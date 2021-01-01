Humane Society brings in the New Year with Spay-Neuter Clinic funding drive

Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers announced on New Year’s Eve a fundraising drive to help establish a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal as an adjunct to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter operation in Happy Creek Technology Park.

The total cost of setting up the clinic in rented space with a full-time veterinarian, an assistant, and an office manager, is estimated by Bowers at $325,000, with a “down payment” of $125,000 required to open the doors before the fall of 2021. In a mid-November 2020 appearance before the Front Royal Town Council, Bowers said it is believed that after establishment the clinic will become self-supporting by taking on some regional spay and neuter business in the Northern Valley and into southern West Virginia.

After proceeding quietly with a detailed budget in hand, Bowers revealed that HSWC had $93,000 in hand toward her $125,000 goal opening the doors’ goal, including $50,000 in up-front money from HSWC and $43,000 in already donated funds. She said that beginning January 1 through March 31, she would head up a community outreach committee to raise the remaining $32,000, then go on from there.

“At that time, we can target rental properties somewhere in the middle of town which will be a more convenient place for people to bring their animals,” Bowers said. Meanwhile, she plans an extended appeal to include individuals, businesses and the Town of Front Royal, and the County of Warren in reaching the ultimate $325,000 target. She addressed a meeting of Front Royal Town Council in December and is available for public presentations to businesses, clubs, and other organizations on request.

Until now, the local shelter has been running 40 animals at a time, often twice a month, to the 50-mile distant Anicira Clinic at Harrisonburg, which serves most northern Shenandoah Valley shelters requiring spay/neuter services. The Wagner Shelter has also, in the past 10 years, chalked up several noteworthy accomplishments, including achieving “no-kill” status for the shelter, establishing a free pet food bank, sought and earned grants for pet owner assistance. At the beginning of last year, HSWC changed its policy to ensure that every animal adopted from the shelter is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. This, and the new enterprise, will help reduce the number of feral cat colonies in the area.

“We live in a community full of pet lovers … however, we live in a community where people struggle to feed them, struggle to spay or neuter them and struggle to get them to the vet. We know what is needed, and we are willing to help … but the project is going to take significant start-up funding (and) we are asking for your (the community’s) support,” Bowers said, adding, “The vision of the shelter is to live in a community where every pet is a wanted pet. With your help, we can get there.”

To donate, or to help canvass for funds, call (540) 635-4734.