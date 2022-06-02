Connect with us

Community Events

Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale

Published

2 hours ago

on

HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!

Desperately seeking muscles! HSWC could use some help with the yard sale tomorrow morning, June 3rd, at 6am — are you free for an hour or two?

Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Community Events

SAR and ARC commemorate Memorial Day at National Cemetery

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the American Red Cross, with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123, co-sponsored a commemoration to all military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

The practice of decorating soldiers graves is an ancient custom. Graves were decorated with flowers in the US during and following the Civil War, and while numerous locations claim to be the originator of Decoration Day, Waterloo, NY, was officially recognized as the birthplace of the observance in 1966.

The CJWII color guard and supporters. Kneeling from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Mike St. Jacques, Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Standing from left to right: Richard Tyler, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Jim Cordes, Jim Simmons, Marc Robinson, David Jenkins, Anne Simmons and Marshall DeHaven. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.)

The ceremony was held at National Cemetery in Winchester. Stacy McFarland, Executive Director of the American Red Cross (ARC) of the Greater Shenandoah Valley provided a welcome, followed by an Invocation from the Reverend James Simmons of the SAR. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Hunter, 1SG USA (Ret)  (VFW) and the singing of the National Anthem led by Dale Corey CPT, USA (Ret) (CJWII).


A Poem of Remembrance was provided by Karen Wallace-Williams followed by the Keynote Speaker, Joan Grewe, LTC USA (Ret). She spoke of the challenges of being a woman in the military and about the reason for Memorial Day.

The musket squad preparing for the ceremony.

Dale Corey conducted a folding of the flag ceremony. After the folding, the flag was symbolically presented to LTC Grewe by the President of the CJWII, Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A musket squad led by commander Brett Osborn fired a three round salute in honor of all our fallen heroes, followed by Charles Hunter playing Taps. God Bless America was sung, a benediction and closing remarks ended the ceremony.

Members of the American Red Cross who made this possible, included Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoff, RN LtCol, USAR (Ret), Claudia Bell, RN, LtCol, USAF (Ret) and Nancy Braswell, Col USAF (Ret). Participating compatriots from the CJWII Chapter included Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, David Jenkins, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.

The musket squad firing a salute.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR commemorates Patrick Henry’s Birthday

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a birthday commemoration for Patrick Henry. The event was held at Red Hill, Patrick’s last home, near Brookneal, Virginia. The event was emceed by Patrick Henry Chapter President Mark Day with greetings and presentations by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer; Hope Marstin, Executive Director of Red Hill and Patrick Henry Jolly, direct descendant of Patrick.

Virginia State Color Guard, from left to right: Mike Geisinger, Bill Schwetke, Dale Corey, Jeff Thomas, Bruce Meyer, Ken Morris, Sean Carrigan, Gary Hall, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Charles Driscoll. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel)

Patrick Henry was a moving force in the build up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, politician and orator who presented the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. He was elected to the Virginia House of burgesses and spoke against the Stamp Act of 1765. He served as a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses. He gained popularity through his oratory and marched troops towards the colonial capital of Williamsburg after the Gunpowder Incident where the British had seized munitions belonging to the patriots.

He strongly favored independence, serving at the Fifth Virginia Convention in 1776 where he served on the committee charged with drafting the Virginia Declaration of Rights and the original Virginia Constitution. He was elected the first governor of Virginia, serving five one-year terms. He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates until again being elected governor. He died June 6, 1736, and was laid to rest in the family cemetery at his Red Hill Plantation.


Patrick Henry’s grave site at Red Hill.

Wreaths were presented by Virginia Society President Meyer. The following SAR Chapters presented wreaths: Patrick Henry (Mark Day), Culpeper Minutemen (Bill Schwetke), George Mason (Ken Morris), Colonel James Wood II (Thomas “Chip” Daniel), Fairfax Resolves (Jeff Thomas), Dan River (Jeff Myers) and Northeast Ohio Chapter 10 (Patrick Henry Jolly). DAR Chapters included Blue Ridge (Sheila Webb) and Fauquier Courthouse (Cat Schwetke).

