since issuing the memo, Attorney General Herring has been advocating to have the question about an applicant’s race removed from the marriage license application altogether. House Bill 180 (Delegate Mark Levine) removes all requirements that an individual’s race be included on any kind of marriage record, divorce report, or annulment report.
“It was never clear why any of these records and forms included a question about the applicant’s race,” said Attorney General Herring. “I’m glad my office was able to initially find a solution by changing the forms and now this new legislation will change it in Virginia code.”
Protecting Animals
Attorney General Herring has made it a priority to strengthen enforcement of animal cruelty and other animal-related crimes. This year, Attorney General Herring’s Senate Bill 114 (Senator David Marsden) will put certain animal care statutes under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and give the Office of the Attorney General even more tools to protect animals.
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare. Illegal animal fighting is closely tied to illegal gambling, drug, and alcohol crimes, and violence against animals has been shown to be linked to violence towards other people.
“Individuals who harm or kill animals are truly disgusting, and oftentimes these types of crimes can lead to other, more serious crimes as well,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am incredibly proud of the fantastic work my Animal Law Unit has done to crack down on animal abuse and cruelty and I am glad we will now have even more tools in our toolbox to go after these terrible crimes.”
Samuels Public Library opens its doors June 29; new director arrives July 1
Two big days in the long life of Samuels Public Library in Front Royal – the re-opening of the library to the public, Monday, June 29, and the arrival two days later, July 1, of its new director, Michelle Ross.
The library, closed Sundays, will observe 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday hours. Curbside pickups, in effect for the past several weeks, continue with new hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Ms. Ross arrived (suitcase in hand?) the morning of Wednesday, July 1, direct from Kanawha County (West Virginia) Public Library where she was the Sissonville branch manager.
She will be greeted by Barbara Way, Samuels Library Board of Trustees president, who said of Ross: “She brings great energy, vitality and fresh ideas to our already wonderful and vibrant library.”
Ross is a graduate of Fairmont State University (BA, History) and the University of Pittsburgh where she attained her master’s degree in Library and Information Science. Earlier this year, she received Kanawha’s 2020 Linda G. Wright Award for Excellence in Library Service.
In a news release, she said: “My professional philosophy is that libraries should be the heart of their communities and Samuels Public Library is a perfect example. I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated staff.”
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 29 – July 3, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Two Dinwiddie, VA men arrested; firearms, felony assault, outstanding warrants & more
On Sunday, June 28th at approximately 02:21 AM, Deputy C. Clatterbuck, and Deputy R. Burleson conducted a traffic stop on Fort Valley Road in the area of the Shenandoah County line. During the stop, it was found that the driver of the vehicle was wanted out of another jurisdiction.
Another vehicle arrived at the scene that was traveling with the vehicle on the traffic stop. While Clatterbuck was interacting with the second vehicle, Clatterbuck heard a series of gunshots in the woods near him. After a few minutes, Clatterbuck heard a second round of gunshots in the woods closer to him. After investigation, it was found that the gunshots came from a male occupant of the second vehicle.
The male occupant, identified as Dakota M. Davis, 20, of Dinwiddie, VA, was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Davis was charged with 4.1-305 Underage Possession of Alcohol, 18.2-460 Obstruction of Justice, 18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of a Firearm, 18.2-57 Felony Assault of LEO X2, and 18.2-388 Public Intoxication.
The male driver, identified as Michael C. Scites, 38, of Dinwiddie, VA, was taken into custody without incident. Scites was charged with 46.2-301 Driving Suspended/Revoked 3rd or subsequent offense, 18.2-250.1 possession of marijuana, and served with his outstanding warrants out of Henrico County.
Both Davis and Scites were held without bond and are currently at RSW Regional Jail. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office we would like to thank these agencies for their assistance.
Shop Small: Meet Wildfire Yoga
Shop Small is a new series on the Royal Examiner where our publisher Mike McCool will introduce you to these small businesses in our community because when small businesses thrive our communities do too.
As a consumer, you’re a key part in helping small businesses thrive. By shopping or dining at small businesses in our community, you’re showing support for the businesses in your neighborhood, and in the community, you call your own. If you are a small business in Front Royal or Warren County and want to be featured in this series, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wildfire Yoga is a female-owned and operated small business. Classes are instructed by the owner Michelle Hamer (RRYT-200). Michelle has been practicing yoga daily for almost 2 decades.
