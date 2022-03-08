Humane Society adds New Event – Downtown Pub Crawl

The Humane Society of Warren County has added a new fundraising event to the calendar, a Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, featuring 4 local downtown restaurants.

The first-time event will start at 5 p.m. on March 17, 2022, at Pave Mint Smokin’ Taphouse. Front Royal Beer Museum, Vibrissa Beer, and ViNoVA Tapas and Wine Bar each have stops along the Pub Crawl. Each of the participating restaurants are contributing a portion of sales to the Humane Society, as well as donating an item to the prize package to be awarded to the participant who donates the most throughout the event.

Participants will earn bead necklaces for purchases at the restaurants, as well as earn beads for making donations to the shelter through their representative who is joining the crawl. At the end of the night, the prize package will be awarded to the individual who has earned the most beads. The prize package includes $150 in local gift cards, as well as merchandise, courtesy of our participating businesses.

“We look forward to a fun event, at some of our favorite places in Downtown Front Royal. The generosity of the restaurants is really something special, and I hope with the funds raised, we can do a lot of good for our community.” Says Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County. “Our county is always so supportive, and we hope that everyone comes out to support our new fundraiser.”

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit, 501©3 animal shelter, who have been operating as a no-kill shelter since 2012. Each year over 1,100 animals come through the shelter. The shelter operates several community minded programs, including a free pet food bank, low cost spay/neuter clinic, rabies clinics quarterly, and runs a TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Release) program for community cats.

Fundraisers like this one go towards the ongoing care of the animals at the shelter, which costs $700,000 annually to operate. Their mission is to provide compassionate care to the abandoned, abused and neglected animals in our community, educate the public on the importance of vaccines and population control, and to provide loving homes to the animals in their care.

If you would like more information on this topic, please call Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org