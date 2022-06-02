Community Events
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.
Community Events
SAR and ARC commemorate Memorial Day at National Cemetery
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the American Red Cross, with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123, co-sponsored a commemoration to all military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
The practice of decorating soldiers graves is an ancient custom. Graves were decorated with flowers in the US during and following the Civil War, and while numerous locations claim to be the originator of Decoration Day, Waterloo, NY, was officially recognized as the birthplace of the observance in 1966.
The ceremony was held at National Cemetery in Winchester. Stacy McFarland, Executive Director of the American Red Cross (ARC) of the Greater Shenandoah Valley provided a welcome, followed by an Invocation from the Reverend James Simmons of the SAR. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Hunter, 1SG USA (Ret) (VFW) and the singing of the National Anthem led by Dale Corey CPT, USA (Ret) (CJWII).
A Poem of Remembrance was provided by Karen Wallace-Williams followed by the Keynote Speaker, Joan Grewe, LTC USA (Ret). She spoke of the challenges of being a woman in the military and about the reason for Memorial Day.
Dale Corey conducted a folding of the flag ceremony. After the folding, the flag was symbolically presented to LTC Grewe by the President of the CJWII, Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A musket squad led by commander Brett Osborn fired a three round salute in honor of all our fallen heroes, followed by Charles Hunter playing Taps. God Bless America was sung, a benediction and closing remarks ended the ceremony.
Members of the American Red Cross who made this possible, included Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoff, RN LtCol, USAR (Ret), Claudia Bell, RN, LtCol, USAF (Ret) and Nancy Braswell, Col USAF (Ret). Participating compatriots from the CJWII Chapter included Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, David Jenkins, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
SAR commemorates Patrick Henry’s Birthday
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a birthday commemoration for Patrick Henry. The event was held at Red Hill, Patrick’s last home, near Brookneal, Virginia. The event was emceed by Patrick Henry Chapter President Mark Day with greetings and presentations by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer; Hope Marstin, Executive Director of Red Hill and Patrick Henry Jolly, direct descendant of Patrick.
Patrick Henry was a moving force in the build up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, politician and orator who presented the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. He was elected to the Virginia House of burgesses and spoke against the Stamp Act of 1765. He served as a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses. He gained popularity through his oratory and marched troops towards the colonial capital of Williamsburg after the Gunpowder Incident where the British had seized munitions belonging to the patriots.
He strongly favored independence, serving at the Fifth Virginia Convention in 1776 where he served on the committee charged with drafting the Virginia Declaration of Rights and the original Virginia Constitution. He was elected the first governor of Virginia, serving five one-year terms. He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates until again being elected governor. He died June 6, 1736, and was laid to rest in the family cemetery at his Red Hill Plantation.
Wreaths were presented by Virginia Society President Meyer. The following SAR Chapters presented wreaths: Patrick Henry (Mark Day), Culpeper Minutemen (Bill Schwetke), George Mason (Ken Morris), Colonel James Wood II (Thomas “Chip” Daniel), Fairfax Resolves (Jeff Thomas), Dan River (Jeff Myers) and Northeast Ohio Chapter 10 (Patrick Henry Jolly). DAR Chapters included Blue Ridge (Sheila Webb) and Fauquier Courthouse (Cat Schwetke).
The Virginia Society Color Guard presented the colors, led by Commander Dale Corey. Guardsmen included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Driscoll (PH), Gary Hall (DR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).
A musket squad led by Commander Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute to honor Patrick. Members of the squad include Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Geisinger and Gary Hall.
Chaplain services was provided by Revely Carwile, Jr (Invocation) and Aubrey Rosser (Benediction). To close the ceremony, Roy Knighting played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
Community Events
SAR supports Clarke County Memorial Day Celebration
On May 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II chapter led a multi-chapter Color Guard for presentation and retiring of colors for the 2022 Berryville Memorial Day Celebration, conducted at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia. The event was co-sponsored by VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41.
Participating for CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn, Color Guard Commander, Marc Robinson, Will Reynolds and Richard Tyler.
Dual members of CJWII Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter) and David Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter) carried muskets as honor guards. Ms. Kimberly Gregory-Lowe played bagpipes during the presentation and retirement of colors.
The event was attended by approximately 200 people from Clarke County. The guest speaker was Rear Admiral Larry R. Marsh (Retired), who had a 35 year career in the US Navy. The ceremony included music provided by the Clarke County High School Band and the Clarke County High School Chamber Choir. It was truly a small-town American Memorial Day Celebration.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Memorial Day Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Town Commons-Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductor was Mark Malechek.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Lewis launches congressional campaign in Northern Shenandoah Valley
Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 6th District congressional race, will hold her Northern Shenandoah Valley campaign kickoff on Saturday, June 4, in Front Royal.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Shelter 1, 905 Stadium Drive, in Front Royal. The Warren County Democratic Committee is partnering with the Clarke, Shenandoah and Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committees to host the kickoff.
Jennifer grew up on a family farm and is a mental health worker. She stands for affordable, quality health care, a $15 federal minimum wage, criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, the expansion of broadband internet throughout the 6th District, and improving educational benefits and other services for veterans.
At Saturday’s event, Jennifer will introduce herself to voters and answer questions about her campaign plans and positions.
