Humane Society of Warren County granted $1,000 for HSWC Spay Clinic
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 from the VA Federation of Humane Societies. This award will go to our “Spay it Forward” program to help cover the cost of surgery for families who otherwise could not afford it.
The Spay if Forward program was created in 2021, the same year we opened the HSWC Spay Clinic – Linda R. Lorber Campus. Funding from this program is available to Warren County residents and anyone needing assistance with spay/neuter can easily apply on our website through the online Hand In Paw application. Inquiries will be sent to the clinic location and a staff member will be in contact to go over scheduling procedures with you.
Spay it Forward is funded through awarded grants and individual donations, many of which come from clients of the clinic who donate when they sign their own pet up for surgery. If you are interested in supporting this wonderful program, you can reach out to the clinic by calling 540-252-4028 or emailing them at clinic@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
For more information on our available resources and special funds to help the community and their pets, please visit www.humanesocietywarrencounty.com.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Fauquier Health welcomes Gastroenterologist Dr. Ivan Harnden
Fauquier Health is excited to welcome Gastroenterologist Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA. Dr. Harnden has joined the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Dr. Harnden earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, in 2010. He graduated summa cum laude. He completed his Internal Medicine residency in 2013 at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and then completed his fellowship training in Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Duke University Medical Center in 2016. In 2022 he earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville/Arlington, Virginia.
“Gastroenterology symptoms are experienced so commonly by so many patients, and symptoms can range in complexity and severity. Problems can range from a nuisance to a life-threatening condition, and these problems can make a big impact on quality of life,” commented Dr. Harnden. “As a GI physician, I strive for my patients to trust in my expertise. I strive can diagnose and treat their conditions with compassion and skill.”
Dr. Harnden is board certified in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, and Internal Medicine. He specializes in comprehensive treatment for GI disorders, including heartburn/reflux/GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, colon cancer prevention (including screening colonoscopy), endoscopic weight management (also known as “endobariatrics”), bleeding disorders of the GI tract, inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease), irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease including hepatitis C, as well as numerous other gastrointestinal problems.
Taking a patient-centered approach, Dr. Harnden works to fully understand his patients’ conditions and make decisions together with them to achieve a better quality of life. People have different priorities and preferences in their medical care, and Dr. Harnden seeks to tailor his approach to his patients’ needs. Dr. Harnden is fluent in Spanish.
“As a healthcare system, we continuously monitor the healthcare needs of our community and work vigorously to address those needs,” shared Rebecca Segal, CEO at Fauquier Health. “We recognize that gastroenterology services is one of those needs, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harnden to our employed physician group.”
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Appointments can be made by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and more. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Bright Box celebrates 10-years of bringing live entertainment to Winchester
Bright Box, the premier live entertainment venue in the heart of downtown, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2013, Bright Box has been a staple of the arts community, offering a diverse range of performances from local and national acts in music, comedy, and theater.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary and are incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal patrons and the Winchester community,” said Founder, Marilyn Finnemore. “We’re proud to have played a part in shaping Winchester’s vibrant arts and culture scene over the past decade.”
To celebrate this milestone, Bright Box has planned two special events, free and open to the public to commemorate this occasion:
- 10-Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Celebration in Partnership with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce
1PM on Friday, May 19, 2023
- Bright Box 10-Year Birthday Bash Featuring Hit Band Cazhmiere
6PM on Friday, May 19, 2023
Over the years, Bright Box has become a go-to destination for music lovers and performers alike. Its intimate setting, state-of-the-art sound system, and friendly staff have earned the venue a reputation for delivering top-notch live entertainment experiences. From local up-and-coming artists to nationally recognized acts, Bright Box has consistently offered a diverse range of performances that cater to a variety of tastes.
As Bright Box Winchester celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the venue remains committed to its mission of bringing people together through the power of live entertainment. Whether it’s an intimate acoustic performance, a high-energy rock show, or hilarious comedian, Bright Box will continue to provide the Winchester area with unforgettable experiences for years to come.
Master Gardeners and Junior Green Thumbs plant a pollinator paradise at Samuels Library
In the face of typical springtime showers and nippy temperatures, the gardening enthusiasts of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, partnered with some sprightly junior volunteers, rolled up their sleeves to bring a colorful spectacle to life at the Samuels Library. Their project? A vibrant “pollinator garden” was planted this past Monday.
And what, you may ask, is a pollinator garden? It’s a carefully curated selection of particular plants designed to be the bees’ knees – and not just bees, but a wide array of pollinators. These include hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, wasps, bats, and even certain small mammals, all of whom play a critical role in transferring pollen from one flower to another.
