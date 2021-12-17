Local News
Humane Society hosts third Polar Plunge fundraiser at 4-H Center January 15
The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their third annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 15th, 2022, splashing in shortly after 11 a.m. at the Front Royal 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper. Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.
Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including new sponsors Laura Gomez Realtor, the Apple House and Warren County Vet Clinic, this year’s event should be a wild success. City National Bank, Aders State Farm, Cool Tech Heating and Air, Cavalier Kennels, and AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment.
A large, heated tent, warm drinks, live music and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time. Strites Donuts will be on site serving up their hot and fresh local favorites.
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible. The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.
Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.
Crime/Court
State Police seek info on tractor-trailer/motorcycle accident in Fauquier County Thursday
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a tractor-trailer that caused a motorcycle to crash Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Fauquier County.
Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the crash that occurred at 3:15 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) near Route 744 (Lovers Ln). A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Rt. 29 when an unknown tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change which caused a motorcycle to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
The rider, a 38-year-old male, of Warrenton, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a helmet.
The tractor-trailer had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
Chamber News
Grand re-opening & ribbon cutting at Royal Cinemas
Royal Cinemas in Front Royal held its grand re-opening on December 16, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers and Town Councilman Gary Gillespie congratulated Rick and Debbie Novak on their re-opening and theater improvements.
On Saturday and Sunday, December 18-19, 2021, White Christmas will be playing on the big screen. This is a FREE Christmas movie and starts at 1 pm on each day. Don’t miss it.
Local News
HALO Read celebrates 200 enrollees
After only a year, the Warren Coalition is celebrating the fact that they have enrolled 200 local children in the HALO (Help All Little Ones) Read program, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library mails free books to registered children from birth to their fifth birthday. The goal of the program is to develop a life-long love of reading.
“We had a huge challenge, kicking this off in the midst of COVID in November 2020, because there were no in-person activities where we could gather registrations and get the word out about the program,” said Joyce Jenkins-Wimmer, the HALO Read coordinator. “However, we had many community partners step forward to help us reach out to the community, and as events returned, we saw several spikes in our enrollment. Thanks to all of our partners, we are thrilled to be able to say that we have provided books to more than 200 children over the past year.”
The current enrollment for the program now stands at 165 active children, and 41 who have graduated from the program, which happens on their fifth birthday. Jenkins-Wimmer isn’t slowing down in her quest to enroll as many children as possible in the program. She has teamed up with the local chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America from Warren County Public Schools to host a table at the Christmas Bazaar earlier this month, and she will also be registering children during the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution day next week.
Families can also register for HALO Read online at warrencoalition.org/halo-read. Physical registration forms may be picked up at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA, or at Samuels Public Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal.
HALO Read is administered by the Warren Coalition, in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS. The Warren Coalition thanks the Founding Sponsors of the HALO Read program, including American Woodmark, Windcrest Foundation, and the Middleburg Library Advisory Board. In addition to these, Rotary District 7570 provided a collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County and Rotary Club of Front Royal. The Rotary grant will sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program, while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda. Warren County Educational Foundation also provided a generous grant during the past year, and many individual donors have contributed as well.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 140 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.7 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
Local News
R-MA Middle School InterAct Club makes a difference this holiday season
The Randolph Macon Academy (R-MA) Middle School Interact Club recently raised over $1000.00 in order to assist Skip Rogers and the Able Forces Foundation with their Adopt A Warrior project for Christmas.
This non-profit organization helps wounded warriors in our local area with a Christmas tree, a meal, and presents for the family. This has become an annual project for the Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club.
The Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club Warren County Virginia.
About the Adopt-A-Warrior Program
This is the largest charity program we sponsor each year and we expect to take care of hundreds of children and dozens of military families who would otherwise go without a Christmas. Families are drawn from all military services.
For various reasons, many of our Warrior families find themselves in financial crisis, especially during the holiday season. To give back, Able Forces is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.
As in years past, Able Forces will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military advocates on military bases or military recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.
Based on each family’s need, support could include:
• A Christmas Tree
• Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)
• Stocking Stuffers
• Presents for the Entire Family
Able Forces will provide each child with up to five gifts from a wish list provided by the parents. If they choose, Able Forces will provide gift cards to purchase their own gifts.
100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fees taken out of donations.
All donations contributed between 1 October and 15 December will go directly to support this program.
Also, if you use Amazon for Christmas (or whatever) you can sign up for Amazon Smile (no cost!!) and a percentage of every purchase will go to the charity of your choice. Maybe think about Able Forces Foundation.
Local News
School Board approves boiler replacement contract
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved an almost $33,000 contract award during a special meeting on Tuesday, December 14, to replace a boiler providing heat at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
“Due to my anxiety with the supply chain, I wanted to get this item to you before the holiday break,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told School Board members, noting that one of the two boilers at the elementary school “is well beyond its useful life.”
Installed around 2006, Livesay said that the boiler providing heat for the school has failed after developing significant leaks. The boiler has been repaired twice previously, most recently in 2019 when two sections of it were replaced, he said.
Burner assemblies for both boilers were replaced roughly four years ago after extreme weather flooded the boiler room, and Livesay reported that upon further consideration, any future repairs to the boiler would be cost-prohibitive as the average useful life of a boiler is about 20 years.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School currently is being heated by the other remaining boiler, which Livesay said also has minor leaks that WCPS staff are continually monitoring.
If the remaining boiler fails, then the school won’t have heat at all, he added.
Due to ongoing nationwide supply chain disruptions, WCPS requested a proposal from Limbach Co., LLC utilizing a cooperative purchasing agreement with Prince William County Public Schools.
The Limbach Co. has confirmed that the estimated lead time for the delivery of the boiler replacement is 12 to 16 weeks, according to Livesay.
But if needed, there would be a much shorter delivery timeframe of two to three days if replacement parts are needed to keep the one operating boiler running during an emergency, Livesay said.
Following Livesay’s request, School Board member James Wells motioned that the board approve the $32,722.00 contract award to Limbach. School Board member Ralph Rinaldi gave the motion a second and the entire board unanimously approved the contract award, with members Kristen Pence and Melanie Salins also present.
The School Board’s next scheduled meeting is on January 5, 2022, for its organizational meeting.
Click HERE to watch Tuesday’s special meeting in its entirety.
Local News
Need a little Christmas cheer? Enjoy the Community Band Christmas Concert
Candles in the window, carols on the smartphones – a lot of us are feeling the need for some holiday joy. In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2021 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal and was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year with public performances both indoors and out.
