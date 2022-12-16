Community Events
Humane Society hosts 4th Polar Plunge Fundraiser Jan. 7 at 4-H Center
The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their fourth annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 7th, 2023 at the Front Royal 4H Center’s Lake Culpeper. Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.
Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including Warren County Vet Clinic, Element Risk Management and everyone’s favorite penguins from Cool Techs Heating and Air, this year’s event should be a wild success! AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment while the keep us toasty in our heated tent. Individuals Vicki Deaton and Tom Yager have also stepped forward to sponsor the event in the hopes of raising money for the animal shelter.
A large heated tent, warm drinks, a food truck and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time.
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021. For 2023, our entire team of canine kennel attendants are jumping in as a group, hoping to raise $2,000 as a team.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible. The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.
Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge-2023 to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.
Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards to celebrate 25th anniversary
We invite you to join the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards this Saturday, December 17, at 9am, as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this nonprofit organization. The group will be planting two oak trees along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway where it intersects with the entrance to Skyline High School. Light refreshments will be served.
The organization has a long history of serving the people of Front Royal and Warren County. Our mission is to care for the Community Forest, support the local Arborists, Horticulturists, Master Gardeners and environmental groups, and provide quality education about best practices in tree care to our residents. We would welcome the opportunity to meet you and discuss shared interests.
The Tree Stewards are looking for new members to carry on the legacy. If you are interested in finding out more, please join us for a potluck Annual meeting on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10am, at Samuels Public Library. To learn more, visit www.treesfrontroyal.org.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM
Christmas Classics FREE Movie: “Holiday Inn”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Wednesday – 6:10, 8:40
Thursday – 3:10, 5:45, 8:20
COMING SOON:
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
- “A Man Called Otto”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
Enjoy this Christmas Concert from the American Legion Community Band
In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2022 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.
The conductors for this performance were Ed Richards and Ronald Dye.
The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, was formed in 1986 and had been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for the band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!
- D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
- has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
- There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 3.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
- Average Median Sold $335,500
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Even in the afternoon, ‘Night of Wonder’ presents an ageless musical celebration of the Christmas Season
A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday.
“Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!
For 50 minutes the program, new to Front Royal lovers of music from opera to concerts at the Gazebo, featured music dating back to the 13th century through World War II. The piano was played by David LeCuyer from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, and the “Night of Wonder” was conducted by Drew A. Young.
Young is a young and recent arrival at Shenandoah University from his Florida home. The program he conducted included seasonal music from Christmas’s past, starting with a 13th century “plainsong” and cruising through music popular in the 1500s, including a version of “Ave Maria” most had never heard before, and other music popular at Christmas-time in the 1600s through the 1800s, and so to the Canadian popular carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” introduced to the public in 1943.
Established in 1960 as the Front Royal Music Study Club, today’s 24-member choir stayed away from traditional Christmas music to bring before an enthusiastic Town audience the lesser known but otherwise entertaining music through the ages.
Choristers included Nick Barent, Madeline Berkle, Samantha Isely, and Christopher Limjuco, section leaders; Mackenzie Bryant, Paul Byers, Pat Casey, Al Copenhaver, David Freese, Ben Glenn II, Dale Houska, Chad and Susan Hrbek, Jim Johns, and Mark Jones, as well as, Sara Pavlik McGuire, Kadi Mellott, Genevieve Roesch, Sam Scalph, Ryan Stonerock, Annabel Thrush, Linda Tokarski, Lani Urreta and Ashlyn Wilkinson. Pianist Connie Gallond takes turn with LeCuyer to accompany the choir.
Said Young in a program note: “I came in (last year) with with a drive that was in equal parts received and given back to me by the ensemble … (a group) of hardworking and caring individuals who in a short period of time have developed the musical nuance that usually takes multiple years to come to fruition.”
The Valley Chorale is seeking additional singers for its 2023 Spring season. Young singers, age 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join. For information, visit thevalleychorale.org/sing-with-us.
The current singers and conductor were sent home with a standing ovation, well deserved and continuing a Christmas tradition that has persisted in Front Royal for more than six decades.