The masterful selection of plants in this garden is as follows:
- The Garden Phlox, in shades of red, blue, and pink, is sure to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and an assortment of other pollinators.
- The charming Bellflower a magnet for butterflies and bees.
- The obedient plant is aptly named for its alluring effect on butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.
- The fiery Red Hot Poker is irresistible to hummingbirds.
- The fragrant Lemon verbena is designed to attract beneficial pollinators like butterflies and bees.
- The striking Liatris, a favorite of butterflies.
- The Mountain mint is a pollinator paradise, attracting bees, wasps, flies, butterflies, skippers, and beetles.
- The radiant Goldenrod, which draws in bees, beetles, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps.
- The cheerful Blackeye Susan is a favorite of hummingbirds, moths, and butterflies.
- And last but not least, aromatic Oregano is a universal crowd-pleaser among pollinators.
Not only does this delightful garden provide a feast for the eyes, but it also serves as a critical haven for our declining bee population. The garden turned into an unexpected classroom, too, as three curious children from a science class taking place in the library eagerly volunteered to help with the planting.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association is a dedicated non-profit group of green-thumbed individuals who undergo rigorous horticulture training. They commit many hours each year to volunteer and educational activities. Their love of plants extends beyond the library, also finding expression in the Belle Boyd Cottage in Front Royal, VA. In their tireless efforts, they continue to turn our world a little greener, one plant at a time.
Warren County High School DECA Chapter shines spotlight on Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA scholarship winners
Warren County High School DECA Chapter is thrilled to announce the co-recipients of this year’s prestigious Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship for 2023. The deserving winners, Ginger Gouda and Amber Saffer were revealed during the highly anticipated WCHS Senior Awards Ceremony held on May 11, 2023.
Ginger Gouda, an active DECA member for three years, has left an indelible mark on the organization. Her dedication and talent have propelled her to compete at the district, state, and national levels. As a co-founder of Wildcats LIVE!, a student-managed and operated business certified with National DECA gold, Ginger spearheaded the initiative to provide live streams of WCHS home athletic events. This year, she took on the role of WCHS DECA President, leading by example and inspiring her peers. Reflecting on her DECA journey, Ginger shares, “DECA has taught me to improvise, adapt, and overcome. The challenges I’ve faced through this organization have made me a stronger and more well-rounded person. The skills I’ve developed will stay with me throughout my life.” With excitement, Ginger looks forward to pursuing her higher education at Virginia Tech, where she will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact.
Amber Saffer, a dedicated DECA member for four years, has a remarkable track record of success. With district victories, three state-level competitions, and participation on the national stage, Amber’s commitment and drive have propelled her forward. DECA has been a transformative experience for her, allowing her to cultivate social and communication skills, along with presentation abilities, that she now takes great pride in. Reflecting on her journey, Amber shares, “Without my experiences in DECA, I would not be the person I am today, and I could not be more grateful for all the lessons and people I’ve met through this organization.” Amber is excited to embark on her higher education journey at Liberty University, where she will continue to flourish and make a difference.
The Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship, established in 2021 to honor his memory, is a testament to DECA’s impact on students’ lives. In collaboration with the Maiden family, WCHS DECA presents an annual scholarship of $1000 to a graduating Warren County DECA senior. The scholarship aims to recognize exceptional dedication, leadership, and the embodiment of the values that Dr. Maiden held dear.
As Ginger Gouda and Amber Saffer embark on their college journeys, they carry with them the invaluable lessons, skills, and memories forged through DECA. Their achievements exemplify the spirit of Dr. Leonard F. Maiden’s DECA Scholarship and serve as an inspiration to future DECA members who will undoubtedly continue the legacy of excellence. Congratulations to Ginger, Amber, and the entire Warren County High School DECA Chapter for their remarkable achievements!
Summer in full bloom: Front Royal’s vibrant petunias set the stage for months of visual delight
In a remarkable display of nature’s artistry, Front Royal will undergo a breathtaking transformation as flowers start to burst into bloom, painting the town with vibrant colors and enchanting fragrances. From street corners to parks and residential gardens, this floral spectacle will bring immeasurable beauty and a sense of unity to our community, capturing the hearts of residents and visitors alike.
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) and the Department of Public Works joined forces earlier this week to embark on a colorful mission. Armed with their gardening tools, these dedicated individuals rolled up their sleeves and planted an impressive array of forty-five hanging baskets filled with vibrant petunias. These blooming beauties will soon adorn Main Street, just in time to celebrate the upcoming Family Day and Mother’s Day festivities.
