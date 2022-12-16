Humane Society hosts 4th Polar Plunge Fundraiser Jan. 7 at 4-H Center

The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their fourth annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 7th, 2023 at the Front Royal 4H Center’s Lake Culpeper. Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.

Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including Warren County Vet Clinic, Element Risk Management and everyone’s favorite penguins from Cool Techs Heating and Air, this year’s event should be a wild success! AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment while the keep us toasty in our heated tent. Individuals Vicki Deaton and Tom Yager have also stepped forward to sponsor the event in the hopes of raising money for the animal shelter.

A large heated tent, warm drinks, a food truck and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time.

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021. For 2023, our entire team of canine kennel attendants are jumping in as a group, hoping to raise $2,000 as a team.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible. The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.

Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge-2023 to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.