Hubbard calmly tells her side of the story
Stevi Hubbard responds to comments made at a recent Town Planning Commission meeting from Vice-Chairman Marshner. The Royal Examiner made this opportunity available to Ms. Hubbard so that both sides of the story can be told.
Town Planning Commission meeting explodes into third-hand allegations of skullduggery
One perspective on Front Royal Town government and those governing
The recent talk by Matt Tederick to Town Council cannot be laughable when many memories exist of his damaging tenure in positions of local governmental power. In contrast, those who know Walt Mabe and Darryl Merchant can have confidence in their integrity and service to foster the best interests of the community.
Then, there is the not-so-small matter of Scott Lloyd as the opening feature on a Rachel Maddow newscast recently indicated. The unpleasant details of Mr. Lloyd’s work as director over some shelters housing girls as part of the Office of Refugee Resettlement were laid out for a national audience.
Who escapes noticing the antics of the Mayor, Chris Holloway? Did he learn to tie his shoelaces but fail to master zippers? Whatever the answer to that question, it seemed clear in his previous tenure on Town Council that he was there for his own property development interests, and it appears not much has changed.
The examples above are far from the whole story of shoddy ethics and dysfunction in town governance.
Linda Allen
former Front Royal resident
What the New Year can bring
As 2021 comes to a close, instead of looking backward at all that occurred in 12 months, let’s look forward to a hopeful and successful New Year – A New Year of fulfilled dreams, new ideas, and plans to be better humankind.
Let’s be more grateful and kind, let’s show everyone we meet that there is work that has to take place within ourselves to make things better. Stop relying on what our government can do for us and make our homes, businesses, and lives a better place for future generations.
Hard you say? Yes, it will be very hard, but the rewards will be better and accomplishments will be rewarded greatly. Let’s be called “The Next Greatest Generation” instead of the generation of lawlessness and hate.
Let’s make 2022 the year of turning from wickedness to goodness, the year of showing love toward our fellow man and woman. Let’s make 2022 the year of new beginnings toward the preservation of the American spirit.
Happy New Year to All!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Christmas 2021
As I have considered how I wanted to end this year, I knew I wanted to try to bring a message of hope and unity. We are truly living in dark days, where it seems we have lost any pretense of civility towards anyone who thinks differently than ourselves. There have always been political differences, but in most cases, we have found ways to accept these differences, at least enough to co-exist. Currently, however, it seems that we do not even attempt tolerance, but instead instantly go to hate. Unfortunately, it is our political leaders modeling this behavior for us. Instead of standing above the fray and trying to unify this great nation, they are complicit in the hate for political gain. One thing that has taken a hit from this political feud is our history, as we are battling about what should and should not be taught. The historical episode that has become the largest casualty is the Civil War. However, as it is Christmas, I want to look at a particular Christmas and maybe we can learn a lesson and give us something to hope for.
The Civil War brought some of the darkest days to our great nation as it split in two over one of its founding documents. 700,000 men gave their lives to determine what The Declaration meant by, “All men are created equal.” By the time this conflict was over, no family was untouched by this war. Everyone had lost someone or something important to them. A fourth of the population were buried in graveyards from national cemeteries to unmarked ditches across the South. At least another fourth were permanently disabled or suffering from diseases, drug addiction, or PTSD. Reminders of the war were everywhere, from men without limbs to property destruction. Politically, the war was the major topic of debate for the next fifty years as the two parties waved the “Bloody Shirt” accusing the other for its conception.
Many in the North held a grudge. They were forced from their farms and factories to hold the nation together because the South decided it could not live under Republican rule. They feared how a Republican president might harm their way of life and the nation. For many of you today, this might not seem as much of a stretch as thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets shouting “Not my president” or stormed the Capitol to stop the last election. In 1860, Southerners selfishly believed the Republicans would harm their particular institution, their practice of slavery that they had built their economy on. To Northerners, Southerners had turned their back on the nation and the Constitution and had committed treason, a crime punishable by death. After four years of fighting, these Northerners, rightfully so, wanted to seek a measure of retribution for their own pain and suffering. The difference between their dark days and ours might be in leadership.
