Humane Society announces large donation for spay and neuter clinic

Per the February 22nd release of County COVID-19 Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall, below is the latest information on the progress in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those wishing to receive it locally as national and state distribution issues are being dealt with additional distribution categories and availability timelines as currently known. Also included again is information for those who might want to register to be volunteer assistants in the local distribution process centered out of the County Health and Human Services Complex on 15th Street:

2. Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 2/22/2020)

STATEWIDE:

Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System

Article: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/all-releases/2021/february/headline-892800-en.html

Pre-Registration Website & Phone Number: http://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (or 1-877 829-4682)

Locally, VDH and Valley Health officials recommend that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination (and is not currently scheduled to or has already received the vaccination) to pre-register on this website.

In the near future, VDH and Valley Health intend to fully transition to using this “list” by merging all current “lists” and processes into one.

This list is not going to be a first-come, first-served list, but rather will be used to make appointment lists for planned clinics, whose invited patients will favor the more elderly and vulnerable.

All 1a and 1b eligible persons should be able to now sign up. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

THIS WEEK:

There is a limited amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the Lord Fairfax Health District (includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester) next week. Our local/District system is set up to maximize the distribution of the vaccine, once it is available. The limiting factor is the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine down to the local level. We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through this monumental process.

There are no advertised “first dose” vaccination clinics this week at the 15th St. Gym. The recent winter weather has impacted the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine.

i. Related Article: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/2021-news-releases/winter-weather-in-united-states-virginia-impacts-vaccine-delivery-second-major-winter-storm-to-hit-commonwealth-on-thursday-into-friday/

Valley Health will host two closed COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the 15th St. Gym; this is for “the second dose” vaccinations only for those that received the “first dose” on January 27, 2021, report for “second dose” on February 24, 2021, and January 29, 2021, report for “second dose” on February 26, 2021 at the 15th St. Gym. You should receive an email from Valley Health to schedule the “second dose”; check your spam email.

FOLLOWING WEEK:

There is no advertised “first dose” vaccination clinics this week at the 15th St. Gym.

VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit: https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations/

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in the quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15th St. Gym. The six essential roles are:

Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station

Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”

Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above

Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed

Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations

Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P

SIGN-UP GENIUS:

If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44aaaa22a7f8c43-clinic1

PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION:

The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long-term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over the age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination began late last month in Warren County.

December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).

1. Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)

2. LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)

January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally this month (going directly to our long term care facilities).

1. Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete, 3 scheduled)

2. Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, Round 2&3 scheduled)

3. Heritage Hall (Round 1 complete 2/17, 2 TBD)

4. Hidden Springs (Round 1&2 complete; 3 TBD)

5. Lynn Care (Round 1&2 complete; Round 3 scheduled 2/15)

6. Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete; 3 scheduled)

7. Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)

January-February 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front line essential workers include (in priority order):

1. Police, Fire, and HAZMAT (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)

2. Corrections workers (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)

3. Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)

4. Food and Agriculture (TBD)

5. Manufacturing (TBD)

6. U.S. Postal Service workers (TBD)

7. Public Transit workers (TBD)

8. Grocery Store workers (TBD)

9. Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (TBD)

10. Persons Age 75 (65) and older (Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)

The following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):

1. Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories planning TBD)

2. Food Service

3. Shelter and Housing (construction)

4. Finance

5. IT and Communication

6. Energy

7. Media

8. Legal

9. Public Safety (engineers)

10. Water and Wastewater

There is no date established for the Phase 1c allocations at this time. No further details available at this time, more to follow.