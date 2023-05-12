Humane Society of Warren County granted $1,000 for HSWC Spay Clinic

The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 from the VA Federation of Humane Societies. This award will go to our “Spay it Forward” program to help cover the cost of surgery for families who otherwise could not afford it.

The Spay if Forward program was created in 2021, the same year we opened the HSWC Spay Clinic – Linda R. Lorber Campus. Funding from this program is available to Warren County residents and anyone needing assistance with spay/neuter can easily apply on our website through the online Hand In Paw application. Inquiries will be sent to the clinic location and a staff member will be in contact to go over scheduling procedures with you.

Spay it Forward is funded through awarded grants and individual donations, many of which come from clients of the clinic who donate when they sign their own pet up for surgery. If you are interested in supporting this wonderful program, you can reach out to the clinic by calling 540-252-4028 or emailing them at clinic@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.

For more information on our available resources and special funds to help the community and their pets, please visit www.humanesocietywarrencounty.com.

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.