Whenever you discuss positive presidential leadership, you almost always start with Lincoln. In the midst of heartbreak and pain for the thousands of lives lost, Lincoln took on the attitude of reconciliation. In his Second Inaugural Address, Lincoln closed with, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds.” Lincoln understood that even the bitterest of enemies could and needed to come together to strengthen the nation and just as much to heal their own personal wounds. Yet for the purpose of this story, it is not just Lincoln I want to discuss, but the man who would replace him.
More than 2,000 years ago, the Bible reports that angels appeared to the shepherds announcing the birth of the Christ child. In their proclamation, they declared, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” The problem has been, in the years since, the world has seen very little peace and today it seems like there is nothing but hate. I have spent the past few years trying to bring historical examples of peace through Christmas, the World War I Christmas truce, or Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” that dealt with the death of his son in the tragic Civil War. One more time I want to share an example of peace and unity. Political leadership does not come to mind when we consider President Andrew Johnson. After all, he was the first President impeached. Yet, he chose Christmas Day 1868 and the spirt of that day to issue his Christmas Day Declaration pardoning all Confederate Troops. He wrote, that “a universal amnesty and pardon for participation in said rebellion extended to all who have borne any part therein will tend to secure permanent peace, order, and prosperity throughout the land, and to renew and fully restore confidence and fraternal feeling among the whole people, and their respect for and attachment to the National Government, designed by its patriotic founders for the general good.”
Johnson was an interesting president and had as much of a reason to hate Southerners as anyone else. He was a Southern slaveholder but grew up a poor kid from the mountains of east Tennessee. He hated the elitism of the planter class and completely disagreed with secession. He was the only senator from the South to retain his seat but, being from a Confederate state, he was never able to return home during the War. Also, during the fighting the Southern leaders labeled him a traitor, destroyed his property, and drove his wife and kids from the state. He despised what the South had done to him and his nation. In today’s world, he probably would have sought retribution. Instead, he followed the example of his predecessor and decided that on Christmas day he would do what was best for the nation and not for himself.
This Christmas may we strive to follow their example. May we try a little bit harder to find the good in those who we may not agree with. When it comes to history, if those who lived through the War could forgive, we should be able to do the same 150 years later. As Lincoln said, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
From the Historically Speaking family, I want to wish you all a very merry Christmas.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
EDA Board member bids farewell to town attorney
Dear Editor,
I would like to congratulate Town Attorney Doug Napier on his announced retirement. That fact that he has done “work” for municipal governments for 44 years is a testament to the strength and fortitude of the municipalities that he has represented over the decades. Serving in this capacity is often times a thankless job and I would like to be one of the few that thanks him for his service and retirement.
Greg Harold
Warren County, Virginia
Travel Bans 2021
Two of the biggest stories in the past couple of months have been about travel and immigration. First, with the fall of Afghanistan, we have opened our borders to refugees escaping the tyranny of the Taliban. And then just last week, President Biden has placed travel restrictions on eight African nations. What is interesting is that both occurrences, an opening and a closing, have drawn the most criticism from the right while the praise came from the left. As most readers of this column know, immigration and travel restrictions are not in any way new and, historically speaking, we have been having similar debates for more than a hundred years.
We do not have to go back very far to find travel restrictions. In Trump’s last year of office, he placed similar restrictions on African nations because of COVID. The only difference then was the right praised his actions while leaders on the left condemned them as racists. Nancy Pelosi released a statement that said, “The Trump administration’s expansion of its outrageous, un-American travel ban threatens our security, our value, and the rule of law. The sweeping rule, barring more than 350 million individuals from predominantly African nations from traveling to the United States, is discrimination disguised as policy.”
While this type of hypocrisy is expected today, barring travel or even those escaping persecution go back much further, and with some of our most respected presidents. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter put a ban on all travel and immigration from Iran. The previous year the Islamic Revolution took over the country and held American embassy workers hostage for what turned out to be 444 days. Even though many Iranians worked with the U.S. and feared the revolution, they were cut off from seeking refuge in the U.S.