To witness the careful planting and nurturing process, watch the video below that showcases the skilled hands of Jon MacDonald from the Department of Public Works as he tends to the hanging baskets.
The BFRC, a non-profit organization, takes pride in enhancing the natural beauty of Front Royal and Warren County through various planting initiatives. Their commitment to creating a visually appealing environment is evident in their numerous projects throughout the area. Among their upcoming endeavors, the highly anticipated Greening party in September promises to be a memorable event. Held at the historic Tanglewood estate on Happy Creek Road, this fundraiser will further support the committee’s efforts in transforming public spaces into breathtaking floral displays.
For those inspired by the BFRC’s work and eager to contribute, donations can be made to support their endeavors. Simply address your contribution to the Beautification of Front Royal at P.O. Box 24, Front Royal, VA 22630. Every contribution, regardless of size, will help nurture the beauty that blossoms within our community.
As the hanging baskets prepare to grace the streets of Front Royal, the combined efforts of the BFRC and the Department of Public Works serve as a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact that small acts of beautification can have on a community. So, let us celebrate the upcoming festivities and bask in the vibrant allure of the petunias while supporting the ongoing efforts to make our town a floral paradise.
Valley Health Corporation annual meeting highlights system strengths, clinical recognitions, technology, partnerships
At its annual meeting on May 9th at Winchester Medical Center (WMC), members of the Valley Health Corporation were updated on the health system’s clinical recognitions, finances, community health initiatives, and technology upgrades.
Valley Health’s Corporation comprises regional leaders representing business, education, healthcare, government, and community service who provide valuable oversight and engagement to the nonprofit system’s Board of Trustees and leadership team.
During a brief business meeting, adopted the recommendations of the Governance Committee:
- the appointment of a new trustee, Gerald F. Smith, Jr.;
- the reappointment of Valley Health trustees Harry S. Smith, Marie S. Imoh, and Thomas Leslie, DDS;
- the conferring of Honorary Corporation membership to long-serving members Byron Brill, DDS, Harry F. Byrd, III, and William Major, MD;
- recognition for 11 members rotating off the Corporation; and
- welcome to 30 community members joining the Corporation for 2024-2026.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz thanked retiring Chief Financial Officer Pete Gallagher and introduced Valley Health’s new CFO, Bob Amos, MBA, who has served WMC in that capacity since 2009. Nantz also welcomed Susan Lessar, MS, RDN, CNSC, to the newly created role of Vice President of Operations, Service Excellence, and WMC interim Chief Nursing Officer Kris Maddalena, RN, MSN, NE-BC.
Nantz shared recent recognitions for clinical excellence, most notably:
- Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital again earned “A” grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group. They are the highest-graded hospitals in the N. Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region;
- The Heart and Vascular Center at WMC was named one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by Fortune and PINC AI™.
- S. News & World Report named WMC a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions, including heart attack and hip and knee replacement;
- WMC maintained Level II Trauma Center designation following a triennial site survey;
- Shenandoah Memorial Hospital was again recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The November go-live of Valley Health’s upgraded version of Epic, the electronic medical record, will bring new features and convenience to community users, as well as robust capabilities for the clinical team, Nantz explained. He summarized 2022 key financial and operational statistics, including positive news that Valley Health was rated A-1 by Moody’s and A+ by S&P Global.
Valley Health’s $11.5 million lawsuit to recoup payments owed by Anthem was settled last month, Nantz explained, and negotiations for 2024 will begin shortly. In January, Valley Health announced it is a partner in Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company based in West Virginia with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative.
Terral Goode, MD, medical director of Trauma and Acute Surgery at WMC, provided an overview of the medical center’s Level II trauma center, first designated by the state in 2004. WMC treated nearly 1,800 patients for traumatic injury in 2021-2022. The top priority is expediting the transfer of trauma patients to WMC. Trauma staff also promote prevention, rapid treatment, and healing, organizing bike helmet events, providing Foundation support to provide emergency supplies to law enforcement first responders, teaching Stop the Bleed classes, and coordinating a trauma survivors’ network.
Jeff Feit, MD, Valley Health Chief Population and Community Health Officer, explained how Valley Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment informs our approach to planning and partnering with community organizations on health initiatives. From 2019-2021, Valley Health’s combined investment in community health totaled $497 million.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the region’s health. The system includes six hospitals, over 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
