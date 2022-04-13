Human Society of Warren County president bows out after nine years in office

This week a smiling Ellen Aders retired after serving three consecutive three-year terms as president of the Human Society of Warren County (HSWC). She bid goodbye to her HSWC Board of Director colleagues at the HSWC’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 12, where about 40 members and animal shelter staff provided a standing ovation.

Her final report highlighted some $323,454 in fundraising over the past year, including $124,677 from some 50 donors to establish the community’s first spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal.

Aders listed six major fundraisers, thanking all contributors for their support of “Save the Paws Alliance” ($79,877); the animal “banks” on local stores counters ($3,717); grants ($8,500); and $98,807 from fundraising events such as the annual Polar Plunge ($26,861), Yard Sale ($3,107), holiday appeal ($21,000), and the popular Barks and Bags ($16,106) and Tails and Ales ($17,841).

Aders also recognized some 30 corporate sponsors.

A total income of $691,084, including a rise in Warren County contributions, was reported by Board Treasurer Michelle Kosiorek. She said operating expenses for the shelter amounted to $683,447, leaving $7,637 “in the black” while the downtown clinic sustained a small net loss, in its first few months of operation.

Executive Director Meghan Bowers, who with Shelter Manager Kayla Wines, set up the downtown clinic last July, reported 715 surgeries were recorded by the clinic, also 157 rabies vaccinations.

She said 81 needy families received free food for their pets, a total of 7,880 pounds. She praised the shelter volunteers, including 17 foster families who took in 88 cats and three dogs. The shelter’s 103 volunteers contributed 1,220 hours of service.

Among statistical data being reported, there were 643 animals adopted from the shelter during the past year.

As Aders stepped down from the podium for the last time, Sara Bates and Tom Yager stepped up, both elected to the board of directors for the first time. The new board of directors will name its president at its first meeting later this month.