Even more tragic were the events in Europe leading up to WWII. You have probably heard the Holocaust referred to as the “final solution.” The meaning behind this term is that the eradication of the Jews in death camps was not the Nazis’ first attempt to solve the “Jewish problem.” Earlier plans included shipping Jews off to somewhere like Madagascar or, better yet, push for Jews to immigrate out of Europe on their own. As the Nazis began to make life difficult for the Jews by clamping down on their rights, many Jews did try to immigrate to neighboring nations, but soon those nations came under Nazi influence and their troubles began again. The one bastion of hope for many of these fleeing Jews was America.
America, however sympathetic to their plight, was not really excited about opening its doors to thousands of Jews. To appear helpful President Roosevelt organized a conference in France to discuss with national leaders how to help. Thirty-two nations arrived and tried to help Hitler solve his “Jewish Problem,” but most of them, including the U.S., in the end determined that, when it came to Jews, they were full. There was no room at the inn, you might say.
The most tragic example came in 1938 after what is known as Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass. Jews were already being persecuted, but after that night those who could leave knew they needed to. Several hundred Jews boarded a ship called the St. Louis heading for Cuba, hoping they could stay there until they gained access to the U.S. Upon their arrival, the Cubans revoked their visas and would not let them off the ship. Out of desperation, the ship sailed to Florida, believing America to be a land of freedom. Once again, they were not allowed to disembark even after pleas to Roosevelt himself who refused them out of political necessity. Giving up hope, the ship finally sailed to Canada only to be refused one more time before returning to Europe. The Coast Guard even followed them until the ship was well out of sight of the U.S. coast to make sure no one jumped off. Once home, half of the refugees, some 254 Jews, eventually lost their lives to the “Final Solution.”
While there is plenty of fault to go around, it is also true that no one could have ever imagined the Nazis trying to exterminate an entire race. All nations were suffering the economic effects of the Great Depression and were concerned with more mouths to feed. There was also a growing fear that bringing in European refugees of any race or ethnicity had the potential of bringing in communists. Stopping African tourists because of Covid is not exactly the same thing as stopping Jews during the Holocaust, but it is interesting that both times it was done in the name of protection to the U.S.
As always, I am not trying to support or condone the President’s policies but simply to shed some light on the subject. So, make your arguments and support your stances on immigration and travel bans, but if you use history try to get the details correct. When these same restrictions were passed under Trump, he was called a racist by the same people putting the policies in place today. Also, remember as much as we want it to be true, America has not always been open to all immigrants, even those fleeing repression at home.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Councilman’s federal employment scrutinized
As it has been reported by multiple news sources, including the Rachel Maddow show on Wednesday (Dec.1), it has come to my attention that one of your town council members has a highly unusual fascination with girls’ menstrual cycles. According to those reports, it appears that Scott Lloyd likes to push teen girls, including some who had been raped, into reporting to him all about their periods. He kept mementos of these nosey inquiries in the form of governmental records that include the girls’ names and the dates they menstruated.
It is very disturbing that a grown man like Councilman Lloyd would have such a detailed interest and that he would feel entitled to act on this interest as soon as he has immigrant girls in custody who are captive to his whims. I assume it is a personal absurdity on the part of Councilman Lloyd to inquire of raped girls about their periods, as I like to hope that the average person in your town does not share the councilman’s obsession with periods.
I’ve tried to imagine why a grown man would behave this way.
I’ve asked myself if it is possible that Councilman Lloyd has read “Twilight” and that he has a secret longing to be Edward Cullen – a vampire who is obsessed with a teen girl’s blood?
I’m also curious to know if he would accept a COVID vaccine if it came with a complimentary box of Kotex and a copy of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret”.
Jessica Farrish
Beckley, W.Va.
(Editor’s note: This letter is a reference to news reports culminating with a story on the December 1st Rachel Maddow show exploring now Front Royal Town Councilman Scott Lloyd’s tenure as Director of Refugee Resettlement at the southern border during the Trump Administration. It concerns the incarceration of teenage female refugees, tracking of their menstrual cycles, and blocking of medically approved abortions for some while in U.S. custody at the border. The writer explained that the “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” reference is to a Judy Blume novel about a young girl coming of age, who talks to God about the changes, including physical, puberty brings to her life.)