The Virginia Society Color Guard presented the colors, led by Commander Dale Corey. Guardsmen included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Driscoll (PH), Gary Hall (DR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).

Colonel James Wood II Chapter participants with Virginia Society President, from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Bruce Meyer, Bill Schwetke, Dale Corey and Jeff Thomas.

A musket squad led by Commander Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute to honor Patrick. Members of the squad include Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Geisinger and Gary Hall.

Chaplain services was provided by Revely Carwile, Jr (Invocation) and Aubrey Rosser (Benediction). To close the ceremony, Roy Knighting played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 3rd

Published

1 day ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 3:

• Friday: 3:00, 6:00 & 8:55
• Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:10, 6:00 & 8:55
• Mon – Thurs: 1:20, 4:15 & 7:10
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 11 Minutes

• Friday: 3:10, 6:05 & 9:00 
• Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:15, 6:05 & 9:00  
• Mon – Thurs: 1:25, 4:20 & 7:05
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 06 Minutes


• Friday: 3:15, 6:10 & 9:05
• Sat & Sun: 12:25, 3:20, 6:10 & 9:05
• Mon – Thurs: 1:30, 4:25 & 7:10
Rated PG  |  2 Hours 04 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Jurassic World: Dominion”
  • “Lightyear”
  • “The Black Phone”
  • “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
  • “Thor: L&T”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR supports Clarke County Memorial Day Celebration

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

On May 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II chapter led a multi-chapter Color Guard for presentation and retiring of colors for the 2022 Berryville Memorial Day Celebration, conducted at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia. The event was co-sponsored by VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41.

The Gazebo at Berryville, VA (photo courtesy Barry Schwoerer)

Participating for CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn, Color Guard Commander, Marc Robinson, Will Reynolds and Richard Tyler.

Dual members of CJWII Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter) and David Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter) carried muskets as honor guards. Ms. Kimberly Gregory-Lowe played bagpipes during the presentation and retirement of colors.


The Color Guard, from left to right: Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Barry Schwoerer, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler and Dave Cook (photo courtesy of Barry Schwoerer)

The event was attended by approximately 200 people from Clarke County. The guest speaker was Rear Admiral Larry R. Marsh (Retired), who had a 35 year career in the US Navy. The ceremony included music provided by the Clarke County High School Band and the Clarke County High School Chamber Choir. It was truly a small-town American Memorial Day Celebration.

Ms. Kimberly Gregory-Lowe and Brett Osborn (photo courtesy of Marc Robinson)

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

American Legion Community Band Memorial Day Concert

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Town Commons-Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.

The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.

The conductor was Mark Malechek.

All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.


The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.

Enjoy the Concert in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Lewis launches congressional campaign in Northern Shenandoah Valley

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 6th District congressional race, will hold her Northern Shenandoah Valley campaign kickoff on Saturday, June 4, in Front Royal.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Shelter 1, 905 Stadium Drive, in Front Royal. The Warren County Democratic Committee is partnering with the Clarke, Shenandoah and Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committees to host the kickoff.

Jennifer grew up on a family farm and is a mental health worker. She stands for affordable, quality health care, a $15 federal minimum wage, criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, the expansion of broadband internet throughout the 6th District, and improving educational benefits and other services for veterans.

At Saturday’s event, Jennifer will introduce herself to voters and answer questions about her campaign plans and positions.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
81°
Mostly Cloudy
5:48am8:32pm EDT
Feels like: 82°F
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 29.72"Hg
UV index: 7
FriSatSun
77/52°F
79/50°F
79/52°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
4
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance[...]
11:00 am Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Jun 4 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE | FUN ACTIVITIES! | LIVE MUSIC!
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
9
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 9 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on June 9th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Guest speaker will be Linda Fanton and music entertainment will be[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]