Through her years of personal practice, she has witnessed the absolute serenity, stress, and anxiety management, as well as the beautiful physical benefits of yoga. She pursued her dream of becoming a certified yoga instructor in 2016. In addition to certification as an RYT-200 in Hatha yoga under Ginny Shadduck ERYT-500 C-IAYT, Michelle has training in Les Mills Body Flow, AFAA Group Exercise, Pre/Postnatal Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Senior Yoga, Chair Yoga, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra and is a Crystal Reiki Master. She maintains an active registration with Yoga Alliance. Wildfire Yoga opened in June of 2018 to fill the community need for an intimate yoga studio where people can practice in a soft, calm, encouraging environment.
Wildfire Yoga is located at 205 East Main Street Suite # 2 Front Royal, VA and can be reached by telephone at 540-692-9112 or visit the website at https://wildfireyoga.org/
They’re back – Virginia Golf LLC offers to pay County to run municipal course
Just three days after having their $25,000 annual County municipal golf course management proposal rejected by a four-person majority of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Golf LLC management group has submitted a second proposal to the County.
In a letter dated Friday, June 26, Virginia Golf LLC principals Louis Nicholls and Ray Nash have offered to pay the County $2,000 a month or $24,000 in the first year of a proposed five-year lease arrangement. That payment would go to $1,000 a month in the second year, with the management group adding 5% of any profits it makes paid to the County in that second year.
“As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a ‘labor of love’ and our way of giving back to the community,” Nicholls and Nash wrote county officials, adding, “We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.”
Contacted by phone, Nicholls elaborated on the financial opportunity his group is offering the County to maintain golf operations at a historical site as was envisioned by William Carson Sr. in memory of his deceased son, 82 years ago.
“Clearly the County has no appetite for entering into a partnership agreement that would have any outlay of funds on their part. Therefore, we have recrafted an offer that overcomes the objections they voiced and creates a revenue stream of $24,000 and $12,000 in the first two years.”
Nicholls said in the appendix to their letter, they notified county officials that second-year arrangement would extend through the final three years of the proposed lease agreement. As noted in their letter, time is of the essence as July 1 approaches when the county board plans to shut down the golf course and clubhouse operations.
Below is the full text of the Virginia Golf LLC letter delivered to all five of the county’s elected officials, County Administrator Doug Stanley, Parks & Rec Superintendent Dan Lenz and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi by email mid-afternoon Friday:
Greetings Members of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
Once again, thank you for hosting us on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to present our proposal to lease and manage the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course.
We at Va. Golf, LLC came away from that meeting with many learnings including:
1. The County of Warren does not want to set up a dynamic of perceived unfair competition by subsidizing a golf course.
2. Fiscal Responsibility is of tantamount importance to the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
3. The County of Warren’s Board of Supervisors feels that Va. Golf, LLC needs to have “more skin in the game”.
Therefore, we at Va. Golf, LLC has revised our offer as follows:
1. Va. Golf, LLC will take over the Front Royal Golf course on July 1, 2020.
(Please note, this time of year, the course cannot sit, unattended, even for a couple of days or, otherwise, the estimated $300,000 the County has already spent over the last year and a half to bring the golf course “back up to speed” will go to waste.)
2. County of Warren will enter into a 5-year lease with Va. Golf, LLC., per the RFP, with renewable lease term extensions, also per the RFP.
The terms of the lease will be as follows:
a. County of Warren will turn over the equipment and course in good order per the County of Warren’s original RFP stipulations.
b. Virginia Golf, LLC will pay the County of Warren $2,000 a month to lease the course for the first year of the lease. (This will take care of the $20,000 liability that the County of Warren already has incurred with the Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), as well also give the County of Warren a $4,000 budgetary surplus from the course.)
c. For the second year of the lease, Va. Golf LLC will pay the County of Warren $1,000 a month and, additionally, Va. Golf, LLC will give the County of Warren 5% of its profits.
3. County of Warren may feel free to make arrangements with Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), to retrieve their golf carts, or just leave them in place, at the discretion of the County of Warren.
We at Va. Golf, LLC do hope that the Board of Supervisors for the County of Warren will now see fit, in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, to approve this highly enriched offer from Virginia Golf, LLC.
As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a “labor of love” and our way of giving back to the community.
We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.
Many thanks for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Louis and Ray
Louis Nicholls, Co-Owner
Ray Nash, Co-Owner
Va. Golf, LLC
It would appear the proverbial “ball” is back in the county supervisors court. At issue is whether those elected officials will respond with a yell of “Fore” or “Forget It”.
